Family

A graduate’s daughter’s exuberant cheers show kids are proud of their parents, too

'Congratulations, daddy.'

aashish lalawade, graduation, parents
via Pixabay

Proud graduates in their caps and gowns.

When Aashish Nalawade graduated from Teesside University, in Middlesbrough, England, last June, no one was more proud of him than his daughter, Shivaee. As Aashish took the stage to accept his diploma, his daughter screamed “Congratulations, daddy” and the whole auditorium burst out in laughter.

After he blew her a kiss and shouted, “I love you” she replied passionately, “I love you, daddy!” Then, the proud father accepted his diploma.

The moment has gone viral on Instagram because it's super adorable and a bit of a role reversal. Usually, we see parents cheering on their children as they graduate, not the other way around. This video shows that kids can be just as proud of their parents as they are of them.


Aashish’s accomplishment was extra special because he moved away from his family to the U.K. to get his master’s degree at the age of 34 after his daughter was born in 2019. "I was hesitant–going back to studies after 10 years felt odd, but my wife's support encouraged me. So I quit again, and began applying. I finally got into a university in the UK," he said according to Tuko.

The family was reunited in the U.K. in August 2020.

Aashish was twice as proud when he received his degree. “My heart melted along with all the others present,” Aashish said of his daughter’s outburst. “Rather than the graduation award, I felt ‘being father to my daughter’ is the biggest accomplishment and achievement to me.”

The video has melted countless hearts on social media, too.

“What a precious and beautiful memory made between a father and daughter! Blessings on your family! Congratulations on your graduation!” Maritza Hernandez wrote on Instagram.

“This seriously made my day. I'm freaking teary-eyed at work. This was just Beautiful. Period," Monica v Sanford added.

Parents
Education

Math professor shows how adding and subtracting left to right is actually easier and faster

Mind. Blown.

Howie Hua/TikTok

Howie Hua shares helpful math tips and tricks on social media.

Math is weird.

On the one hand, it's consistent—the solutions to basic math problems are the same in every country in the world. On the other hand, there are multiple strategies to get to those solutions, and it seems like people are still coming up with new ones (much to the chagrin of parents whose kids need help with homework using methods they've never learned).

Math professor Howie Hua shares math strategies that make math easier on social media, and his videos are fascinating. Hua, who teaches math to future elementary school teachers at Fresno State, demonstrates all kinds of mental math tricks that feel like magic when you try them.

Science

Man was awake and playing the saxophone throughout his entire 9-hour brain tumor surgery

Several times during the surgery, the patient played the theme song from "Love Story" by Francis Lai.

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

"Awake surgery" allows brain surgeons to see the functioning parts of the brain to avoid during surgery.

Do you ever step back and marvel at the miraculous things human beings have figured out how to do?

Less than 200 years ago, no human being had ever played a saxophone, there was no such thing as anesthesia and if you had even a simple brain tumor, you were just out of luck.

Now, a team of doctors in Italy has successfully performed a highly complex, nine-hour brain surgery on a man while he was awake and while he played the saxophone. Not only that, but the patient reported feeling "tranquility" during the surgery and only spent a few days in the hospital after the surgery before being discharged.

According to CBS News, a 35-year-old male patient had a brain tumor removed at Paideia International Hospital in Rome, Italy, on October 10. The surgery was led by Dr. Christian Brogna, a neurosurgeon who specializes in complex cancer surgeries and "awake surgery," in which patients are not put under general anesthesia. According to the Mayo Clinic, certain brain surgeries actually require a patient to be awake and responsive during the procedure to lessen the risk of the surgery damaging areas of the brain that could affect vision, movement or speech.

brain surgery
Pop Culture

Queen releases a never heard ballad sung by Freddie Mercury and it has fans in tears

Haunting, beautiful and powerful.

"Freddie Mercury" by kentarotakizawa is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Fans are thrilled to hear Freddie Mercury's iconic voice once again.

Freddie Mercury had a voice and a stage presence unlike any other in rock music history. His unique talents helped propel the band Queen to the top of music charts and created a loyal fan base around the world.

Sadly, the world lost that voice when Mercury died of AIDS at age 45. For decades, most of us have assumed we'd heard all the music we were going to hear from him.

However, according to Yahoo! Entertainment, remaining Queen members Roger Taylor and Brian May announced this summer that they had found a never-released song they'd recorded with Mercury in 1988 as they were working on the album "The Miracle."

freddie mercury
