+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Joy

Is a raw food diet right for your dog?

We all know that finding the right food for our pups is important.

Is a raw food diet right for your dog?
Image via petplate.com

As dog owners, we all know that finding the right food for our pups is important. We want to feed them a well-balanced diet that supports their immune system and gives them enough energy to play. After all, our pets are family.

When it comes to dog food there are a lot of current trends and marketing terms that can be confusing for dog owners- raw diet, kibble, grain-free, natural, holistic, organic. The terms can be difficult to understand. Luckily, the Ohio State University's Veterinary Medical Center has published a guide that breaks down all of the current pet food trends into easy and understandable information. Now, it's easy to interpret what's in our dog’s food and whether or not it’s healthy for them.

Image via petplate.com

Which diet is best for your dog?

It depends. Always consult with your veterinary professional when deciding your dog’s diet because every pet is different. Some dogs will require soft foods or raw diets because of dental or health issues. Others are perfectly fine with hard kibble. Your vet should have brand recommendations and give you places to purchase your dog’s food. If they don’t, you can always chat with the professionals at your local pet store for specific brand information.


Should you go raw?

While there is no scientific evidence that raw food is more beneficial to a dog’s diet than kibble, a raw diet does give owners peace of mind by knowing exactly what your dog is eating.

That being said, owners need to be careful when handling raw food. The Ohio State Veterinary Guide notes that without proper care, raw food can put you and your dog at risk for food born illness. Similarly, a poorly planned diet without proper nutrients can lead to illness and injury in your dog.

We’ve found that a great solution to these issues is Petplate, a dog food service that uses vet-designed recipes to create a well-balanced raw food diet specifically designed for your pup. Petplate uses a USDA kitchen to freshly prepare every meal, so you’ll have peace of mind knowing that your pets are safe from dangerous microbes. They also deliver, saving you the time and hassle of cooking meals yourself.

Delicious Entrees

Image via petplate.com

Petplate uses human grade ingredients to create great dishes like Barkin’ Beef, Chompin’ Chicken, Tail Waggin’ Turkey, and Lip Lickin’ Lamb.

Chicken Apple Sausage Bites Treats

Image via petplate.com

These USDA organic treats are easy to break apart and perfect for small dogs.

Cookie Supplements

Image.Image via petplate.com

The Tummy Ticklin’ Digestive Cookies deliver probiotics to improve stomach health and stool quality.

If you’d like to try Petplate, you can get 61% off your first box by clicking this link. But hurry, because the deal ends on May 16th, 2022.

Family

15 tweets that only married people will understand

This article originally appeared on 09.06.17


Being married is like being half of a two-headed monster. It's impossible to avoid regular disagreements when you're bound to another person for the rest of your life. Even the perfect marriage (if there was such a thing) would have its daily frustrations. Funnily enough, most fights aren't caused by big decisions but the simple, day-to-day questions, such as "What do you want for dinner?"; "Are we free Friday night?"; and "What movie do you want to see?"

Here are some hilarious tweets that just about every married couple will understand.

Keep ReadingShow less
relationships
Health

Sleep so deep it's almost a spiritual experience

These Baloo products give the gift of a better bedtime and offer a wholistic approach to your nightly routine with their sustainable designs

Baloo luxury weighted blankets welcome in that spa like refresh, every night of the week. From their sustainable weighted comforters to their Tone Therapy Speakers and Sleep Stone Mask they are absolutely revolutionizing our bedtime routine – and here's how:

Keep ReadingShow less
Health

19 people reveal the things they think are 'frowned upon' for no good reason

What’s wrong with not having children?

via Unsplash

“What things are frowned upon for no obvious reason?”

There are a lot of things that people are socialized to look down on that aren’t all that bad when you take two minutes to think about them. But the problem is that people are hard-wired to make snap judgments about others when it’s none of their business.

According to The Learning Mind, Harvard psychologist Amy Cuddy, Ph.D. says we make quick judgments about people for two reasons.

First, we want to make sure they are trustworthy. “If we don’t feel we can trust someone, we instinctively feel the need to protect ourselves and our interests. We respond to the warmth of a person, their openness and authenticity,” Francesca Forsythe writes at The Learning Mind.

Second, we want to know if someone is worthy of our respect. “This question revolves around how competent we deem a person to be. This comes from the qualifications or specific expertise and experience,” Forsythe continues.

Keep ReadingShow less
psychology
Trending Stories