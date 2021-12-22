Heroes

Retired U.S. Marine raises more than $88,000 to give tornado-devastated kids a real Christmas

tornado, mayfield, kentucky, christmas
State Farm/Wikimedia Commons

Shawn Triplett is raising money to make sure kids impacted by the tornado in Mayfield, KY have the best Christmas they can.

When a historic tornado ripped through the town of Mayfield, Kentucky earlier this month, it left utter devastation in its wake. Drone footage of the damage reveals an apocalyptic scene, with much of the town completely flattened. It's a level of destruction that's difficult to fathom, much less to live through.

The tornadoes hit eight states, with most of the damage in Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky. (The National Weather Service has confirmed 66 tornadoes from December 10 and 11, including the Mayfield tornado, which alone spanned a path of 165 miles.) Thankfully, people of goodwill have rallied around those in locations along the path of the tornadoes.

One of those people of goodwill is a retired U.S. Marine named Shawn Triplett. He's from Mayfield himself, but told CNN he was in Chicago when the tornado hit. He's served tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan and said what he saw in the tornado aftermath was worse than a war zone.

"I was deployed to the Middle East three times and I've never seen anything like it," he said. "It's devastating to witness and it humbles you into being thankful for all that you have... "

Login • Instagram

Triplett was volunteering at a local shelter after the tornado when he overheard a heartbreaking conversation between a mother and child.

"I saw a child, no older than 6 years old, crying in his mother's arms," he told PEOPLE. "She was crying too, but you could tell she was doing her best to look strong. The boy told his mom, 'I've lost my Christmas.' It was at that moment that I broke down and had to walk outside."

"It gut-punched me and hurt," he continued. "I felt actual pain at that moment. I tried to sleep that night but I couldn't. The pain in that kid's voice broke me in half. I had to do something about it."

The devastation in Mayfield, Kentucky is difficult to fathom.

State Farm/Wikimedia Commons

That "something" started off as a modest initiative to raise money to buy some dozen or so kids some Christmas presents. He asked friends and family to donate to help kids who lost everything.

"I was going to give them back their Christmas. That was my mission," he told PEOPLE. "There was so much support in the community for water, generators and food, but nobody was thinking about the kids. At least, not in the way it should be, so close to Christmas."

Triplett took $2000 he'd collected and filled carts full of toys at Walmart. The next day, after more money from friends and strangers came in, he went back for more.

"It just really blew my mind," he told CNN. "The support has just been astronomical."

But it got even better than that.

Triplett started a GoFundMe with an initial goal of $10,000, but when it started being shared on social media, the amount skyrocketed. As of the writing of this article, the total is up to more than $88,000.

"Our original goal was to support 30 kids, but because of the GoFundMe, we're able to reach hundreds of kids — and that's my biggest joy, being able to give these kids so much," he adds. "The support has been humbling and overwhelmingly incredible."

"I’m going to Walmart daily to buy truck loads of toys," Triplett wrote in the GoFundMe page description. "Walmart has also agreed to provide a 25% discount on all purchases for us. We’re then going to gift wrap the toys, I’ll dress up as Santa, and we’ll hand the toys out to kids most in need. So far we’ve raised $10,000 independently but with the help of this go fund me we’ll raise even more. I’d like to point out that 100% of all funds raised will be used in the purchase of toys. There is no overhead costs and all extra costs will be funded by me personally."

Thanks to Triplett and generous donors from around the world, the kids of Mayfield will have a merrier Christmas than they probably imagined possible a week ago. What a beautiful example of what a person can do when they put their heart and energy into helping others and rally other people of goodwill to join them.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
heroes
Badge
Blue Apron
Blue Apron
Well Being

2022 is the return of New Year's resolutions. Here’s an easy way to keep your wellness goals.

via Blue Apron
True

The trials and tribulations of the pandemic have forced many to put off their personal growth goals because life has been far too overwhelming. But it looks like things are slowly turning around and people are beginning to feel hopeful about the new year.

Many are looking forward to January 2022 as a time they can once again focus on self-improvement. Joanna Dickerson, Associate Professor of Psychology at Edith Cowan University, says that more than half of people’s annual resolutions are focused on either “diet” (29%) or “exercise” (24%).

