Patagonia now makes one of its most popular bags entirely from recycled material

Patagonia is a brand millions of us love. They make some of the very best quality clothing and gear for outdoor enthusiasts and their brand has become a powerful fashion statement over the years.



They also put their money behind their values, like when the company's CEO announced they were donating the entire proceeds from the Trump tax cut to groups that are working to combat climate change.

Much like Adidas did with their incredible shoes made from recycled ocean plastic, Patagonia has transformed its popular line of Black Hole bags, including duffel bags and backpacks, into a powerful force for the environment.

It has been reported that the Black Hole series is now made from recycled products. The Black Hole brand is incredibly popular, which has led to more than 10 million plastic bottles being recycled from literal waste into high-quality, functional gear.









Review website GearJunkie has tested out the Black Hole line and says they are worth every penny in terms of quality, to say nothing of all the good they're doing for the planet:

"GearJunkie has used the Black Hole bags on myriad adventures. From schlepping gear to Chile to hucking clothes into the trunk for an overnight trip to the mountains, we've put them through the wringer."

"They're durable, water-resistant, and backed by a great guarantee. Available in 25 styles, this line is one of Patagonia's core offerings. And we're stoked that it's now made from post-consumer recycled material."

And from a report in Popular Mechanics on just how much good the Black Hole line is doing for the planet:

"This year's production utilizes even more recycled plastic for larger bags in its more diverse collection of products. For instance, one 25-liter bag uses 14 plastic bottles, while a 55-liter bag uses 33. The entire Black Hole collection includes a total of 25 types of bags in a variety of colors, from the traditional duffel pack and backpack to wheeled duffels, totes, travel cubes, and hip packs. Like the previous iterations, Patagonia offers plenty of size options from 40 to 100-liter duffels and 25 or 32-liter packs."

We don't actively endorse products at Upworthy but it's hard to not get behind Patagonia and the incredible work they are doing on behalf of our planet, our home. Until our federal government catches up, it's ultimately up to us as citizens and consumers to carefully choose where we invest our dollars.

GOOD Media Group may receive a percentage of revenue from items purchased that are mentioned in this article