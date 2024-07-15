CBD for pets: How CBD is transforming pet care and offering comfort
Transforming pet care: how CBD brings comfort and health to our furry friends.
People often turn to CBD products for pain relief and other health benefits, but these advantages aren’t just for humans. CBD has shown promise in improving the overall health of pets. Many pet parents report positive changes in the daily wellness of their furry family members after using CBD oil for dogs and other pet CBD products.
While I can’t speak for all pet parents, I personally observed the health benefits of dog CBD hemp oil with my late basset hound. My beloved four-legged friend became increasingly less mobile with age. Her quality of life eventually declined to the point that I had to carry her everywhere.
I heard great things about CBD oil for dogs and decided to try it. Within a few days, I noticed improvements in my pet’s health; after a couple of weeks, she was back to her old self. I truly believe CBD oil for dogs gave me more time with my fur baby and made her happier and more comfortable during her final months.
As a fellow pet owner, you may be curious about CBD oil for dogs and other pets. Keep reading to learn more about CBD so you can determine whether a CBD regimen is right for your furry companion.
What is CBD?
Before we dive into CBD products for pets, let’s cover the basics.
Where is CBD found?
CBD is one of many natural compounds found in cannabis plants, and it’s known for its wide range of potential health benefits.
CBD has been gaining popularity since hemp plant-derived CBD became federally legal in 2018. Since then, the online market has seen a surge in the production of CBD products for pets, including CBD oil for dogs and cats, CBD dog treats, and CBD chews.
How CBD works
CBD works with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in your pet’s body. All animals have an ECS—a network of receptors located throughout the peripheral and central nervous systems—which works with cannabinoids, like CBD, to produce various effects.
After you administer CBD for pets to your four-legged friend, the CBD interacts with your pet’s endocannabinoid system, producing potential benefits like pain relief and overall wellness enhancement.
CBD legality
According to the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD is federally legal if it’s derived from the hemp plant and doesn’t contain more than 0.3% THC. However, state laws may conflict.
Will CBD make my pet high?
People often associate the cannabis plant and hemp plant with THC, a cannabinoid well-known for its psychoactive effects. That said, pet owners may be concerned that CBD products will get their furry friends high.
Unlike THC, CBD doesn’t produce mind-altering effects. Even CBD products containing full-spectrum hemp extract have only trace amounts of THC that won’t cause a high.
Potential benefits of pet CBD products
Pain and inflammation relief
CBD dog and cat products may help reduce pain and inflammation. As such, it can potentially improve mobility in pets with health conditions like osteoarthritis and feline chronic gingivostomatitis. This is the most obvious health benefit I observed after giving my dog CBD.
Reduced anxiety
In a recent study, CBD oil for dogs reduced anxiety symptoms during car travel and separation events.
Immune support
CBD may support a healthy immune system response, including a healthy inflammatory response, according to the results of a canine study. These benefits may contribute to overall wellness.
Anticonvulsant properties
According to one study, full-spectrum CBD oil for dogs reduced seizure frequency, with few or no adverse effects, in epileptic dogs.
Other benefits
CBD dog and cat products are currently being studied to assess their potential to improve joint health, skin health, and sleep quality.
Types of pet CBD products
CBD tincture products and CBD oils
CBD oil can be given directly or mixed with food. I mixed full-spectrum CBD oil for dogs with peanut butter flavor into my pooch’s wet food.
CBD chews and CBD dog treats
CBD chews and CBD dog treats are infused with CBD oil and come in various flavors—including bacon flavor and peanut butter flavor. They offer an easy, tasty way to administer CBD.
CBD topicals
Topicals are infused with CBD oil and sometimes contain vitamin E and essential oils. These CBD products are applied to your pet’s skin. Many pet owners say pet CBD oil balms help soothe dry, chapped paws—especially during the colder months.
What to look for in a pet CBD product
High-quality ingredients
Choose CBD dog or cat products made with all-natural ingredients, including USA-grown industrial hemp. The best options contain human-grade ingredients and have passed third-party lab testing, so you can feel confident about what you’re giving your pet.
Desired benefits
Whether you’re giving your furry companion CBD for pets to support a healthy immune system, reduce pain, or enhance overall health, choose a formula that aligns with your desired effects. Broad-spectrum or full-spectrum hemp extract is best for enhanced effects.
Existing health conditions and allergies
Select CBD dog or cat products that won’t conflict with your pet's health conditions or allergies. For example, stick to wheat-free CBD products or those made without coconut oil if your pet is allergic to wheat or coconut.
Types of CBD
CBD pet products come in three formulas: full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate.
Broad-spectrum CBD
Broad-spectrum CBD hemp oil contains all of the cannabinoids and terpenes of the cannabis plant minus THC. Broad-spectrum CBD pet wellness products offer enhanced benefits (albeit slightly less potent than those made with full-spectrum hemp extract).
Full-spectrum CBD
Full-spectrum CBD oil contains all of the cannabinoids and terpenes of the cannabis plant, including trace amounts of THC. Full-spectrum hemp extract is known for its potent, synergistic benefits.
CBD isolate
CBD isolate contains pure CBD oil (no other cannabinoids or terpenes). It’s ideal for those seeking a THC-free alternative to broad-spectrum CBD and full-spectrum hemp extract. However, isolate CBD doesn’t produce an entourage effect.
How to give your pet CBD
From dosing CBD to getting your furry friend to consume it, starting your pet on a CBD regimen can be tricky and may involve some trial and error. These tips helped me, and I hope they’ll do the same for you.
CBD dosage
When determining the right serving of CBD, consider your pet’s size and weight. Start with the low end of the manufacturer’s CBD dosage recommendation and slowly increase while monitoring your pet’s response.
Palatability
If your pet dislikes the natural taste of hemp (like mine did), flavored CBD products are the way to go. I eventually got my pup to eat CBD oil for dogs with peanut butter flavor. Bacon- and chicken-flavored pet CBD hemp oil are also popular among furry friends.
Administering CBD
Now for the hardest part: getting your pet to consume the CBD. If your pet allows, administering CBD hemp oil directly into their mouth offers maximum bioavailability. My pup wasn’t having any of that, so I mixed some CBD oil for dogs with peanut butter flavor into her food. If you have a dog, CBD dog treats are another great option. Some pet owners have luck hiding a CBD capsule in a hollow treat.
Potential side effects of pet CBD products
CBD hemp oil for pets is usually well tolerated. However, some potential side effects to watch out for include lethargy, appetite loss, diarrhea, and vomiting.
Should you give your pet CBD?
Whether to incorporate a CBD dog or cat product into your pet’s routine is a choice you have to make for yourself. Speaking from personal experience, full-spectrum CBD for dogs improved my pet’s health, mobility, and quality of life.
Conclusion
If you decide to try CBD for pets, remember that not all CBD pet wellness products are the same quality. Choose a CBD product made with all-natural ingredients like USA-grown hemp. Stick to CBD hemp oil and other CBD products that have passed quality assurance and safety checks.
Consider any allergies or sensitivities your pet may have. (If your pup is sensitive to wheat, look for wheat-free CBD dog products; if your cat is allergic to coconut, choose a CBD product that doesn’t contain coconut oil.)
Follow the manufacturer’s CBD dosage recommendations, and don’t hesitate to consult your pet’s veterinarian if you have any questions or health concerns.