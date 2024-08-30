There's a big conversation happening over whether parents should have sex when their kids are home
It's healthy for kids to see their parents be romantic and affectionate — though there's a limit.
The prompt was simple:
"Y'all ever got chewed up by Twitter?"
A user that goes by micah (@Shadowized) replied even more simply: "oh boy"
Then they shared a screenshot of an old Tweet that had ignited discussion and controversy over a year ago.
And what happened? The same Tweet started a firestorm — again!
The polarizing opinion that got everyone in a tizzy?
"Having sex when your children are in the house is weird. full stop. if you want to have sex that bad do it when no one's in the house. have someone babysit your kid. rent a hotel. they don't need to hear that because it can be incredibly traumatic. do better."
Though the category was "controversial Tweets", at least a handful of people agreed with the sentiment
A not-insignificant number of people chimed in to say that they agreed — sex when your kids are home is weird, traumatic, gross. You name it.
Some folks mentioned hearing or seeing their parents having sex with lots of different partners during their childhood which, admittedly, is probably a lot for a kid to process.
But it didn't take long for Twitter, or now X, to start "chewing" Micah up. Again.
A user name Sarah wrote:
"no couple should just stop having sex and being intimate because they had kidsand if you can’t do it quietly or think you’re gonna “traumatize them”, then have fun renting hotel rooms once a month and planning out your sex based on if a babysitter is gonna be there for you or not on a friday night"
Another joked: "these kids can't know that you love each other. It'll traumatize them for life."
Micah clarified later in the thread that all the people commenting were missing the original context of the hot take.
"The context was that a child woke up sobbing because she heard her mother screaming during sex. she was terrified and thought something was wrong!" Micah wrote, referencing an old viral TikTok that made light of that poor child's horror.
But it was too late. The Tweet was already off and running — steamrolling its way to over 23 million views (and counting).
Who knew people had so many strong opinions about parenting? And sex? And trauma?!
So... is getting caught having sex by your kids really traumatic? Or is it just kind of embarrassing?
Almost everyone has a story about hearing or, unfortunately, seeing their parents having sex when they were a kid — a story they wish they could forget.
When people live in close quarters together for years and years, it's bound to happen!
Expecting parents to keep the romantic side of their relationship a secret is unreasonable, unrealistic, and — if we're talking about overnight babysitters and hotel rooms — financially laughable.
To Micah's original point, though, there's obviously a line.
If you're screaming so loud that your child wakes up and thinks you're being murdered, maybe tone it down a tad!
But it's fair to ask just how hard parents should really be trying to stay discrete.
Limited research shows that parents who love each other can have a profoundly positive impact on their children later in life.
Allowing children to witness that affection and love in the form of "I love you's" and kisses and physical touch is a good thing and helps promote healthy emotional development, even if it makes them a little squeamish.
Maybe it's even a good thing for them to know, on some level, that you do have sex — even if you'd rather them not see or hear it. But if you get caught every once in a blue moon? They'll be fine — as long as you talk to them in an honest and age-appropriate way.
After all, it'd be way more traumatic to grow up in a household that demonizes sex than one that discusses it openly.
As for the original poster, Micah, they're taking all the discourse in stride.
"as much as i don’t 100% agree with the way i worded things i’m keeping this tweet up because it’s really funny to see people get mad!!!"
If that's the goal, then mission accomplished!