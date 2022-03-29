Family

What's it like growing up with LGBT parents? This kid has the best response.

growing up with two dads
TikTok

I didn't know drag racing involved cars!

Families come in all shapes and sizes. But one thing unites us all: making fun of our parents.

Same goes for the "Rainbow Dads.” Their son delivers some of the best zingers, most sarcastic quips and all-round hilarious commentary about living with his two dads on their TikTok channel, which promises wholesome LGBT family content … and delivers big time.

One person asked “tell me you grew up with gay parents, without telling me you grew up with gay parents,” and boy was "Rainbow Son" ready.

In less than a minute he answered the age-old Madonna or Beyoncé question (it’s Beyoncé), he knew his LGBTs before his ABCs and he loves Papa even though Papa names all his wigs, which, for the record, is weird.


@rainbowdads I love my kiddo! #lgbt #lgbtq #fyp ♬ original sound - Big Forge


There are a few other gems in there, but it’s worth watching rather than reading to hear Rainbow Son’s amazing comedic timing. It’s pure gold.

People were so in love with the first video that they made a Part 2.

@rainbowdads Had to repost the part 2! Still need @cher to comment! #lgbt #tvshow #workfromhome #lgbtq ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Part 2 includes hits like “I didn’t know drag racing involved cars until I was 7,” “house music is a spiritual thing” and noting the undeniable power of Cher. Along with a spot-on Cher impression. I mean, when’s this kid taking his show on the road?

It’s not all sass however. The Rainbow Dads can also count on their son to cheer them on during a training session.

@rainbowdads I have the best son and trainer out there! #lgbt #lgbtq #spring #fitness #workout ♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show

LGBT parents gotta stay strong!

Or to celebrate Papa’s Day. Yes, it’s a thing.

@rainbowdads Papa’s Day is coming! I can’t wait! #family #lgbt #lgbtq #MaiselChallenge ♬ original sound - Big Forge

The Rainbow Dad fam previously went viral for celebrating another special day: their anniversary.

@rainbowdads I love my family! #lgbt #lgbtq #adayinmylife #beforeandafter #fyp ♬ I'M FEELING LUCKY - Ellen Once Again

It was a video created by their son, showing pictures from when they first met, getting married and eventually becoming papas. As the images roll through, we can hear “they taught me how to love, how to care, and taught me the importance of LGBT pride.”

Yeah, it’s pretty smile inducing. A well-deserved 2.5 million views.

And now the family uses TikTok to help others in the LGBT community.

@rainbowdads Love is Love and no one should be forced to stay silent about their family. Thanks to everyone that has helped! #familytime #lgbt #lgbtq #fyp ♬ Forever - Labrinth

In response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the Rainbow Dads and their son are doing a fundraiser to send LGBT books via an Amazon Wishlist. If you’d like to help donate, click here.

And if you’re still jonesing for Rainbow Dads antics, you can check out their videos here. This family knows how to fight for representation in style.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
kid describes growing up with two dad on tiktok
Badge
Brother USA
Brother USA
Wellness

Looking for a simple way to improve your family’s well-being? Try crafting together.

Courtesy of Brother USA and ABCDeena

Doing crafts as a family is good for everyone's well-being.

True

It’s National Craft Month! We’re celebrating all things crafty and highlighting crafts that do good. Crafting is fun, of course, but it can also encourage sustainability through upcycling, promote education and connection through teaching others, and nurture our well-being through relaxation and mindful creativity.

I recently got a taste of all of those benefits with my own family.

“Mom, I feel like doing something crafty,” my pre-teen son told me one evening. I pointed out that we have a whole cabinet full of craft materials he could use, but he wanted a specific project.

“Okay, let me think.” I told him. “Why don’t we make collages?”

I pulled out the scissors, glue, some old magazines, scrapbook paper, and a piece of cardstock for each of us, and sat down at the table with him.

Keep Reading Show less
well-being
Family

An elementary school had picture day on St. Patrick's Day and hilarious chaos ensued

via Henry Burrows/Flickr

A young girl posing in front of a green screen.

When I was a kid growing up in the ’80s and ’90s, on school picture day you posed in front of a backdrop that resembled something you’d see in a Sears portrait studio. But these days a lot of school photographers pose children in front of green screens so their parents can choose a background later.

The process is called “chroma keying” and it’s used for dropping digital effects into movies. The problem is that if you wear green in front of the screen, part of you will disappear when the new background is added.

Sugar Grove Elementary in Indianapolis, Indiana ran into some serious problems earlier this month after it decided to have picture day on St. Patrick’s Day. The school had scheduled its spring photos twice but the dates were changed due to inclement weather.

A few days after the photo shoot, parents got a real shock when the photo proofs arrived and their kids were partially invisable in the photos. They had floating, disembodied heads, and their clothing seemed to blend into the background of the shots.

Keep Reading Show less
comedy
Joy

Elder British gentleman celebrates the generation gap with the most wholesome TikToks ever

Brian Smith/TikTok

Brian Smith's calm-inducing TikToks appeal to young and old alike.

We live in a time when the oldest among us grew up without most of the things today's youth utilize in their daily lives. No computers, no televisions, no internet, no mobile phones (much less smartphones). It's a completely different world, and that generation gap has only gotten wider the more quickly technology has advanced.

But a generation gap doesn't have to be a bad thing. In fact, there's a great deal that people from different generations can learn from one another. And one gentleman from the grandparent generation is using TikTok to celebrate those differences with the most wholesome—and oddly soothing—videos.

Brian Smith was born in the 1940s and the world has changed incredibly since then. Smith acknowledges and marvels at what's changed, while also asking questions of younger people, while also lulling everyone onto a Zen state with his David Attenborough-like voice.

Keep Reading Show less
Pop Culture

A female writer jokingly asked what's a 'universal thing men like' and the responses were hilarious

via Unsplash

What do these men love?

Writer and illustrator Aubrey Hirsch jokingly asked her followers on Twitter what’s a “universal thing that most men like?” because she was writing a comic and “just realized I don’t actually know any men in real life." The tweet inspired an avalanche of funny responses.

Hirsch is the author of “Why We Never Talk About Sugar,” a collection of short stories, and her work has appeared in The New York Times, Child, American Short Fiction and Time.

The interesting thing about the responses is that they weren’t the typical stereotypes about men. She didn’t get a ton of people talking about sex, sports or toxic masculinity. Instead, there were a lot of folks that mentioned very specific male behaviors as if they were talking about a bizarre species they discovered in the wild.

Keep Reading Show less
men
Trending Stories