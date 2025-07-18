Grandparents create next-level at-home 'summer camp' for their visiting grandkids
Now we all wanna stay at Camp OmaPapa.
In a sea of unsavory stories featuring toxic, uninvolved grandparents out there on the interwebs, stories like this feel all the more uplifting and wholesome.
Enter Paula, or “Oma,” as she’s affectionately known as by her grandkids. In a clip posted to TikTok, we learn that she and her husband, “Papa”, not only agreed to watch the grandchildren—aged 5, 4 and 2— for nine days while their adult children celebrated their anniversary, they fill the stay with fun activities in a project they aptly named “Camp OmaPapa.”
Seriously, no stone was left unturned while dreaming up this next-level camp. To stoke some excitement, Paula had mailed the kiddos an official invitation to Camp Oma Papa, telling them what to bring and what type of activities to look forward to.
@pbev12 Camp OmaPapa begins✨ #summercamp #campomapapa #oma #papa #grandkids #welcomecampers ♬ Soft and minimal instrumental music(1259336) - MaxRecStudio
The carefully curated list of activities (ice cream on Sunday, zoo on Wednesday, scooter ride on Monday, etc.) lived on one wall, while another hall had a single blue frame out of painter’s tape that would feature that day’s schedule—providing a perfect balance of structure and free play that all kids need, even in the summertime.
They even created official Camp OmaPapa shirts for their little campers, along with a ”Welcome to Camp OmaPapa” ushering them in. How cute is that?! Talk about going all out.
Needless to say, viewers were impressed…if not a little jealous.
“They don’t make grandparents like this anymore, ” noted one person
“As a mom with no village this is amazing, our kids and grandkids are lucky to have you,” lamented another.
Still a third wrote, “My parents have never even taken my kids out for an ice cream cone. This is so awesome.”
In a response to the aforementioned comment, Paula reveals that her own kids had grandparents that “didn’t want anything to do with them,“ which taught her what kind of grandparent she didn’t want to be.
However, several others chimed in with similar “camps” created by other similarly awesome grandparents.
“Yes! My mom and I do this every year but it’s ‘cousin camp.’ We all look forward to it every year!"
“My mom has a ‘bidi bootcamp.’ Originally it was because every time the grands went to bidi’s house they learned something new. Potty training, paci withdrawal, bottle to cup, etc…The name ‘bidi’s bootcamp’ is just for fun now.”
And of course, several were asking if Camp OmaPapa would be accepting new campers next year—kids and adults alike.
For those next-level grandparents wanting to create something like this for their own grandkids, Paula has more detailed videos breaking down what the kids did each day. Here are a few samples:
@pbev12 Day 1 of Camp OmaPapa✨ #summercamp #campomapapa #oma #kazoo #pinkponyclub #babyshark #scooter #artsandcrafts #pacman ♬ Ambient Music 1 - Instrumental
@pbev12 Water Day at Camp OmaPapa✨ #summercamp #campomapapa #oma #papa #artsandcrafts #waterday #gamenight ♬ Inspirational - neozilla
@pbev12 Day 3 in the books! Stay tuned for Day 4 of Camp OmaPapa✨ #summercamp #campomapapa #columbuszoo #jerseymikes #artsandcrafts #smores #oma #papa @jerseymikes @Columbus Zoo and Aquarium ♬ Soft - The Pianist & D'Michel leb
One important thing to note: it’s pretty evident that Camp OmaPapa isn’t just creating core memories for the kiddos, but for Oma and Papa as well. All while giving parents the village they so desperately need. All in all, it’s a pretty beautiful thing to see.
Check out more things OmaPapa-related by giving Paula a follow on TikTok.