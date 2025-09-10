upworthy
Gen Z couple learns how much money they'd need to earn to buy a house and can't stop laughing

"That is diabolical."

Gen Z; Boomers; Millennials; housing prices; housing markets; boomers buying power; Gen Z home buying
Photo credit: Canva

Gen Z couple learns what they need to make to have Boomer buying power

Buying a home is a big financial commitment. The cost of housing has increased to astronomical levels, so much so that years of saving, planning, and settling for less than you'd like are the only ways to achieve the dream of owning a home. Maybe. But this wasn't always the case. Boomers were once able to afford buying a home on much less income. Maybe not minimum wage, but even minimum wage earners had significantly more buying power then than they do now.

One Gen Z couple did the math on how much minimum wage would need to be in 2025 to have the same buying power, and the figure is staggering. In the late '60s through mid-70s, when many Boomers were purchasing their own homes, minimum wage was just $1.60, before it was raised to $2.10 in 1975.

Gen Z; Boomers; Millennials; housing prices; housing markets; boomers buying power; Gen Z home buying "Celebrating their new home with joy and a smile!"Photo credit: Canva

Nikki and her partner Derek reveal that in order to equal the purchasing power of Boomers, the minimum wage would need to be $66 per hour. The couple is hoping to buy a home in the future, which got their wheels turning on how the current wages compare to the wages Boomers were making. But with a number like that, the only logical thing to do was laugh. It's almost hard to believe that if wages kept up with inflation, minimum wage would be over $50/hour for reasonable—not even fancy—accommodations.

A lot of people joined in on their nervous laughter and shock, with one person saying, "I don’t even make $66 an hour with a master's degree in a healthcare field."

@iarbosss MIND YOU the federal minimum wage is currently $7.25/hour. #boomers #genz #minimumwage #economy ♬ original sound - Nikki

Another writes, "That minimum wage converted to an annual salary is $137k btw lmao. Boomers had it so easy."

"My Boomer father said to me (a millennial) the other day 'did you know your son's generation will be the first that will be worse off than their parents?' I said 'no, Dad. That's me. That's MY generation' He was SO close...." someone else shares.

"My grandpa worked 60 hour weeks for ONE SUMMER and bought a whole house with it," another person exclaims.

Gen Z; Boomers; Millennials; housing prices; housing markets; boomers buying power; Gen Z home buying Family moving day: New beginnings and smiles.Photo credit: Canva

This financial discrepancy is something Boomers struggle to admit. According to Detroit Legal News, "The majority of baby boomers—those born between 1946 and 1964—believe younger generations simply aren’t doing everything they can to afford a home." They added, "In the Clever study, baby boomers cited several reasons they believe younger generations can’t afford homes, but most blame irresponsible spending. About 71% said young adults spend more on frivolous things like travel and luxury items rather than saving for a down payment."

Boomers seem to have a skewed view of what's happening with younger generations and their spending. A 2023 Bank of America report shows that while Boomers increased their spending on vacations and other luxuries, younger generations pulled back due to student loans and housing prices.

Gen Z; Boomers; Millennials; housing prices; housing markets; boomers buying power; Gen Z home buying Couple smiles in front of their new home.Photo credit: Canva

"Millennials and Gen X hold about 87% of the country’s student loan debt, which tops $1.63 trillion. In addition, 72% of those aged 44 and younger live in rental properties and saw their rent increase for the fifth straight month in August," Detroit Legal News reveals.

Actor Chris Marrone shares his own video on Instagram, reaching the same conclusion as Nikki and Derek. He explains to BuzzFeed that the purpose wasn't to suggest Boomers could buy a home on minimum wage, but to show the stagnant wages.

"Wages have decoupled from cost of living, housing prices, and broader economic growth over the last few decades. The original purpose of the minimum wage was to ensure that even low-wage workers could participate meaningfully in the economy. Not just survive, but live with dignity," Marrone tells the outlet.

InternetPop Culture
Badge
All In
Craveable snacks. Quality organic ingredients. Positive community impact.
Pop Culture

All In: 5 Ways This Week

From the silly to the sentimental, there are so many ways people like to go “all in” on something. Here are our five favorite examples we found this week across the internet.

True

When you hear the words “all in,” what do you think? You might picture an elaborately-themed birthday party for a dog, or maybe a person giving a detailed presentation on why she's "Team Conrad." (IYKYK) Or maybe you picture a woman who takes up running, showing up every day to push herself and completely changing her body and her mindset in the process. Whatever you picture, the idea is the same: Someone who does something with 100 percent total commitment. Going “all in” means giving your all—going completely over the top, no second guessing, no holding back. Just full-throttle enthusiasm, with some flair and creativity thrown in. And when people go “all in,” something truly special usually happens as a result.


