Adele moved to tears after a man in the crowd holds up a photo of his late wife
"I see these little pockets of people's lives when I walk through, and it's so beautiful."
Adele is an artist who regularly interacts with her fans during concerts. But one particular exchange left the singer in tears.
During one of her “Weekends with Adele” shows at Caesar's Palace in Vegas, the British pop icon began walking through the crowd singing “When We Were Young” when she noticed a man holding up his phone to show a picture of his wife.
Back on stage to sing “Someone Like You,” Adele then said, "This is for you, sir, who's showing me a photo of his wife on his phone,” while smiling.
Only a few moments later, Adele realized there was an additional layer to the man’s story.
After the song ended, Adele took a moment to describe to the crowd what just happened. "When I walk through the crowd," she said, taking a big breath to hold back tears, "I wish you could see what I could see."
She continued, "I know I talk to a few people every night, but then I just see little stories of people happening. There was a man. He's just there—can you see him holding his phone up?"
Tearing up, the “Hello” singer explained, "I think that's his wife on his phone, and I don't think she's here, and it just really moved me."
"It looks like you're here on your own, and I'm so sorry," she told the man. "I'm so sorry for your loss, and I'm so sorry I didn't realize what you were showing me until I was already over there. I see these little pockets of people's lives when I walk through, and it's so beautiful."
People who watched the video noticed that the man had held up his wife’s picture while holding his heart. One person wrote, “crying bc he looked so content even if Adele didn’t notice, like he was happy knowing his wife would’ve loved just seeing what he’s seeing.”
It goes to show not only what a big heart Adele has, but the inherent empathy humans have for one another. Complete strangers can create intimate bonds because, to some extent, we all share an experience of love and loss. It’s a painful part of life, but arguably one that makes life so rewarding.