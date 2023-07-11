Someone created the most bop-worthy ADHD anthem that's beyond relatable
It's an "Animaniacs" flashback in the best way possible.
If you have ADHD or know someone who does then you're probably aware that living with the disorder can be a bit debilitating at times. Important dates get missed, there feels like a constant state of disorganization and unfortunately forgetfulness can extend to forgetting the existence of entire people. But sometimes having ADHD feels like a fun superpower when you're suddenly hyper-focused on the correct thing that needs to be done.
It's also something that presents differently in different people but there are some common threads that every person with ADHD can relate to. That's what makes this song Brave Dave made and uploaded to TikTok such a banger. The TikTok creator managed to take a tune most Millennials are familiar with from the cartoon "Animaniacs" and change the lyrics to perfectly encapsulate ADHD symptoms.
The song is impressive in general because if you're familiar with Yacko, Wacko and Dot, then you know they talk and sing at a pace seemingly inhuman.
Brave Dave seems to have no issues keeping pace with the fast tongue twisting nature of the song, even with the new lyrics it seems near impossible to sing. But Dave masters it and has united ADHDers across the globe...well, at least the ones in his TikTok comments.
"I need this on my phone to listen to randomly throughout the day when I remember it exists," one person says.
"I'll just show this to my doctor," another person writes.
"I have now listened to this 15 times.... Just chasing the serotonin," someone else says.
"This was FANTASTIC. Such a fun, spot-on description of the realities of ADHD. Thanks for your creativity and for posting," another commenter writes.
Without further delay, you too can get your dopamine hit from the increasing speed of the song as it goes on. Check the video out below.
@brave.dave
just a throwback to a little ditty I forgot I made 😂 #adhd #adhdtok #adhdtiktok #humor #song