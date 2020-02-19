Surgeons had violinist play during her own brain surgery so they didn't affect her talents

The medical team at King's College Hospital in London asked musician Dagmar Turner, 53, to play the violin during brain surgery to ensure they didn't injure parts of her brain associated with musicianship.

Turner was diagnosed in 2013 with a brain tumor after suffering a seizure during a symphony.

"The violin is my passion. I've been playing since I was 10 years old," Turner said in a Feb. 18 news release. "The thought of losing my ability to play was heart-breaking."

The doctors successfully removed 90% of the tumor without affecting Dagmar's fine motor skills. Three days after the procedure she went home to her husband and son. "I'm hoping to be back with my orchestra very soon," Turner said after the surgery.