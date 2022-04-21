10 super cute dog toys to make your pup happy
Whether you just got a new dog, or you’re looking to reward your loyal friend, adding some new cute and fun dog toys can be a great way to play with your pup.
1. Watermelon Dog Toy
Keep your pup cool this summer with this delicious watermelon slice chew toy. This toy is perfect for a day in the shade or a fun trip to the doggy beach. Best of all, it doesn’t have any real seeds.
2. Taco Dog Toy
Everyday is Taco Tuesday with this taco chew toy. Now, instead of asking who’s a good boy you’ll be wondering, “Quien es un beuno chico?” and “Yo quiero taco toy?”
3. Frenchie Fries Dog Toy
These plush french fries are the perfect fast food for any fast dog. It’ll be hard to ketchup to any pup with this in its mouth.
4. Barking Bubbly Dog Toy
Now your dog can enjoy a taste of the good life with this Muttscato chew toy. Luckily, this plush toy doesn’t come with any hangovers. It also won’t save you from bad puns.
5. Poppin Pupcorn Dog Toy
Every doggy cinefile will enjoy this hilarious pupcorn plush toy. The perfect toy for nights on the sofa, watching doggy inspired flicks. It doesn’t come with any melted butter, but it will melt your doggy-loving heart.
6. Puppy-Roni Pizza Dog Toy
This Puppy-Roni Pizza is a fresh slice of adorable cuteness. Whether you prefer a thin slice, pan sheet or deep dish, this is the only slice your pup will love. Best of all, this slice of ‘za is machine washable and dryer friendly.
7. Soft Serve Dog Toy
The perfect soft serve swirl does exist with this adorable soft serve ice cream dog toy. Now, your pup can cool down with you and enjoy its own refreshing dessert. Doggy playtime just got a whole lot cooler.
8. Lollipup Dog Toy
How many licks does it take to get to the center of a lollipop? Help your pup find out with this adorable lollipup dog toy. Dog slobber sold separately.
9. Fried Chicken Dog Toy
10. Magic Unicorn Toy
We knew they were real! This knitted unicorn plush toy is a hysterical addition to any pup’s toy collection. Best of all, this toy is good for your dog’s health– its natural flossing property removes build-ups of tartar on your dog’s teeth. Wow, unicorns really are magic.