The internet abounds with examples of people giving it their all—whatever it is. In this roundup, we’ve found the very best examples of people going “all in”—moments where passion, creativity, and commitment take center stage. Some are sentimental, some are silly, but all of them are a reminder that giving 100 percent is truly the only way to leave a mark on this world. Get ready: These folks didn’t just show up, they went all in.

1. This unbelievable high note 

@sarahhardwigofficial Alone by #heart at #crosseyedcritters on @Joe Noto ‘s last night! Thanks for everything #karaoke #80smusic #fyp ♬ original sound - sarahhardwigofficial

Most of us music enthusiasts can agree that the song “Alone” by the American rock band Heart is one of the most passionate (and technically challenging) songs you can ever sing. It’s so challenging, in fact, that only singers with really incredible range—Celine Dion, for example, or vocal powerhouse Kelly Clarkson— dare to take it on. (If you don’t know the song by name, listen to any one of these clips and you’ll recognize it after a second or two.) So imagine our surprise, scrolling through TikTok, when we see a young singer covering “Alone” and dropping the high note so casually it looks like she sang this song out of pure spite. You almost can’t believe what you’re hearing—but it’s real. And the comments section is full of people who are completely gobsmacked (including a producer from American Idol). We just know we’re going to see this girl on stage again soon.

The ultimate healthy food collab

You already know our friends at All In—they’ve got some seriously tasty snacks that are not only healthy and affordable (scroll to the bottom of this article to see how you can snag a free box), they help fund food banks, gardens, community fridges, meal programs, and other amazing things. Lately, they’ve managed to take their awesomeness up a notch by teaming up with Fresh Truck, a weekly mobile market that brings fresh and affordable produce to neighborhoods in the Boston area. Fresh truck hosts weekly markets, pop-up events, and an online storefront, all to help strengthen communities who need it the most. They’re going all in on local nutrition and food access, and we’re here for it.

This fairy-themed proposal 

@kaylasuttons My sister's suprise fairy themed proposal was a huge success! Glad I could help organize it 💜🧚🏾‍♀️ @Halfcourt @Sway with Samone #fairycore #proposal #engaged #2027bride #BlackTikTok ♬ Ordinary (Wedding Version) - Alex Warren

Marriage is kind of the ultimate example of going “all in.” Think about it—you’re committing the rest of your life to someone til death do you part. That’s why when someone plans a super outrageous proposal, like the one you’re about to watch, that just makes everything all the more special. In this video, creator Kayla Sutton recorded her sister’s surprise wedding proposal, a fairy-themed event that the groom had been planning (according to a separate storytime video) since March of this year. He enlisted family and friends, decorated the venue, supplied food, and had the guests wear fairy-themed costumes, complete with elven ears, for the big moment. Now that’s dedication. Kudos to this dude—he went all out with the proposal in order to go “all in” on their relationship. (And she said “yes,” by the way!)

This "deeply personal" wedding tribute

Okay, not to make this entire article all about weddings, but this is a truly meaningful example of someone going “all in.” Content creator Kristin Marino (now Kristin Schnacky) got married in New York City last week and got, in her words, a surprise that made her bawl her eyes out: Several current and former members of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) who showed up to honor her late father, a former firefighter who was killed in the line of duty during the September 11th terrorist attacks. The firefighters from Station One (the same firehouse where Marino’s father worked) transported Marino in a firetruck from the Plaza Hotel where she was staying to her wedding venue, where her soon-to-be-husband was waiting at the altar. “It truly was symbolism of my dad walking me down the aisle,” Marino shared. “I know it’s exactly how [my dad] would [have] wanted it.” We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Cat Town 

We can’t tell you why this thing exists, only that it does, and that it’s so elaborate, so detailed, and so expertly created we’re having a hard time even wrapping our heads around it. Here goes: Xing is a Chinese content creator who has spent the past several years creating (and documenting the creation of) an elaborate habitat for his pet cats, called Cat Town. We’re not talking about a room filled with toys and scratching posts, by the way: Xing has actually made a complete functioning replica of a human city, scaled down to accommodate cats. Cat Town has a working subway station, a supermarket, a theatre, and a restaurant (named MeowDonalds). Just…wow. And nicely done. Talk about a passion project.

Snag your free (!!) snack bars here while this deal lasts. Simply sign up with your phone number, pick two boxes of any flavor of All In bars at Sprouts, and then text a picture of your receipt through Aisle. They’ll Venmo or PayPal you back for the cost of one box. Enjoy!

Pop CultureMusicHumorSponsoredJoyCommunityArt
Humor

A guy revealed the 12 simple things that make men happy and it's 100% accurate

If it's not a dog, a buddy, a beer, and a cool stick, we don't want it.

Nolan Reid / TikTok
A guy definitively listed the 12 things that make men happy and it's 100% accurate

Minimalism is on the rise, not just in design and architecture, but in the way people live their lives. Having fewer things, sporting simpler styles, and enjoying the fundamental good things in life is cool now. Regular people who aren't influencers post fewer updates to social media. The world is just so loud and chaotic, more people are getting satisfaction out of just... chilling out and existing.

