What's up with the new ‘invisible’ smartphone that’s everywhere on TikTok?

An entrepreneurial Ph.D candidate sheds light on how technology helps her grow her small business
If there is a positive connection between mental health and caring for plants, Lupita Ríos is determined to make it her life’s work to share it with the world.
Ríos owns Dallas-based Pita’s Planters, a small business offering handmade planters, vases, art, bouquet preservation. Her love of vegetation can be traced back to where she spent her childhood—in the jungles of Guatemala—but it wasn’t until Ríos began struggling with panic attacks after college that she realized how healing plants can be.
During a particularly anxious period in her life, the only thing that brought her comfort was a plant she’d inherited from a co-worker. “Every day I would come into work and see some new growth or a new little leaf, and I would just feel so excited … it was like this little seed of light for me during a time when I was not feeling much joy,” said Ríos.
Pita in her plant shop https://www.pitasplanters.com
So she did what made sense: she kept growing plants, eventually learning how to create pots from recycled materials. During the pandemic, she and her husband opened a mobile plant store, which allowed her to share her passion with people in the community. What began as a meditative hobby quickly turned into a booming business, and Ríos, who is also working towards a Ph.D in Neuroscience, found herself overwhelmed with the things that come with being a small business owner (like keeping up with voice messages!).
“I learn as I go,” said Ríos, mentioning that one of the rookie decisions she made as a first-time business owner was to list her cell phone number under the business as the official contact number. “I quickly learned that was not a good idea! I got calls from customers left and right because the business grew so quickly.”
A friend suggested leveraging technology to keep Ríos’ sanity intact. She enrolled in Verizon Small Business Digital Ready, a free online program that offers small businesses nationwide access to over 50 expert courses and grant funding opportunities. The program includes resources created by small business owners for small business owners, covering topics such as marketing, financial planning, social media management, and more. For Ríos, this was the answer to juggling school and business without dropping any balls while the business continues to grow.
Taking control of her mobile plan was the first step in streamlining—and leveling up!—the business. Verizon’s My Biz Plan allowed her select and pay for only what she needed the One Talk App allowed her to reclaim her cell phone for personal use, and Verizon Business Assistant, a GenAI-powered text messaging solution , has been an enormous time-saver. Verizon Business’ 2025 State of Small Business Survey revealed 38% of SMBs are currently using AI–Lupita is one of many using it to help. Instead of spending precious time replying to every DM inquiring about the hours of her shop or troubleshooting a repotted plant’s wilting leaves, business owners like Ríos can set up, customize, and train a virtual assistant to field these questions.
“I didn't even realize I needed this in my life, but Verizon was like, we work with a lot of small businesses and we have a lot of tools that help set your business up so that I can focus on the products, on the marketing, on everything else. And I know that Verizon's got me covered in other ways where I don't have to think about it so much. It is so nice to have someone looking out for you and saying, ‘Yeah, you're busy. We got you covered here. We can take care of this."’
Verizon is committed to reaching one million small businesses with the resources they need to be successful by 2030—with over 450,000 small businesses like Pita’s Planters already using Digital Ready to help their businesses thrive.
Pita and David at their brick and mortar shophttps://www.pitasplanters.com
As for Ríos’ plans for after she receives her doctorate in Neuroscience? She wants to become a professor and continue growing her plant business.“Honestly, there’s nothing quite like having someone walk in who says they’ve never owned a plant before,” said Ríos. “Let me start your plant journey…within a few weeks, you’ll have a jungle in your house.”
Do you own a small business? Verizon offers over $1M in small business grants every year! Complete an application for the Verizon Small Business Digital Readyportal between May 1, 2025, and 11:59 pm PT on June 30, 2025, to be eligible for the application process for a $10,000 grant consideration.
What's up with the new ‘invisible’ smartphone that’s everywhere on TikTok?
Did a time traveler just get caught?
A woman using her methaphone.
Popular tech influencer CatGpt uploaded a head-scratching video on TikTok May 14 that sparked a wave of curiosity. It featured a woman in line at a boba shop in San Francisco, seemingly engrossed in a smartphone that looked like it was made of clear glass. “Completely clear phone spotted in San Francisco on May 14…?!?” she captioned the video, which garnered nearly 55 million views.
This video received many confused responses, with some claiming the woman was a time traveler who had been caught in the act. Others thought it was a new smartphone that could be more trouble than it's worth. “Losing that would be a NIGHTMARE to find,” one commenter wrote. “I can’t even find my phone now. I’ll never find it when it’s translucent,” another added.
Some people thought it was the long-rumored Nokia Clear Phone that, sadly, isn’t a real thing. Jay got a little closer to what was really happening in the video: “This looks like a social commentary or a walking art exhibit I’m too uncultured to understand,” he wrote, before NIMM nailed it on the head: “Maybe it's like a stimulation thing. Like I need to scroll because I'm addicted but I'm trying to cut down on my scrolling?”
What is a methaphone?
In a follow-up video, AskCatGPT, explained that her video was a promotion for the methaphone, a clear acrylic block that feels just like a smartphone, but has zero functionality. It was developed by Eric Antonow, a friend of the influencer, who aimed to spark a conversation about smartphone addiction. The big question was: "If we're all so addicted to our phones, then could you potentially curb someone's addiction by replacing the feeling of having a phone in your pocket with something that feels exactly the same?"
CatGpt clearly knows why the video of the woman with an invisible phone struck a chord with so many people. “This little piece of acrylic feels like a physical artifact that directly responds to this collective tension we all feel about how our devices, which are meant to make us more connected, are actually having the exact opposite effect,” she explained.
She went on to say that after carrying the methaphone with her for a few weeks, it hasn’t curbed her smartphone use, but, much like her video, it has brought up an important conversation about smartphone addiction and the role that our phones play in our lives.
A group of young people staring at their phones.via Canva/Photos
Are Americans worried about their smartphone use?
It makes sense that the majority of Americans are concerned about their smartphone use. A 2022 Gallup poll found that 58% of adults said they used their smartphone “too much,” a big jump from the 39% who said the same thing in 2015. This isn’t just a problem for younger people. Seventy-four percent of people ages 30 to 49 say they use their phone “too much,” just 7% less than those in the 18 to 29 age bracket.
Antonow was smart to give CatGpt a methaphone to share in her videos because his IndieGogo manufacturing campaign has earned him all the cash it needs to produce 80 of them. But given the popularity of the TikTok video, he should probably make a few more than he initially thought.