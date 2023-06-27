Dad gives pep talk and women are thanking him for the encouragement
"You have no idea how much I needed to hear this today. I'm so overwhelmed with life currently and my daddy is in heaven."
Not everyone has supportive parents in their lives and it can be really difficult when you're having a moment where you need parental encouragement. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, hearing an encouraging word from a parental figure is always comforting. A man on TikTok understands that need and made a special video for women who may need to hear some dad advice.
Old Foul Dude is the name of the TikTok page and while he does let one F-bomb drop, the message he released into the universe is just beautiful. He starts the video looking into the camera, which makes it feel like FaceTime as he continues talking.
"Hey baby girl, I know you're having a rough time. I know you're tired, I know you want to cry. You want to give in, you want to give up, but that ain't you," the man says.
He goes on to tell whoever needed to hear the message, "I'm proud of the woman you are. I'm proud of the mother you are. I'm proud of the warrior you are and how you stand up and fight for your family every day."
it may seem strange to some to think words from a stranger could do so much but everyone deserves to feel loved, even if it's from a dad on the internet. We don't get to pick our families or how much time we have on this earth with our parents so hearing a parent tell you they're proud of you can help some fill a void.
"Thank you, I needed this too. I miss my daddy so much," another person said.
"Wow. Sir if you could understand how I needed that today. Thank you for stepping up and being a dad on TikTok you have no idea who alls life you're touching. Thank you," someone commented.
"When I tell you I'm in tears... My dad is very emotionally disconnected & I never heard any of this...," a woman wrote.
It's obvious that this message was needed by many and hopefully it continues to reach the people that need to hear it most. You can listen to his message below.
