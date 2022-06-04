Pop Culture

Watch this 14-year-old win the National Spelling Bee after an intense lightning round

Whoa

student wins spelling bee in lightning round
Twitter

What even are these words?!

Look, spelling bees might not come across as the most exciting type of competition in the world, but rest assured … they are intense. Hours upon hours are spent rigorously studying words you’ve absolutely never heard of (and never will hear again), followed by facing crippling stage fright while avoiding any and all mistakes lest you face the dreaded disqualification. Believe me, you never forget the misspelled word that takes you out. February, with its insidious little “r," haunts me to this very day.

It can be even more anxiety-inducing to watch, as was the case with 14-year old Harini Logan’s recent victory at the 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The competition had been fierce from the get-go. BuzzFeed News reported that Logan was nearly eliminated due to a discrepancy for the definition of “pullulation,” which can apparently either mean the nesting of mating birds or the swarming of bees. Either way, it’s a great word to throw out to sound smart and nature-savvy.

Things really heated up when Logan went head-to-head with fellow competitor Vikram Raju. When each speller made it to the end with the same amount of mistakes, the judges had no other choice but to enforce their first ever “lightning round.”

In only 90 seconds, Harini accurately spelled out a whopping 26 words:

Though she handled the pressure like an absolute pro, Logan shared with NPR that the pace of a lightning round "terrified" her. "I go slow. That's my thing. I didn't know how I would fare in that setting," she said.

Luckily her months of practicing paid off, literally. Logan went home in first place with a prize of $50,000.

If you're curious, here are the words she spelled, according to a very helpful commenter on Twitter:

Spealbone

Phreatophyte

Gaydiang

Parison

Excimer

Toquilla

Glochis

Epaulement

Chara

Maieutic

Chalicothere

Teosinte

Siserary

Akori

Bouchal

Saccharose

Talisay

Vesicate

Semmit

Chorepiscopus

Kniphofia

Hontish

Malbrouck

Prnithorhynchus

Nandubay

Moorhen

Do you know what any of these words mean? I sure don’t. Most of these just look like something that would appear after my cat walks across my keyboard.

Logan’s impressive skills made for one heart-stopping finale. In the age of autocorrect, spelling bees might seem a little meaningless. But to logophiles, there’s nothing quite like the thrill of keeping your cool while placing letters perfectly.

From Your Site Articles
next level
Badge
Pillsbury
Pillsbury x Operation Homefront
Joy

These new cookies from Pillsbury can help give veterans safe, rent-free homes as they re-enter civilian life

Baking just got even better

All photos from Pilllsbury used with permission

Pillsbury is partnering with non profit, Operation Homefront, to provide housing for veterans

True

It’s the dream of many veterans: a safe and swift return to the security of home – to a place where time can be spent with family while becoming part of a community and creating new memories. With the partnership of non-profit Operation Homefront, Pillsbury is helping give military families the opportunity to do just that.

For many of our American soldiers, the dream of making a comfortable return to civilian life is often dashed by harsh realities. Pew Research Center reports that 44% of veterans who have served since Sept 11, 2001 noted having a difficult time re-adjusting. From re-entering into the workforce to finding healthcare services, returning to civilian life can be a harrowing transition. While serving in the military is incredibly stressful, it also provides routine, structure and purpose that is not easily replicated in civilian life. Couple this with a lack of helpful resources for veterans, and the hope for a brighter future can be easily derailed.


However, some companies and organizations are stepping in to show support and provide resources. Operation Homefront, an organization dedicated to helping military families transition back to civilian life, launched its Transitional Homes for Veterans (THV) Program in 2018. The program places veteran families in safe, secure, rent-free single-family homes for a period of two-to-three years while providing financial coaching and training to reduce debt, increase savings, and prepare for independent home ownership. Since the THV’s inception, Operation Homefront has defrayed more than $500K in mortgage costs to military families.

Keep ReadingShow less
veterans
Family

People are sharing the marriage advice that 'sounded absurd' but is actually really helpful

Here are 19 of the best responses.

via Pexels

Work at it every single day folks.

The best advice isn’t always obvious, or else we would have thought of it ourselves. It often comes out of left field and can be counterintuitive. When it comes to marriage, the best advice tends to be centered around keeping a focus on the long game.

One of the best pieces of marriage advice I ever received was, “Buy her a bottle of shampoo from time to time without her asking.” Now, that doesn’t mean to get shampoo specifically, but just pick up something here and there to show you care and are thinking about her.

Marriage, if done right, is forever, so that often means taking a loss in the short-term to enjoy the long-term benefits of a happy life with someone. This is great as a concept but in practice can be pretty darn hard, day in and day out.

Hence why about 50% of American marriages end in divorce.

Keep ReadingShow less
marriage
Democracy

Ret. Major General explains the difference between an AR-15 and the military's weapons of war

Public Domain, @PaulDEaton/Twitter

Retired Major General Paul Eaton shared his thoughts on whether the AR-15 is a "weapon of war."

A common criticism gun rights activists levy toward gun legislation advocates is that many people who push for stricter gun laws don’t know a lot about guns themselves. That’s not wholly accurate—there are plenty of gun enthusiasts who support reasonable gun laws—but it’s true that many people who are horrified by our nation’s gun culture are not well-versed on the specifications of our nation’s 393 million guns.

Not every American is an active part of American “gun culture." Some of us have never shot a firearm, for fun or otherwise. Some of us really are ignorant about guns themselves.

That can’t be said for anyone in the military, however. And it definitely can’t be said for a former Major General of the U.S. Army.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joy

10 things that made us smile this week

@camdenmusique/Instagram, Buitengebieden/Twitter

Upworthy's roundup of delights from around the internet.

Have you ever pondered what joy actually is? Is it different than happiness, and if so, how?

Though the dictionary definitions of the words are quite similar, people like to debate how happiness and joy differ. Some people say happiness is an emotion while joy is a state of mind. Some describe happiness as coming from outside of us while joy comes from within us. Some describe happiness as surface and fleeting while joy is deeper and more lasting.

In the documentary "Mission: JOY," iconic spiritual leaders Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama explore the concept of joy. Each of them has endured a great deal of tragedy and struggle in their lives, yet both exude and embody joy at the deepest level. In 2015, six years before Desmond Tutu passed away, the two holy men spent five days together sharing their thoughts on life, suffering, compassion, joy and more.

Keep ReadingShow less
uplifting
Trending Stories