3-year-old begs mom for her own 'pink' husband, and people can't stop giggling
Kids listen to everything their parents say, even when their parents aren't talking to them. You don't have to be a parent to witness or experience this adorable and sometimes hilarious parroting. A toddler repeating a swear word in their tiny baby voice will almost always fill a room with laughter and a little embarrassment for the parent. Truly, they'll say and repeat anything, even things they don't remotely understand! It's incredibly entertaining.
It's how kids learn about the world around them because parents are their first teachers, even when they're not attempting to be. Kids are always watching, always soaking things up like hilarious little sponges. But there are some things that you don't quite expect kids to pick up on until a little later in life, so it may catch you a little off guard.
Tasha Mahachi, a mom of a 3-year-old little girl, Sanaa, found herself slightly confused when her daughter exclaimed that she needed a husband. No, she wasn't saying the mom needs a husband, she already has one. Little Sanaa wanted her own husband.
After overhearing Mahachi refer to the little girl's dad as her husband while speaking to someone else, Sanaa decided she just had to have her own husband.
As baffling as it sounds to adults, experts say this kind of moment is completely normal. Between the ages of 2 and 4, children start experimenting with the social roles and labels they hear adults use—often without fully understanding their meanings. Psychologists note that children this age are especially drawn to “important” words like “mom,” “dad,” “husband,” or “wife” because they associate them with closeness, safety, and attention, rather than romance or marriage.
Mahachi shared the adorable interaction on her social media page, where it racked up over 350k views. In the video, Sanaa is seen stamping her foot, clearly a bit annoyed on repeating the question. Her frustration grows after her mom breaks the news that the little girl doesn't have a husband. Poor mom does her best to explain to an emotionally irrational 3-year-old that this is impossible.
"I want a husband," Sanaa whines while stomping her feet before Mahachi asks what kind of husband the preschooler wants. That's when she reveals the difficult order, "a pink husband." Yes, Sanaa wants a pink husband. It's really not too much to ask when you think about it...when you're three.
To be clear, Sanaa doesn't want a wedding or to play dress up as a bride. She just wants the husband part. If her dad is a husband, then all she knows is that she wants one just like that.
But the problem really comes into play once Sanaa stops having a small tantrum long enough for mom to inform her that if she wants a husband, she will have to go find one outside. Sounds reasonable, right? Won't find a husband sitting around the house. But Sanaa doesn't seem to like that advice.
"I not going outside," she says while pleading her case, "it's dark."
Not going outside would be a bit of a barrier to finding a husband, and you can see the little wheels turning in Sanaa's head as she works out how she will collect a pink husband. So, she does what any three-year-old would do who wants to go outside, she asks her mom to come with her. Again, she's thwarted when Mahachi breaks the news that moms and dads don't go outside to help find husbands. The pair has reached an impasse.
Viewers couldn't get enough of the amusing interaction, and some could relate to the girl's dilemma.
@tashamahachi She heard me calling her dad my husband and suddenly she’s desperate to get herself one too😂 #toddlersbelike #toddlerconversations #sanaaandmummy ♬ original sound - tashamahachi
"Ma’am go on Amazon and order her a pink husband right neowww," someone joked in the comments.
"We can all relate. To wanting a husband, to not wanting to go outside to find him, to being scared, oh baby we get it," another laughs.
"This is what a convo between me and God sound like praying for a husband meanwhile I’m scared to meet new people, I don’t go out and i always take my best friend everywhere," one person confesses.
"I’ve never related more to a toddler. Cuz sis I’m also scared & do not want to go outside & also want a husband RN [right now]," another commenter chimes in.
"It's okay kiddo. I don't want to leave the house to find one by myself either. It's scary," someone else proclaims.
"All introverts, let's gather here. We want a partner but we ain't going outside," added another.
Another astute comment noted that this video will be absolutely perfect if and when Sanaa decides to get married (when she's much older). There won't be a dry eye in the house when this clip comes up in the video montage one day!
The whole thing is so impossibly sweet. Mom and Dad should take it as a huge compliment that Sanaa sees their marriage and relationship as a positive thing that she wants one day (or, more accurately, now). Of course, Sanaa isn't thinking about it in terms so deep. She just knows if Mom has a husband, she wants one, too. But it sure has to make her dad feel pretty good about himself. Even if Sanaa isn't willing to venture outside to go look for one.
Until then, Sanaa isn't alone. Plenty of people want a husband to find them without ever having to leave the house to interact with others. Maybe ordering a pink husband online doesn't sound so silly after all.
This article originally appeared in January. It has been updated.