Humor

Heinz triggers all of the internet with a single tweet: 'Ketchup. goes. in. the. fridge!!!'

People are absolutely taking sides.

Heinz ketchup; ketchup debate; Twitter debate; Heinz tweet
Erik Mclean|Canva

Heinz starts an argument by declaring ketchup goes in the fridge

People feel very strongly about their condiments. No matter what condiment there is someone either loves it or hates it but one of the biggest debates on the food toppers is how to store them. Yeah, that might sound a bit strange because everyone knows open condiments are stored in the pantry, unless its hot sauce, right? Whoa, calm down. I'm only kidding. I don't make the rules Heinz does, apparently.

They do make the condiments so it would be assumed that we would look to them to know how to store the products they make. But the people of Twitter are daring to argue with Heinz after the condiment giant posted a controversial tweet that declared ketchup does in fact belong in the fridge. This bold tweet is dividing the internet.

"Heinz don't even know where their product should be stored," one person declared. While another claimed, "Never, ever has it gone in my fridge, nor anybody else's." Who's going to tell these people to read the back of the bottle?

It wasn't Heinz but some hero came with receipts in the form of a photo of the back of a Heinz ketchup bottle that clearly reads, "refrigerate after opening." You would think this would end the debate but people are very invested in being right about the way they store their condiments with wide ranging arguments.

People made points about cold ketchup making their food cold and restaurants keeping ketchup on the tables. While others argued that it tastes better cold but if you thought Heinz was done antagonizing the internet, you'd be mistaken. They responded to several comments with sassy humor while still asserting the tomato based condiment belongs in the refrigerator.

Someone named Dave asked, "so why is it on the shelves in supermarkets & shops then?" To which Heinz replied, "Where do you keep your soft drinks, Dave?"

I mean, Heinz does have a valid point. Most soft drinks are kept on the shelf in the grocery store but you wouldn't catch many people drinking a warm can of Coke. But that logic didn't stop team ketchup belongs in cabinets. A person named Mike responded to the thread with his thoughts on Heinz bringing soft drinks into the conversation.

"I'm not pouring my soft drinks on hot food. Cold ketchup nullifies hot food which some of us like better than cold food. Get your preservative cookbook out and make the stuff safe to keep in the cupboard."

In an attempt to either continue to antagonize the internet or quell the chaos (it's hard to tell which), Heinz created a poll asking where ketchup belongs. Currently the Fridge has the cupboard beat by a pretty decent lead but with as heated as this debate has been, there may be room for team cupboard to catch up. Even if they're wrong. There's no right and wrong in where to store your ketchup as long as you don't read the label.

Maybe you're someone who likes to keep a bottle in their sock drawer for emergency late night snacks, who knows. Tell us, where do you keep your ketchup?


This article originally appeared on 6.30.23

