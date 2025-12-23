People share 23 of the most hilarious and awkward names they've ever heard
At least they're unforgettable.
Picking a baby name is a big decision. And baby name trends come and go. In 2025, old people names became popular again. And Olivia and Noah were the top baby girl and boy names of the year.
Coming up with a unique name can truly set someone apart from naming trends. And some people rise to the challenge by giving their kids names that simply cannot be duplicated.
In a discussion on Reddit, people shared the funniest and most awkward names they've ever heard. These are 23 that live in their head rent-free.
"I had a co-worker named Jeff, his wife's name is Jessica. They named their daughter Jeffica." - slcrex
"I’m a recruiter. I’ve seen some wild names, but the one that takes the cake is 'Xstacy'." - SeventeenSharks
"My cousin went to school with someone who's actual government name was Fig Newton." - Katt357
"A former friend of mine used to do substitute teaching. She said the worst/weirdest she’s ever seen was Ya’Highness. Spelled just like that -_-." - FormerLifeFreak
"In college throwing the shotput, alongside the female team, there was a woman from the visiting team named Lasagna. She was very good at the shot, had the hairiest arm pits I have ever seen on a person, and wore a wrestling singlet over her team shirt." - 7fw
"Candida. The daughter of our local vicar." - joranges
"I met a set of twins named Stacey and Nahstacey (not Stacey), and no one ever believes me lol." - Strange-Comfort-8690
@ndbabyyy
Chileeee, what’s the wildest spelling of a name you’ve seen!? I want to talk to these kids parents. 🤣Imagine having to go your whole life explaining your name to every person you meet. too much energy 😩#greenscreen #crazynames #fyp #heckno #spelling #whewchile #babynames
"I used to work at certain mouse theme park doing princess makeovers so I’d hear all sorts of weird names but the one standout to me has to be Moneypenny." - thealissaa
"I went to high school with a Barbie Dahl. But the town’s biggest car dealer has sons Carson and Trucson." - ancientRedDog
"I heard a mom call for her two twins one day at a park. There names were Peter and piper…." - dazzleshipsrecords
"There are not just one, but two famous California men in history named Griffith Griffith. Griffith J. Griffith in Los Angeles was a famous industrialist in the late 1800's. Namesake of Griffith Park and Griffith Observatory...The other was Griffith Griffith in Northern California, also a famous industrialist in the late 1800's. Namesake of Griffith Quarry Park." - Asleep_Onion
"I met a girl once named Carrion. She said it was pronounced 'Carry-on'. I then asked how she felt about it being spelled the same way as the word for 'decaying flesh' and she said she didn’t realize that’s what it meant, that she was told it meant 'rare'." - Realcynic
"Bunnicula (girl’s name)." - Daddy-Whispers
"Eragynce, pronounced 'arrogance'. That poor little girl." - Upstairs_Usual_4841
@selahvictor
We're people with weird names...of course I've been called Salsa and Sailor and a dozen other not names. Of course I'm shocked when people get it right the first time. Of course i'm even more shocked when they know the meaning! What else did I miss? Are you a person with a weird name? #weirdnames #weirdname #selah #selahvictor #femalecomic #miraculousladybug #chloebourgeois #werepeoplewithweirdnames #werepeople #uniquenames #uniquename
"I've got a few because I did a season as a school portrait photographer and people name their kids some wild stuff: Cash Money (first and middle name)." - 13thmurder
"Dad (not short for anything, but done seemingly just so they could joke he was named after his dad. Tbh it will probably be hilarious if he has kids and they have to try to convince a teacher their dad's name is in fact Dad)." - 13thmurder
"Adorabella (gonna be awkward when she's 30)." - 13thmurder
"Not the worst but definitely funny was the guy whose iPhone fell out of a plane at 16000 feet and was recovered intact and still working. His name was Seanathan." - ScreamingNinja
"A couple former customers come to mind. There was a very nice lady named Ikentina Turner. As in Ike and Tina…the other was Mystery Vann." - Nice_Caterpillar9169
"Delasone, pronounced da las(t) one. The youngest of eight kids." - TrashGeologist
"As God is my witness I swear this is true. I worked at a private club, and this woman was at a political fundraiser 15 or so years ago. She was super bubbly, and was working the sign in table, so I heard her loudly announce her name every 30 seconds or so to like 200 people as they were coming in. 'Hi, I'm Poker Gamble!' That name has lived rent free in my head ever since, and pops up more than I'd like to admit." - AnyLastWordsDoodle