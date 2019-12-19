UPS drivers have an Instagram page about dogs they meet on their routes and it's pure joy

Tod Perry
12.19.19
via upsdogs/Instagram

If you thought that all postal workers and dogs were mortal enemies, it turns out, they're not.

Since 2013, United Parcel Service drivers have been sharing photos of their favorite dogs they meet on their routes. Some are old friends they have known for years others are new dogs that stole their hearts.

They have a Facebook group that's open to the public as well as an instagram page. Both are run by UPS drivers themselves and not UPS corporate.

"When time permits, drivers snap a photo and send it in to UPS Dogs," the Facebook page reads. "Our followers love the photos and the stories told as we share our love of these special relationships with these lovable creatures."

The result is one of the cutest, most wholesome things you'll ever see in your life.

Here are 17 of our favorite photos from upsdogs Instagram page.

Nori delivering packages in Dayton, Ohio.



Future Service Dog Finn at the Sunnyvale Hub.


RELATED: Four guys asked their new neighbor if they can walk her dog, and the dog wrote back

Odilious Bartholomew (Odi B for short) from Inver Grove Heights Minnesota. Loves his UPS driver, Joe.



Driver and a puppy in Central Illinois.


Marlow from Charleston, South Carolina.


RELATED: Speech pathologist teaches her dog to use a soundboard and now it communicates in sentences

Gunner and his favorite UPS driver.



Otis from Oregon.



Driver Melvin with new pup Tank.



Hmmm. Not so sure if both of those animals in Yelm, Washington are dogs.



Alaskan Malamute Conall eagerly awaiting his treat from Josh.



Riley in Portland, Oregon.



Oliver.



Foster the puppy in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.



Kobe and her favorite driver, Jeannette.



His name is Barley from Union Mills, North Carolina and he loves treats.



Driver Scott's friend Gracie the Goodest Girl.


instragram dogs of instragam ups drivers upsdogs
Culture

Black medical students from Tulane take powerful photo in front of former slave quarters

Syd/Twitter

The U.S. continues to wrestle with the romanticization of southern plantations, with people still planning weddings at enslavers' mansions and tourists complaining about slavery narratives on plantation tours. Yet the stark reality of our country's racial history stares us squarely in the face.

For nearly 250 years, black people were enslaved in the U.S.. Nearly half of the states in the country refused to outlaw slavery after our founding, and most of those states were willing to go to war to defend the "right" to own Africans and their descendants. Our country saw generation after generation of black families torn apart, spouses and children being sold off like cattle, black bodies beaten into submission, and black individuals being legally barred from liberty and opportunity.

It wasn't just a blip. American slavery, which evolved into an institution of white supremacy, existed for longer on U.S. soil than not at this point in our history. There are people alive today whose parents were slaves. We are not far removed from slavery, and certainly not removed from the generational impact of it.

Keep Reading Show less
black history race racism slavery
popular

Musician Anderson .Paak hosts free community festival in LA to raise money for local nonprofit

Genesia Ting - @genesiatingphoto

.Paak with a young fan.


Between getting nominated for a Grammy for Best R&B Album, playing on Jimmy Kimmel with Smokey Robinson, and raising two sons with his wife Jae Lin, he has a lot on his plate.

But despite all his success, he never forgets his hometown of Oxnard, California, just north of Los Angeles. And he's giving back to the larger community that fostered his growth.

Keep Reading Show less
anderson paak music community nonprofit
popular

Four guys asked their new neighbor if they can walk her dog, and the dog wrote back

via Stevieticks / Instagram

If you've lived your whole life with a dog, a home has to feel pretty empty without one. Your heart has to feel like there's something missing as well.

When Jack McCrossan, originally from Scotland, moved to Bristol, England with his three friends, they were bummed out to learn that their landlord didn't allow dogs.

So when they saw a beautiful black Sheprador (a German Sheppard Lab mix) in their neighbor's window, they knew that had to become buddies with her.

Keep Reading Show less
popular

Britney Spears shared a moving post on Instagram in response to mocking her appearance

upload.wikimedia.org

According to the Pew Research Center, four in ten Americans have received some form of online harassment, and 75% of Americans have seen some kind of cyberbullying going on. Two-thirds of people who experienced online harassment said that they experienced name calling. Instagram has been making changes to turn the platform into a safer space, such as AI that flags posts that might be offensive. When someone writes a mean comment, the user is asked, "Are you sure you want to post this?" then directed to Instagram's policy on bullying and offensive content.

Even though Instagram is aware of the problem and working to fix it, it's still way too easy to dash off a mean comment. Even Britney Spears thinks online bullying goes too far. Spears recently posted an Instagram video of her Holiday decorations with a caption politely asking Instagram users to be nice when they post.

Keep Reading Show less
popular