Mom catches dad breaking son out of preschool for the sweetest reason
Watch them make a run for it.
Jenny Ho's 3-year-old son was having a tough time during his first week of preschool.
Every parent has been there, and it's brutal.
It's agonizingly tough to walk away when the person you love the most is clinging to you, hugging you, and basically begging you to stay — even though you know how important it is for them to go to school.
On the second day of school drop-off, Jenny stayed strong and was able to get out of the school without a major meltdown.
Her husband wasn't so lucky.
Moments later, Jenny looked back and saw her husband, Wilson, and her son doing their best prison-break imitation — sprinting away from the school and back toward the car!
We've all thought about it — can't we just take them back home, just this once?
Wilson, who Jenny playfully calls "soft," actually did it!
You can watch the full escape in Jenny's video on TikTok.
Just look at the way dad and son are RUNNING from the school, checking over their shoulders like the authorities might take them down at any moment! What a thrilling escape.
@findingjen
Not them glancing back at the end 😂 #daddysboy #preschool #firstdayofschool
Jenny told Newsweek that their son was a pandemic baby who was used to both parents working at home. The family has been together nonstop his entire life, so going off to school was a colossal adjustment.
Though she found the whole thing hilarious, Jenny 100% supported dad coming to their son's rescue — he ultimately took the little guy home to play with trucks and eat ice cream.
The video is hilarious and heartwarming. Some of the comments, though, were disappointing.
Not everyone was on board with Jenny and Wilson's flexible parenting style.
"Next time marry a man... just sayin'" one commenter wrote.
"Your son needs to learn how to cope in any situation. He isn’t doing him any good. Now your son knows how to manipulate and get his way. You are not his friend you are a parent," lamented another.
People with more old-school opinions on parenting had concerns that caving to tears would be detrimental to the boy in the long-run — a fair (although rudely-phrased) point.
Jenny responded perfectly to these commenters in a separate video with a quote. "The world is so hard. Let your home be the safe, soft space."
She went on to explain that while it's our job as parents to raise our kids to be strong and independent and disciplined, "not every little thing has to be a life lesson. Sometimes, when you're 3 years old... it feels nice to have someone on your side, to listen to you."
Jenny's son has since gone back to school and adjusted beautifully (in your face, haters). While the initial viral video is touching and funny, the conversation it sparked ultimately demonstrated an important lesson.
One of the most crucial parts of being a parent is being tasked with knowing what your kids need and when they need it.
There's a time to break the rules and there's a time to push your kids to do hard thing.
I bet a lot of us who were raised with a more traditional approach, if we really thought about it, wish our parents would have bent the rules for us a little more often.
When he's all grown up, Jenny and Wilson's son is absolutely going to cherish that extra day spent with his dad.