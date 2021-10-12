Would you put mayo in coffee? The very idea is sparking a hilarious debate on the internet
Few condiments spark such divided debates as mayonnaise. It's hard to find someone who is ambivalent about it. You either detest the stuff and want to vom at the mere mention of its name, or you love it so much you'd like to dump it into everything.
Even your coffee.
That's right, you heard me. Hellmann's Mayonnaise sent Twitter into an uproar after posting a simple tweet, saying "Mayo in your coffee. That's it, that's the tweet."
Mayo in your coffee.
That's it, that's the tweet.
— Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) October 7, 2021
The company actually double downed on its argument.
Nope, that wasn't a typo.
Mayo in your coffee.
It's called having a sophisticated pallet.
— Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) October 7, 2021
The benefits of putting mayo in your coffee include:
-mayo in your coffee
-coffee in your mayo
— Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) October 7, 2021
Where did all of this come from? As with any bizarre culinary trend, it all started with TikTok, after a video of University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, @w.lev, putting mayo in his coffee went viral.
@w.lev
I have a very sophisticated pallet. @omgiaaa #fyp #TakeTheDayOffChallenge #BenefitOfBrows
The quarterback has chosen to make a public statement regarding the matter:
Creating beef between mayonnaise companies was not necessarily on my to-do list this week. https://t.co/sHW6ufccyc
— Will Levis (@will_levis) October 7, 2021
Other than that, he will not be taking questions at this time.
Previously, Hellmann's had posted some other out-of-the-box suggestions for mayo, which didn't cause nearly such a stir. Like its hopeful plea to try mayo on a grilled cheese sandwich. That errs on the side of normal, right?
All I Ask is trying mayonnaise on your grilled cheese at least once. 🙏
— Hellmann's (@Hellmanns) October 6, 2021
After all, sandwiches are known mayo territory. But this … this is different. Sure, we all might have sipped a buttered coffee or two, but are we ready to take it to the next level?
For many a horrified Twitterer, the answer was a resounding NO.
I'd rather slide down a razor blade into a pool of alcohol!
— Linda (@Linda052659) August 17, 2017
pic.twitter.com/pgWnpzoFlV
— Alek Dembowski (@encinarus) October 7, 2021
sorry hellmann's social media person you've gone too far pic.twitter.com/0wC204CuRr
— LEO 🎃 (@Ieowulf) October 7, 2021
It really only got more reactive from there. People were quite triggered, emotionally speaking.
Everyday we stray further and further from God's light https://t.co/aVzp2LJ9A0
— jOrDaN, Esq. (@jordaaaamn_) October 8, 2021
Cons:
-Vomit in your breakfast bowl
-Mayo in your coffee
-Coffee in your Mayo
-Thought forever in your nightmares
Why can't you STAY IN YOUR LANE? pic.twitter.com/QC4lodBkme
— Scott Wessels (@luvernechatter) October 7, 2021
Even Dionne Warwick felt compelled to take a stand, saying, "They want us to put mayonnaise in our coffee. I won't tolerate it." Hellmann's, don't you realize, this is now a social justice movement?
To those asking why… They want us to put mayonnaise in our coffee. I won't tolerate it. https://t.co/JbZUcHLjBc
— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 7, 2021
The Warwick line has been crossed
— Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) October 7, 2021
Some professed their once love and loyalty to the brand, but cited that this was just too much for them. They abandoned the cause. So much for maintaining engagement.
Now listen. I damn near get my "Black card" snatched on this app every time I say I love mayo. The only brand I've ever loved in nearly 6 decades on this planet is Hellmans/Best Foods. But this I can't help you with. You're on your own! pic.twitter.com/McnkoYEppp
— Portia McGonagal (@PortiaMcGonagal) October 8, 2021
Others chose to go the more objective route and provided scientific evidence as to why this was a very, very, very bad idea.
Is this what you wanted to see because you're getting it pic.twitter.com/DRR50H8Ndf
— pool party stan account 🇨🇦 (@jager_jagr) October 8, 2021
In the name of fairness, there were others that were definitely Team Caffeinated Mayo, who came to rally.
I might actually drink coffee at that point https://t.co/8qZw6OxCJy
— not grant (@FlexerMcSexer) October 7, 2021
Their main argument? Well, ya know, mayo can come in handy when you're out of creamer. I guess for some, the concept of black coffee is just beyond comprehension.
I once used mayo in coffee when out of half and half. not half bad
— Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) August 16, 2017
At this point things just started going off the rails. By the end, people were really doing some mental gymnastics to make Hellman's idea work in the real world.
Coffee aioli...MAY have potential.
🤔
— AllyR (@AllyR_8) October 8, 2021
Some people were just altogether confused on where to put their mayo.
I haven't even tried making a grilled cheese with mayo yet..and now we should put it in our coffee? pic.twitter.com/aLuABafSvN
— Larry Swift (@hotrodlarry) October 7, 2021
It could be worse. Hellmann's could have suggested a banana and mayonnaise sandwich. Oh, did you not know that was a thing? There are plenty of other super weird and sure to be gross recipes you can create featuring mayo. You're welcome.
Coffee is a beloved beverage. It makes mornings, work, life just a little more … tolerable. It's no wonder people want to protect it. I for one am glad to know that just when I think there can't possibly be a new coffee trend to try, the internet provides.
Just think of the day someone says to add a dash of ketchup. Oh the chaos…
- This Sandwich Shop Uses Pickles Instead of Bread and People are ... ›
- COVID vaccine misinformation is out of hand. Let's examine some of ... ›
- Why cooking is a metaphor for life, from a professional chef ... ›