Hilarious mom gives a master class on how to rock the school drop-off
'We’re gonna teach them how to tuck and roll.'
The school drop-off line is a constant source of stress for a lot of parents because there are so many things that can go wrong. First, you’re relying on every kid to get out of their cars without having any trouble and that their parents can get them out efficiently.
There’s also the problem of the random grandparent or babysitter who isn’t used to the routine, gumming things up for everyone behind them. A school in Ohio recently posted funny signs with ’90s hip-hop references to remind parents how to get their kids in and out as quickly and safely as possible.
Lateasha Witherspoon, a mother in Texas with two sons, Jason, 8, and Jeremiah, 6, got more than 3.5 million views on TikTok for creating a video where she teaches other parents how to get through the drop-off line with maximum efficiency.
Witherspoon thinks the drop-off should be treated like it’s a military exercise, and a lot of parents and teachers agree.
“First things first, put your kids on the passenger side of the car,” Witherspoon says. Next, she says parents should have their kids “holding the latch” once you are “three or four cars” from the designated drop-off area.
Witherspoon says that kids should already have their backpacks on before they get out of the car, adding that if they’re uncomfortable for a few minutes it won't hurt and it could actually help their posture. This is an important point because a lot of time is wasted when kids get out of the car and then have to reach back in with their tiny arms to put on their backpacks.
“They need to be ready to go,” she explains.
She also believes that parents should stop acting like chauffeurs. “Y'all have got to stop getting out of the car and opening the doors for them. Let them open their own damn door—it takes too much time,” Witherspoon says.
Her most controversial point is that parents don’t need to fully stop their car but should “yield” as their kids hop out of the moving vehicle. “It’s not a stop. It’s a yield… We’re gonna teach them how to tuck and roll,” she says.
After she made the post, Witherspoon was contacted by the school’s principal and she thought she was in trouble. “He was like, ‘I gotta thank you,’” she told Today. “He wants to post it on the school (Facebook) page!”
Witherspoon’s advice was also celebrated by fellow frustrated parents.
"I know this woman knows how to RUN a household!" Jessica Parker commented on the video. "People who mad about this video need to use the parking lot drop off!!! If you want to be extra and hold up the line, walk your kid in!" Vanessa Cisneros added.
Teachers also praised Witherspoon for the no-nonsense video.
"As a former teacher and administrator that had car duty, thank you for this," Courtney wrote.
"Miss ma’am- teacher here can I book you for a family night to present this very helpful information?" MissYMV73 asked.
Witherspoon’s advice may be a bit much for some parents, but for those who want to take their time getting their kids out of the car, that’s what the parking lot drop-off is for. The drop-off lane is for parents like Witherspoon who don’t have the time to screw around.