Dickerson also says that our goals will “more likely endure” when “linked to higher personal values.” So if you’re looking to set a health-related resulution for 2022, why not give yourself a better chance at success by committing to the loftier goal of making wellness a way of life?

Dickerson adds that one of the most important things to do to achieve your wellness goal is to “set yourself up for success.”

“Set resolutions are specific plans,” Dickerson writes. “These should account for factors such as time, place, and people. Specific plans provide the mental cues needed to stick to our goals.”

Keep Reading Show less
well-being
Culture

For 20 seconds, she lived a dancer's worst nightmare—which then became a dream come true

@WorldWideWob/Twitter

Utah Jazz dancer Danielle Bush got the surprise of her life when her fellow dancers started doing a totally different routine.

It's a dancer's worst nightmare. You're in the middle of a performance you've rehearsed over and over when all of a sudden you forget what you're doing. Everyone else is in sync, and you're hopelessly out of step, trying desperately to not make it obvious that you're completely lost.

That's sort of what happened to Utah Jazz dancer Danielle Bush earlier this week during a basketball half-time performance. Bush didn't forget the routine, though—it just suddenly changed on her in the middle of it. The song, the routine, all of it. To her credit, Bush rallied, smiled and did her best to improvise, but it was clear she was lost. For a torturous 20 seconds, she tried to keep up—and then she figured out what was really going on.

Keep Reading Show less
culture
Badge
Macy's
Macy's
Macy's Gives

Five year-old fashionista’s wish to be on a billboard comes true thanks to Macy’s and Make-A-Wish

Photo courtesy of Abi's family
True

Five year-old Abi has a passion for fashion. Like many creative people her age, the self-described fashionista loves singing, dancing, and dressing up for mother-daughter photoshoots alongside her twin sister.

You wouldn’t know it from her bright smile, but just last year Abi received a life-saving bone marrow transplant to treat a painful blood disorder she’s had since birth. “We were told she needed a bone marrow transplant or the alternative was for her to have a stroke at the age of three,” Abi’s mom says.

That is scary news no parent wants to hear, but Abi’s mom knew her daughter needed the treatment to survive. Despite the pain, Abi bravely received repeat bone marrow transplants over the course of a year. (Her twin sister Vivi was the generous donor!)

After the treatments, the family was connected with Make-A-Wish®, a nonprofit that spreads hope and positivity by granting wishes for young people like Abi who are fighting critical illnesses.

Keep Reading Show less
Videos

Woman simply refuses to let a female work on her car—'they belong behind the scenes'

TikTok

via @centrayray

When a video caption reads, “blows my mind how people can be,” you tend to expect the worst. And though it’s practically common knowledge that misogyny is still a very real thing, watching this woman outright refuse to let another woman work on her car is still shocking. Not to mention troubling.

Nearly 2 million people on TikTok have now seen this video, which was uploaded by a woman named Rachel (@25centrayray), who works at a car dealership in the service department.

On the screen we see: “When a Karen calls and we are all female service writers…”


@5centrayray Blows my mind how people can be. ##karen ##cardealership ##serviceindustry ##serviceadvisor ##HangUpOnIt ##MakeABunchHappen
♬ original sound - Rachel


Rachel’s coworker, Autumn, simply answers the phone with a warm, professional greeting, and the woman on the other line is already displeased.

“Autumn, I didn't ask for a female, I would like to talk to a male.”

Yeah, she said that. And more.

Keep Reading Show less
tiktok
Family

A study has been following 'gifted' kids for 45 years. Here's what we've learned.

This article originally appeared on 09.22.17


What can we learn from letting seventh graders take the SAT?

In the 1960s, psychologist Julian Stanley realized that if you took the best-testing seventh graders from around the country and gave them standard college entry exams, those kids would score, on average, about as well as the typical college-bound high school senior.

However, the seventh graders who scored as well or better than high schoolers, Stanley found, had off-the-charts aptitude in quantitative, logical, and spatial reasoning.

Keep Reading Show less
Trending Stories