17 people share the most tragic name they've ever encountered in real life
We live in an era where many parents want their children to have unique names to stand out. Studies show that uncommon names have gained popularity since the 1950s because American culture has become more individualistic. “As American culture has become more individualistic, parents have favored giving children names that help them stand out – and that means more unique names and fewer common names,” psychology professor Twenge told the BBC.
Recently, there’s been an added twist to the trend of parents electing more unique names: search engine optimization. In today’s world, where everything is online, it can be harder to stand out in search or on social media if you have a common name. Good luck finding someone with a name like Chris Smith or Mohammed Singh on LinkedIn.
The problem is that having a unique name is good, but if it comes off as too strange, it can cause real problems in life. Studies show that people with names too out of the ordinary have a harder time getting a job interview or finding romantic relationships.
A viral Reddit thread is hilarious and sad because people shared the worst names they have ever heard in real life. Many are funny, but unfortunately, those people have had to live their lives having people constantly making fun of their names. We made a list of the 17 most “tragic” names, and here they are.
1. A very predictable name
"I once met a girl named Cliche."
2. A 2-time unfortunate name
"I had a customer named Dick Butts. I thought it was a joke, but one of the employees asked to see his driver's license and it was truly his name."
"Just introduce yourself as Richard at that point."
3. Clueless parents
"In elementary school, there was a boy named Famous. His younger sister was Fashion."
"Is his mom a youtube vlogger mom? its sounds like it."
"Parents must have been David Bowie fans."
4. Tasty food, bad name
"I’m in healthcare and the worst name I’ve seen on a kid is Meatball."
"I am Meatball, son of Meatloaf. You ate my father. Prepare to die."
5. Don't feed her after midnight
"An 80+ year old lady called Gremlin."
"If I met someone as a kid, or even now named Gremlin... I definitely want to hang out for a moment or two. As a kid with a weird name, there is some camaraderie there."
6. The prophetic name
"Messiahiscoming is, by far, the worse I've heard. It's beyond ridiculous. She was 12-14 years old and said nothing. Mother did all the talking."
"That's less of a name and more of a threat..."
7. Pick a winner
"Met an elderly man with the name Booger."
"I have a three-month-old son that I call booger, and now I wonder if that will stick his whole life."
8. Come again?
"Once at work, I met a guy whose first name was Greg, which is not all that bad. The only thing is, is his last name was also Greg."
"In Australia, our education minister is the Honourable Grace Grace. I laugh every time."
9. Seagent Sergent
"In the military, there was this guy called Richard (Dick) Sergeant. Who was a Staff Sergeant. So his name was Staff Sergeant Dick Sergeant. He owned it though so good for him."
"In real life I knew a Sergeant Sergeant, a Major Major, and a Captain Captain."
10. Take the whole bottle
"Clindamycin. Yes, spelled exactly the same way as the antibiotic. When questioned, the mom said, 'I just thought it was pretty.'"
"Friend from Eastern Kentucky knows a Syphilis but pronounced Si-Phillis. Her parents said the same thing that 'It sounded pretty.'"
11. It burns!
"My mom had a coworker who named her child Tequila."
"A friend I had said she met a lady that named her 3 daughters Tequila, Margarita, and Chardonnay."
"Got a missing child alert recently (he’s fine now, thankfully) for a kid named Whiskey. Not Whiskey, Wiskey. Couldn’t even bother to spell it right. Poor kid."
12. Did he play for Milwaukee?
"My sister's sister in law named her son Brewer literally because they are alcoholics."
"I know a boy named Blayze because his parents are dumb dumb potheads."
13. Jump, Jump
"My dad's coworker is named Chris Cross. Edit: we are from west Texas. I've only know one other person with the same name."
"He was more into Saaaaaaailn.'"
14. Rock on, Ricky
"I taught a kid whose real name is Ricky Rock n’ Roll Smith."
"Sounds like a '90s WWF wrestler name."
15. Say that again?
"Guy named Ashley Hole who went by Ash."
16. Can I buy a vowel?
"Cts. Parents were immigrants and chose random letters for an English name without knowing about vowels and consonants."
"So, the name is basically the sound a beer can makes when cracked open?"
17. Say it 3 times and he'll appear
"My brother went to school with a kid named William William William."
"Will Will Will, what do we have here?"