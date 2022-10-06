+
Pop Culture

Serena Williams' daughter hilariously mistakes one of mommy's tampons for a cat toy

People on TikTok are applauding young Olympia's 'creativity.'

serena williams, tampons
TikTok

It's a cat toy, people. Deal with it.

Kids have relentless curiosity and imagination galore. That magical quality often catches adults off guard in the most hilarious of ways.

Tennis pro Serena Williams recently posted a video to her TikTok showing her 5-year-old daughter Olympia (who is the spitting image of her mother, by the way) playing with a “toy” for their cat Karma.

By “toy,” I mean a tampon.


The preschooler—who seemingly snagged the product from mommy’s bathroom—took it out of its plastic wrapper, pushed the cotton through the applicator and immediately began rolling it and spreading it around in her tiny hands.

"It's a cat toy for our cat?" Serena asks Olympia, while looking through the screen with equal parts bemusement and befuddlement on her face.

“For Karrrrrrrrma,” Olympia replies, exasperated that mom can’t keep up. It’s a toy for Karma, mom, why is this so hard to get?
@serena Who am I to steal her joy, it’s a Cat Toy! 🗣Don’t @ me #OlympiasWorld♬ original sound - Serenawilliams

In Olympia’s defense, cats do like all kinds of tiny, fluffy things with little tail-like strings attached, and tampons fit that bill perfectly. So she ain’t wrong.

As her daughter goes to get more “toys,” Serena can be heard saying, “OK, let’s not play with too many of those.”

People were quick to applaud Olympia’s adorable confidence.

“She rips them open like she’s been doing this all her little life 😂,” commented one person.

Others chose to commiserate with their own parenting stories. “When my daughter was little she was in my room being too quiet. I walked upstairs and she had taken all my pads and stuck them to the wall,” wrote a fellow mom.

“😂😂 At least it’s a cat toy. My son used them on a school project as clouds😂😂😂,” wrote another.

Serena might be a world champion, but Olympia has definitely won this round. In the video’s caption, Serena wrote, "who am I to steal her joy, it’s a Cat Toy!" These two are some of the sweetest mom-and-daughter besties on the internet. Their TikTok antics are purely wholesome (and ultra relatable) fun.


motherhood
Family

Breastfeeding mom's touching encounter with an orangutan has people swooning—and debating

Gemma Copeland/Facebook

A breastfeeding mother's experience at Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo is touching people's hearts—but not without a fair amount of controversy.

Gemma Copeland shared her story on Facebook, which was then picked up by the Facebook page Boobie Babies. Photos show the mom breastfeeding her baby next to the window of the zoo's orangutan habitat, with a female orangutan sitting close to the glass, gazing at them.

"Today I got feeding support from the most unlikely of places, the most surreal moment of my life that had me in tears," Copeland wrote.

Democracy

New website will help you debunk the misinformation you see posted on social media

Your conspiracy-loving uncle is going to hate this.

via Actual Size/Twitter

RumorGuard by The News Literacy Project.

The 2016 election was a watershed moment when misinformation online became a serious problem and had enormous consequences. Even though social media sites have tried to slow the spread of misleading information, it doesn’t show any signs of letting up.

A NewsGuard report from 2020 found that engagement with unreliable sites between 2019 and 2020 doubled over that time period. But we don’t need studies to show that misinformation is a huge problem. The fact that COVID-19 misinformation was such a hindrance to stopping the virus and one-third of American voters believe that the 2020 election was stolen is proof enough.

What’s worse is that according to Pew Research, only 26% of American adults are able to distinguish between fact and opinion.

To help teach Americans how to discern real news from fake news, The News Literacy Project has created a new website called RumorGuard that debunks questionable news stories and teaches people how to become more news literate.

misinformation
Family

A mom describes her tween son's brain. It's a must-read for all parents.

"Sometimes I just feel really angry and I don’t know why."

This story originally appeared on 1.05.19


It started with a simple, sincere question from a mother of an 11-year-old boy.

An anonymous mother posted a question to Quora, a website where people can ask questions and other people can answer them. This mother wrote:

How do I tell my wonderful 11 year old son, (in a way that won't tear him down), that the way he has started talking to me (disrespectfully) makes me not want to be around him (I've already told him the bad attitude is unacceptable)?

It's a familiar scenario for those of us who have raised kids into the teen years. Our sweet, snuggly little kids turn into moody middle schoolers seemingly overnight, and sometimes we're left reeling trying to figure out how to handle their sensitive-yet-insensitive selves.


