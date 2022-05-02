Education

New audiobook platform supports local bookstores

Read global, shop local, and listen up: Libro.fm fine-tunes the audiobook industry and gives back to small businesses

Parnassus Books / Nashville, TN – courtesy of Libro.fm

Local independent bookstores are often a safe haven for readers who navigate the maze of finely packed shelves searching for their next great adventure. With thoughtful curation, dedicated expertise and a sprinkle of whimsy, these businesses help us turn the page that much quicker. But as page-turning quickly evolves into scrolling and oftentimes streaming, the way we buy books similarly needs a more modern approach.

That's why Libro.fm has been fine-tuning the audiobook industry and handing the mic back over to local shops who strive to create jobs, keep money within their communities and give back to their neighborhoods. With every audiobook bought through Libro.fm, you can help support local bookstores.


Country Bookshelf / Bozeman, MT – courtesy of Libro.fm

Here's how it works: Libro.fm lets you buy audiobooks a la carte or through a monthly membership. You sign up and create your account, and in doing so, you choose a bookstore that you'd like to support from their list of independent shops. Each time you make a purchase, the bookstore of your choice gets a portion of the sale. We know—shopping local has never been so easy!

Sign up here and use the code UPWORTHY to get a free audiobook when you start your membership! And if you're still unsure of what to read, Libro.fm has you covered. With playlists curated by booksellers, you can find your next great read from the independent voices you trust in your community and in other communities across the nation.

If you're still looking for alternate inspiration, here are a few of Upworthy's top reads right now:

  1. How to Be Perfect by Michael Schur includes "The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question"... at least according to the subtitle. The funny, accessible work touches on the questions of ethical living much like the author's hit TV show, "The Good Place." And with audiobook narration and cameos from much of the cast, it's no wonder this book is at the top of our list.
  2. A Beautiful Work In Progress by Mirna Valerio focuses on one runner's guide to break stereotypes, find body positivity and dismantle prejudice all while running races across the country. This memoir uses raw honesty, adventure and a sharp sense of humor to take readers on a journey from being a first-time racer to an ultramarathon runner.
  3. Under the Whispering Door by TJ Klune discusses life, death and what it is to finding meaning in both. Before crossing over to the afterlife, Wallace's spirit is given a week to get his affairs in order and winds up living a lifetime. An uplifting, quirky, fictional work that discusses what it is to live a life.
  4. Untamed by Glennon Doyle, "the patron saint of female empowerment," writes her tell-all memoir in which she discusses finding love, finding oneself and finding freedom from societal pressures imposed on women. As Doyle insists, "the braver we are, the luckier we become" and this work follows her journey stepping into courage and building the life she wanted.

Happy reading!

Democracy

Trevor Noah shared the one question U.S. journalists should be asking themselves every day

"Ask yourself that question every day, because you have one of the most important roles in the world."

@birbigs/Twitter

Trevor Noah has gotten high praise for his closing remarks at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

For the first time in six years, the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) was held with the president of the United States in attendance on April 30 in Washington, D.C. The WHCD has been a tradition in Washington for more than a century and for the past several decades it has taken the form of a comedic roast of both the government and the press. This year's dinner was hosted by comedian and host of "The Daily Show" Trevor Noah, who's known for his smart, witty commentary on social and political issues.

The "let's invite a comedian to publicly and viciously make fun of us for a couple of hours" idea may be a bit odd, but these events have proven quite popular over the years, with many viral moments (including President Obama's infamous GIF-worthy mic drop) coming from them.

This year's dinner opened with Noah joking about it being a superspreader event, earning some uncomfortable laughter, then the individual roasts commenced. Noah didn't hold back slamming people across the political and media spectrum—all in good fun, of course—including President Biden himself.

Science

This smart technology helps save water

Image via Gethai.com

As the clean water crisis grows, new technologies are emerging that help us to conserve and maintain a sustainable usage of water in our daily lives. One such innovation is the Smart Showerhead from Hai. Powered by a small turbine inside the showerhead, the Hai Smart Showerhead is a brilliant piece of connected technology that helps us conserve water and better understand our water usage. It’s also a great self-care tool that provides perfect pressure and a spa-like experience, truly the best of both worlds.

Pop Culture

Characters from 'Encanto' get made into portraits so lifelike they look like real people

Instagram, YouTube

Where is the live action movie already?

What do you get when you mix artificial intelligence with editing software?

Mind-blowing images, apparently.

Brazilian digital artist Hidreley Leli Dião creates ultra realistic portraits of beloved cartoon characters as well as historical figures.

The magic is in a unique blend of Photoshop, FaceApp, Gradiente and Remini, according to his contributing article on Bored Panda. Using this formula, even The Simpsons characters feel like real people you would pass on the street.

Some of Dião’s latest works include the characters of Disney’s “Encanto,” like:

artist uses ai to create digital encanto portraits
