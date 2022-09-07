+
A 9-year-old Serena Williams perfectly lays out her ambitions in rediscovered CNN clip

9-year-old Serena would be so proud of 40-year-old Serena.

Serena Williams; tennis; CNN interview
Images Canva via wikicommons

Serena Williams 1991 interview with CNN.

I'm going to take a risk here and assume that, unless you're brand new to this planet, you've heard of Serena Williams. It's almost impossible to believe that there was ever a time that people didn't know who she was, and thanks to this unearthed video, we can see that, even at age nine, the world was starting to know her name. In a 1991 video posted by CNN, 9-year-old Williams is interviewed along with her father, Richard Williams, and she mentions her dream to become No. 1 on the junior tennis circuit.

Little did Williams know, her dreams of being No. 1 would surpass junior tennis and take her on to win so many titles that the tennis star may have to Google herself to be able to name them all. During the interview with CNN, Richard Williams reveals that Serena and her older sister, Venus, had already been offered multi-million dollar contracts but the family refused to sign—although not for reasons one may think, like wanting more money or being unhappy with working conditions. Richard Williams tells CNN they didn't sign because, "If we accept all of these millions of dollars that people are offering us, we won't have little girls no more. We'll have a business. And they're too young to be a business."

With Williams announcing her retirement before emotionally completing her last matches amid standing ovations and tears from fans, it feels fitting for CNN to pull this out of the vault. Seeing a pint-sized Williams dream big as a little girl in Compton, California, and witnessing her career evolution, this video clip is bound to bring a smile to your face.

Check it out below:

'I felt ill': Brendan Fraser describes sexual assault that nearly made him quit acting

This story originally appeared on 08.06.19


Remember Brendan Fraser? 10 years ago, he was one of Hollywood's biggest stars. Then, he suddenly disappeared.

If you were a kid in the late '90s and early '00s, chances are you saw a Brendan Fraser movie. The comedy and action star catapulted to fame behind blockbusters like "The Mummy" franchise, "George of the Jungle," "Looney Tunes: Back in Action," and the Oscar-winning film "Crash."

But after 2008, he largely disappeared from major starring roles. His absence wasn't due to drugs, a sex-scandal, or illness — despite memes and even reported articles speculating about his career arc, with many blaming it on poor career choices.

Disabled girl's mom's post about 'intentional kindness' results in a wave of support

It’s a message all students and parents should read.

via Google

Higley High School in Gilbert, Arizona.

Starting at a new school is understandably stressful for kids but for a child with a disability, it can be especially agonizing experience. According to NBC News 12 in Arizona, Lucy Cook, a 15-year-old with cerebral palsy, experienced persistent anxiety throughout the summer about starting a new high school.

After spending six years in a small, private school, Lucy was set to go to a high school with more than 2,000 students. "She was really stressed about it," her mom, Stephanie Cook, told NBC 12. "She was expressing concern, what if the kids don't like me? What if the kids make fun of me? What if the teachers don't know how to help me if I have a problem?”

Stephanie took to Facebook to share some thoughts on “intentional kindness” before her daughter started at the school. In the post, she made the point that all kids, no matter their ability, are anxious about how they will be treated in school and that simple acts of kindness can put them at ease.

Jimmy Fallon asked his viewers why their high school was 'weird' and the responses were great

via The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Jimmy Fallon of the Tonight Show.

This article originally appeared on 02.09.22


High schools are a perfect breeding ground for weirdness. First of all, you have a bunch of teenagers who are starting to deal with adult problems but they don’t have the experience or the brain development to figure out how to navigate complex feelings and relationships.

Then you add sex, drugs, learner’s permits, the stress of trying to get into college and really bad facial hair to the situation and you have all the ingredients for people and situations to go completely sideways.

Then there are the teachers. High school teachers tend to be a bit more eccentric than those in the younger grades because they are hired as specialists in a given field, such as history, math or science. Whereas teachers in younger grades have to be nurturing and have a more holistic approach to child development.


