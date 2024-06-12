There's a heated debate now about whether you're supposed to wash your meat before cooking it
The science doesn't lie.
The internet is the place you can find people debating over just about any topic imaginable. Typically the debates slow down or go away when an expert comes out and says, "well actually." But there's one argument that refuses to simply go by the wayside and it rears its head every time someone dares to share a cooking video online that involves meat.
It seems inevitable that no matter what the layman chef does, its the wrong answer. The person washes their meat with some sort of vinegar concoction and people tell them they're spreading germs. The person doesn't wash their meat and people comment that they're gross and should totally wash their chicken or whatever before cooking it.
These comments almost always turn into long comment threads over if people should or shouldn't wash their meat before cooking it. This debate can get pretty heated but what is the right answer?
According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), "washing or rinsing meat or poultry increases the risk for cross-contamination in the kitchen, which can cause foodborne illness."
They go on to explain that washing or rinsing meat products before cooking them can cause bacteria to be splashed on surfaces in the kitchen. Instead, the USDA says cooking the food to the correct temperature is the best way to kill germs and bacteria that can be found on or in the meat.
It is also never advised to use actual cleaning products on your chicken, steak, veal or any other meat, though some have admitted to doing just that. But this type of cleaning meat seems to be the outlier as most people who wash their meat products use food safe items like water, vinegar or some sort of citrus.
One chef describes how his mom used to wash her's below:
@brandongonezshow
Are you team #wash your #meat or do you trust the experts who say, technically, it’s not necessary? 🤔 Link in bio for the full video!
Commenters were of course split when it came to his admission to not washing meat before cooking.
"Not eating his food," one person writes.
"I'm sorry but you can clearly taste the difference between washed and unwashed meat," another says.
"Restaurants don't wash the meat," someone points out.
Other videos show elaborate washing of poultry, with one person scrubbing the chicken with cut limes. One man made a video of him washing his chicken after being called out for not doing it previously, so naturally there were comments telling him that he should never wash chicken. It seems he is in a no win situation just like everyone else who dares to cook something on the internet.
See his chicken washing set up below:
@cheftimclowers
Replying to @denomarleyg6 now I am doing this for you. I am washing my chicken. Its a lretty simple process. A little lemon juice, vinegar, and water. Rinse off all what is called the slim and then drain it and pat it dry. #chicken #bbq #smokedmeat #howto #clean
"Please don't wash/rinse poultry! It will spread bacteria to the surfaces surrounding the sink and increase the chances of cross contamination," someone pleads.
"Completely unnecessary but people just LOVE to criticize!! Your videos are awesome keep up the good work," another says.
"Mannnnnn thank you for washing that chicken," a commenter praises.
There's no winning in this debate but if we're going with the experts, Mayo Clinic's clinical dietician Anya Hill says, "Some people think they are supposed to wash their meats and chicken before cooking. I recommend not washing them because that puts you at risk for spreading the bacteria around your kitchen and around yourself."
So if there's any confusion on if you should or shouldn't wash your meat before cooking it, it's completely unnecessary unless of course it fell on the floor. In that case, it's probably a good idea to give it a rinse, especially in this economy.