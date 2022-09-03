+
Pop Culture

News anchor has the best reaction to swallowing a fly on live TV

“I could feel it fluttering in the back of my throat."

news anchor swallows fly
Twitter

Yikes!

As the saying goes, “the show must go on.” That goes for accidentally swallowing an insect on live television.

Just ask Canada’s Global News anchor Farah Nasser, who’s awkward blip became a viral sensation on Twitter.

The video clip, which has been viewed more than 100,000 times, shows the journalist trying her best to persevere through a serious report on Pakistan's devastating monsoons after something clearly gets caught in her throat.

The amount of struggle in her voice and on her face was palpable, but the fly—not so much. Though the fly wasn’t visible on screen, Nasser shared in an interview with CNN “I could feel it fluttering in the back of my throat."

But still, the flying insect was no match for Nasser’s resolve! Giving Entertainment Tonight the recap, she thought to herself “not today fly” and made it through her segment like a pro.

Speaking of pros, the comments to this video were simply exquisite.

One person, clearly fond of puns, wrote “I knew something was BUGGING me about your coverage of that story but I didn't have time to INSECT it further. You handled it like a pro, especially since you were LARVE on TV.”

10/10. No notes.

Though the clip has been getting a lot of laughs online, Nasser knew to remain sensitive, writing in her caption that the situation was “very much a first world problem given the story I’m introducing.”

Still, she thought the moment was an opportunity to add a bit of levity to the often dreary headlines, telling ET "news is so heavy so it's really nice to just give people a laugh—even if it's at my expense.”

You never really know what life is gonna throw at you. Sometimes you just gotta take a gulp and hope for the best.

video
parenting
