What's it like growing up with LGBTQ parents? This kid has the best response.
Families come in all shapes and sizes, but one thing unites us all: making fun of our parents. Same goes for the "Rainbow Dads,” a family of two dads and one hilarious son. Their kid delivers some of the best zingers, most sarcastic quips, and all-round hilarious commentary about living with his two dads on their TikTok channel, which promises wholesome LGBTQ family content and delivers big time.
One person asked, “Tell me you grew up with gay parents, without telling me you grew up with gay parents,” and boy was "Rainbow Son" ready.
In less than a minute he answered the age-old Madonna or Beyoncé question (it’s Beyoncé), he knew his "LGBTs before his ABCs," and he loves Papa even though Papa names all his wigs, which, for the record, is weird.
@rainbowdads I love my kiddo! #lgbt #lgbtq #fyp ♬ original sound - Big Forge
There are a few other gems in there, but it’s worth watching rather than reading to hear Rainbow Son’s amazing comedic timing. It’s pure gold. It’s not all sass however. The Rainbow Dads can also count on their son to cheer them on during a training session.
@rainbowdads I have the best son and trainer out there! #lgbt #lgbtq #spring #fitness #workout ♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show
LGBTQ parents gotta stay strong!
They also celebrate Papa's Day. Yes, it’s a thing.
@rainbowdads Papa’s Day is coming! I can’t wait! #family #lgbt #lgbtq #MaiselChallenge ♬ original sound - Big Forge
The Rainbow Dad fam also went viral for celebrating another special day: their anniversary.
@rainbowdads I love my family! #lgbt #lgbtq #adayinmylife #beforeandafter #fyp ♬ I'M FEELING LUCKY - Ellen Once Again
It was a video created by their son, showing pictures from when they first met, getting married and eventually becoming papas. As the images roll through, we can hear “they taught me how to love, how to care, and taught me the importance of LGBT pride.”
Yeah, it’s pretty smile inducing. A well-deserved 2.5 million views. And now the family uses TikTok to help others in the LGBTQ community.
@rainbowdads Love is Love and no one should be forced to stay silent about their family. Thanks to everyone that has helped! #familytime #lgbt #lgbtq #fyp ♬ Forever - Labrinth
In response to Florida’s 2022 “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the Rainbow Dads and their son set up a fundraiser to send collect LGBTQ books to inform people about important LGBTQ figures, activists, and historical events.This family knows how to fight for representation in style and, good news for everyone, they're still at it.
This article originally appeared three years ago.
