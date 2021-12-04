It's December! How did that happen? As the days get shorter and we head full-speed into the busiest holiday season of the year—yet again in the middle of a still-raging pandemic (weeeee!)—we could all use some glimmers of hope and snippets of joy to perk us up.
From laughing babies to dancing grandpas to creative Christmas carol commas (you'll see), here are 10 things that made us smile this week. We hope they'll do the same for you.
Watch a bunch of good doggos plunging in to play in the pool.
pool time at the doggy daycare\n(Bubble Puppy Playhouse FB)pic.twitter.com/ZdCAgdp0VA— theworldofdog (@theworldofdog) 1638472615
Living their best life at doggy day care. Look at all that joy.
Little girl dances like a pro to a street marching band.
Seriously, that little one can move, and in her little puffer jacket no less! That is called feelin' it.
Guy creates the most hilariously creative rendition of "God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman" ever.
I couldn't figure out where the comma(s) in "God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen" should go, so I hit myself in the face.pic.twitter.com/BNaglwpzYt— Ramses the Pigeon (@Ramses the Pigeon) 1638396679
Absolutely incredible. It makes nerdy wordsmith hearts everywhere so happy. (I'd put the comma after "ye," but I'm not in charge.)
Watch a cat trying to catch snowflakes with its bare paws.
Cat trying to catch snowflakes.pic.twitter.com/fBs5R45BAM— \ud835\udd50o\u0334g\u0334 (@\ud835\udd50o\u0334g\u0334) 1638327601
Cats are gonna cat, and you can't put a bunch of little things flying through the air in front of a cat and not expect them to pounce. Cuteness.
Speaking of cuteness in the snow, this older couple frolicking like children in the snow is just so wholesome.
They're not that old, but seeing them skipping and jumping like little kids is just adorable. Simple love, simple joy—it's really all we want.
Broadway actors sing a gorgeously moving tribute to Stephen Sondheim.
Broadway musical composer extraordinaire Stephen Sondheim passed away at age 91 this week, leaving a wealth of creative beauty behind. A group of Broadway actors and singers gathered in New York to sing a tribute to him with the opening song of his musical "Sunday in the Park with George." So beautiful. Read the full story here.
Baby gets the giggles because apparently coughing is downright hilarious.
The only thing better than the sound of baby laughter is the sound of that laughter when they find something random side-splittingly funny.
Old man dances along with a street musician and he's got serious moves.
He may use a cane to get around, but he certainly doesn't need it to get down. How joyful.
We get to watch the birth of iconic Beatles songs right before our eyes
The Peter Jackson documentary series "Get Back," consisting of candid footage of the Beatles that had been locked in a vault for five decades, came out last weekend on Disney+. Holy moly, does it contain some gems. If you ever wanted to see Paul McCartney literally pull a song out of thin air, here you go. Read the full story here.
A son heading back to college had the sweetest exchange with his baby brother.
@iammarilynmm
My oldest is headed back to college and his younger brother had to let him know how much he loves him. Volume up ⬆️ #brothers #myboys #momof4 #momsoft
If this doesn't warm your heart, are you sure you even have one? "I LUB YOU!!!!" And that "Mmmmm" at the end. Too dang cute. (Go ahead and watch this one a dozen more times for good measure. Indulge in that delight.)
Hope that brought some joy to your heart and a smile to your face! Come back again next week for another round-up of happiness.
- Yale's popular 'science of happiness' class is now available for free ... ›
- 31 Days of Happiness Countdown: a dog owner secretly filming his ... ›
- Brilliant Harvard psychologist explains how to achieve happiness in ... ›