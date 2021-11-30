Culture

The one must-see video from Disney Plus' Beatles documentary

YouTube

Paul McCartney composing 'Get Back' in minutes.


Even the biggest Beatles fan might not be ready for Peter Jackson’s epic, three part, 7.8-hour behemoth of a documentary "Get Back," which recently aired on Disney Plus (November 25). But if you have two minutes, there is a singular must-watch moment that not only encapsulates the distinctive brilliance of the band, but of the creative process itself.

It’s when we see Paul McCartney compose “Get Back” in all of two minutes.

A video of their hit song being born (or perhaps conceived?) has already racked up more than 300,000 views on YouTube. And you don't have to be a Beatles connoisseur to appreciate being a fly on the wall.

Paul McCartney composing 'Get Back' (January 7, 1969)

“Lennon’s late again,” McCartney remarks as he grabs the bass. The band members (minus John, of course), sit in a circle and listen to McCartney nonchalantly strum and sing some “ohs” and “ahs.” In the blink of an eye, those strums become a rhythm, and the sounds become lyrics.

The video flash cuts to a fur coat clad John Lennon, waltzing into the jam session and—without missing a beat—he starts playing a bright yellow guitar, adding his own flair to the mix. It goes to show that despite the tension (don’t let the British politeness fool you, the drama was ripe), it was no match for their artistic attunement.

As the video says, that song would go on to become their next single. And it was practically pulled out of thin air.

We know that there are several hit songs that were written in minutes. But it’s another thing to see one come to life in real time. Perhaps this is what makes these tunes so inexplicably special; there’s an inherent visceral quality to them. It can’t help but be felt.

The documentary has a plethora of other behind-the-scenes gems that give an unparalleled richness to Beatles history. But this moment reminds us all of what made them so great in the first place. Anyone struggling with a lack of creative confidence might find inspiration from it.

Family

Amazing USO program has helped service members share over 125,000 stories with their kids while deployed

via USO

Army Capt. Justin Meredith used the Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program to read to his son and family while deployed in the Middle East.

True

One of the biggest challenges deployed service members face is the feeling of being separated from their families, especially when they have children. It's also very stressful for children to be away from parents who are deployed for long periods of time.

For the past four years, the USO has brought deployed service members and their families closer through a wonderful program that allows them to read together. The Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program gives deployed service members the ability to choose a book, read it on camera, then send both the recording and book to their child.

Family

Mother proudly teaches her five daughters that 'virginity doesn't exist' and it makes total sense

via @Book_Mama/TikTok

Cayce LaCorte explains why virginity doesn't exist.

The concept of virginity is a very loaded issue in American culture. If a woman loses hers when she's too young she can be slut-shamed. If a man remains a virgin for too long, he can be bullied for not being manly enough.

There is also a whole slew of religious mind games associated with virginity that can give people some serious psychological problems associated with sex.

Losing one's virginity has also been blown up way beyond proportion. It's often believed that it's a magical experience—it's usually not. Or that after having sex for the first time people can really start to enjoy living life—not the case.

What if we just dropped all of the stigmas surrounding virginity and instead, replaced them with healthy attitudes toward sex and relationships?

Writer Cayce LaCorte is going viral on TikTok for the simple way she's taught her five daughters to think about virginity. They don't have to. LaCorte shared her parenting ideas on TikTok in response to mom-influencer Nevada Shareef's question: "Name something about the way you raised your kids that people think is weird but you think is healthy."

Culture

Jimmy Fallon asked his viewers why their family is 'weird' and here are 17 of funniest responses

via "The Tonight Show"/YouTube

Jimmy Fallon #MyFamilyIsWeird.

It’s that time of year again, the holiday season is when we get the pleasure of spending way more time than we’re used to with our families. For those of us who’ve moved away from our immediate families, the holidays are a great time to reacquaint ourselves with old traditions and to realize that some of them may be a little strange.

Every family seems to have its own brand of weirdness. In fact, I wouldn’t trust anyone who says that their family is completely normal.

On November 18, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon gave everyone a reason to celebrate their unique families by asking them to share their favorite stories under #MyFamilyIsWeird. The responses were everything from odd holiday traditions to family members that may have a screw (or two!) loose.

Here are 17 of the funniest responses.

Videos

A group of Broadway greats sang a triumphant tribute to Stephen Sondheim in Times Square

YouTube

All of Broadway performing Sondheim.

Success is measured not by a list of our accomplishments, but by a legacy of people inspired by our passion.

This past Sunday (November 28), Broadway royalty gathered together in Times Square to pay tribute to Stephen Sondheim, the composer and lyricist who created legendary works for six decades, and whose name is practically synonymous with musical theatre. The tribute came after his passing on Friday.


The entertainers sung “Sunday” from “Sunday in the Park With George.” Some think that Sondheim wrote a fictionalized story about George Seurat’s famous painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, but it would be more accurate to say that he captured the essence of an artist’s inner battle between pure passion and toxic obsession, and simply set it to music. Such was Sondheim’s talent for encapsulating the human condition into breathtaking lyrics and dynamic composition.
