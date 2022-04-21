Joy

10 super cute dog toys to make your pup happy

Whether you just got a new dog, or you’re looking to reward your loyal friend, adding some new cute and fun dog toys can be a great way to play with your pup.

10 super cute dog toys to make your pup happy
Image via Safeandchic.com

Whether you just got a new dog, or you’re looking to reward your loyal friend, adding some new cute and fun dog toys can be a great way to play with your pup. Lucky for us dog owners, Safe & Chic has some adorable new toys that make doggy playtime fun and are great conversation starters for houseguests. It’s time to give that tired old tennis ball a rest with some of these fun dog toys.


1. Watermelon Dog Toy

Image via Safeandchic.com

Keep your pup cool this summer with this delicious watermelon slice chew toy. This toy is perfect for a day in the shade or a fun trip to the doggy beach. Best of all, it doesn’t have any real seeds.

2. Taco Dog Toy

Image via Safeandchic.com

Everyday is Taco Tuesday with this taco chew toy. Now, instead of asking who’s a good boy you’ll be wondering, “Quien es un beuno chico?” and “Yo quiero taco toy?”

3. Frenchie Fries Dog Toy

Image via Safeandchic.com

These plush french fries are the perfect fast food for any fast dog. It’ll be hard to ketchup to any pup with this in its mouth.

4. Barking Bubbly Dog Toy

Image via Safeandchic.com

Now your dog can enjoy a taste of the good life with this Muttscato chew toy. Luckily, this plush toy doesn’t come with any hangovers. It also won’t save you from bad puns.

5. Poppin Pupcorn Dog Toy

Image via Safeandchic.com

Every doggy cinefile will enjoy this hilarious pupcorn plush toy. The perfect toy for nights on the sofa, watching doggy inspired flicks. It doesn’t come with any melted butter, but it will melt your doggy-loving heart.

6. Puppy-Roni Pizza Dog Toy

Image via Safeandchic.com

This Puppy-Roni Pizza is a fresh slice of adorable cuteness. Whether you prefer a thin slice, pan sheet or deep dish, this is the only slice your pup will love. Best of all, this slice of ‘za is machine washable and dryer friendly.

7. Soft Serve Dog Toy

Image via Safeandchic.com

The perfect soft serve swirl does exist with this adorable soft serve ice cream dog toy. Now, your pup can cool down with you and enjoy its own refreshing dessert. Doggy playtime just got a whole lot cooler.

8. Lollipup Dog Toy

Image via Safeandchic.com

How many licks does it take to get to the center of a lollipop? Help your pup find out with this adorable lollipup dog toy. Dog slobber sold separately.

9. Fried Chicken Dog Toy

Image via Safeandchic.com

10. Magic Unicorn Toy

Image via Safeandchic.com

We knew they were real! This knitted unicorn plush toy is a hysterical addition to any pup’s toy collection. Best of all, this toy is good for your dog’s health– its natural flossing property removes build-ups of tartar on your dog’s teeth. Wow, unicorns really are magic.

From Your Site Articles
affiliate
Joy

A 12-year-old was told his woodworking hobby wasn't cool. One tweet changed everything.

He went from six Instagram followers to raising more than $300,000 with one bowl for Ukraine.

Richard R Clark/Twitter

Gabriel Clark's woodworking hobby just became very, very cool.

One of the tough things about being middle-school-aged is that interests and hobbies that are cool to everyone who isn't middle-school-aged are often seen as not cool by your peers. Unfortunately, that can lead a lot of kids to abandon things they love.

A dad who didn't want to see that happen inadvertently set off an avalanche of support and generosity when he tweeted about a lack of peer support for his son's woodworking hobby. Gabriel Clark, his 12-year-old son, has loved making things with wood since he was first handed his grandfather's hammer when he was 3 or 4 years old. "I've always had a real passion for it," Gabriel told PEOPLE, "and I've just taught myself everything I know."

Gabriel's father, Richard Clark, explained how sharing his son's struggles with his peers over his hobby blew up the internet over the past few weeks.

"Three weeks ago my youngest, Gabriel 12, came home upset," Clark wrote in a tweet on April 15. "His love of woodwork was not deemed cool, nor was only having 6 followers on his Instagram.

Keep Reading Show less
Joy

Start a new family tradition with Staub cookware

If you come from a family that loves cooking together, then you know that sharing is a big part of preparing every meal.

Image via Zwilling.com

If you come from a family that loves cooking together, then you know that sharing is a big part of preparing every meal. Some families share recipes, techniques, and even cookware passed down from generation to generation. But how do you prevent a family heirloom from turning into a family burden? After all, nobody wants Grandma’s crusty, brown, one-handled, creepy clowns mixing bowl that she bought at the state fair in 1965 for a dollar.

We’ve found that in order to avoid sharing dated and damaged pieces, it’s important to select timeless and durable kitchenware from trusted brands that have been around for decades like Staub.

Keep Reading Show less
affiliate
Pop Culture

Millennials nearing 40 are sharing their biggest mistakes so everyone can learn from them

Here are 21 of the most powerful responses.

via Pexels

Millennials are now old enough to seriously reflect on life.

It seems like only yesterday a millennial was a college kid that baby boomers chided for being entitled and Gen Xers thought were way too sincere and needed to learn how to take a joke. Today, the oldest millennials, those born around 1980, have hit their 40s and have lived long enough to have some serious regrets.

They also have enough experience to take some pride in decisions that, in hindsight, were the right moves.

The good news is that at 40 there is still plenty of time to learn from our successes and failures to set ourselves up for a great second half of life. These lessons are also valuable to the Gen Zers coming up who can avoid the pitfalls of the older generation.

A Reddit user who has since deleted their profile asked millennials nearing 40 “what were your biggest mistakes at this point in life?” and they received more than 2,200 responses. The biggest regrets these millennials have are being flippant about their health and not saving enough money when they were younger.

Keep Reading Show less
millennials
Trending Stories