There's an old joke/meme that goes something like this: "Guys literally only want one thing and it's disgusting." Its used to imply, obviously, that men are shallow and crude creatures. TikTok creator and simple-life advocate Nolan Reid, however, has a different idea of what men really want.

Nolan recently made a video about "Little things in life that make men happy."

The hilarious list includes:

  • A fridge full of beer.
  • Drinking said beer in the garage. With your dog. And a good buddy.
  • Finding a cool stick.
  • Kicking a rock.
  • Staring at water.
  • Dropping rocks into said water.

As a fellow man, I would say: Yeah. That pretty much covers it.

It really doesn't take much! Watch Nolan's full video to see the rest, and just appreciate how much joy and satisfaction he gets from these simple things.


@nolanreid7

It’s that simple #beer #mustache #muzzymade



People loved Nolan's list—so much so that they began adding their own ideas of "simple things men love." The video racked up hundreds of thousands of views across TikTok and Instagram.

One commenter wrote, "He just described my whole personality." Another added, "This guy gets it."

Others chimed in with their own additions to the list, like staring at a fire for hours or just peace and quiet.

But most of the nearly 200 comments were just people chiming in to say one thing:

"Hell yeah."

Finally, someone who understands us! The video was such a hit that Reid put out two sequels where he added things like skipping rocks, throwing a thumbs up in a photo, or making something from scratch. "A dog" seems to make an appearance in every single video, and for good reason: Dogs make guys happy!

Nolan's ultra-relaxed vision of "masculinity" is honestly so refreshing.

@nolanreid7

And many more #littlethings #muzzymade

Men on social media are usually bombarded with the Andrew Tates and Jordan Petersons of the world—influencers who constantly berate us to make more money, lose weight and add muscle, sleep with more women, take charge, and relentlessly self-improve.

I like Nolan's much chiller idea of masculinity. It reminds me of being a kid: taking pleasure in the simple things, not racing to be anywhere, not trying to impress anyone or prove anything. And I love that all the things listed are timeless. They were enjoyed by men, and all people, in the 50s, in the 90s, and they'll be enjoyed by people 50 years from now, too.

Nolan's entire account is a breath of fresh air, an antidote to hustle culture. His videos find joy in:

  • Breaking down cardboard boxes
  • Driving at sunset
  • Going fishing
  • Throwing a frisbee
  • Wearing t-shirts

A daily visit to his page is almost like a meditation. I highly recommend giving him a follow to add a little counterprogramming to your social media feed.

Nolan says in another recent video that he started making TikToks and Instagram reels just for fun, but discovered along the way that he was really passionate about the message.

@nolanreid7

And many more #littlethings #men #happy #muzzymade

"I never thought that my simple living and love for little things would resonate with so many of you."

He said he hopes to inspire people to "take a step back and enjoy the good simple things in life." And now, I suddenly have the urge to go chuck a rock into a river, so I would say: Mission Accomplished!

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

Wellness

How often should you wash your water bottle? A doctor finally settles the fierce debate

Your water bottle is a germ haven.

Image via Canva/Africa Images

This is how often you should be washing your reusable water bottle.

Staying hydrated has never been easier thanks to reusable water bottles. But one of the biggest downsides to using water bottles is having to wash them. And if we're honest, most of us probably go *way too long* between uses before giving them a deep cleaning.

You may be curious about how often you should be washing your water bottle—and the possible negative health effects that can happen if you neglect to. Unfortunately, if you simply rinse and re-fill without thoroughly washing with soap and water—it's not cutting it.

"Wash it with soap and warm water at least every other day," says Dr. Shanina C. Knighton, PhD, RN, CIC, Research Associate Professor, Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing at Case Western Reserve University. She adds that if you drink anything beyond just plain water—such as adding lemon to water, adding flavor to it, protein drinks or coffee--then your water bottle should be washed immediately and daily.

"Sugar loves yeast, mold, and bacteria and when water bottles are left with fluids sitting in them for days odors can occur," says Dr. Knighton.

Your water bottle can quickly become a petri dish as bacteria settles in, forming a biofilm (a slimy film or thin coating of germs). "This biofilm protects bacteria from casual rinsing, which is why that weird taste and smell develops even when you are 'just using water' to clean it out," she adds.

Failing to properly wash your water bottle can lead to sickness as bacteria continues to grow and comes in contact with your mouth. "Unwashed bottles can harbor dangerous bacteria, including E. coli, Salmonella and Staphylococcus. Mold and yeast can accumulate in bottles that are stored while damp."

Dr. Knighton adds that an upset stomach (nausea, vomiting and diarrhea) or food poisoning symptoms can stem from a dirty water bottle. "We know the impact of mold are attached to respiratory issues. Even something such as a rash around the mouth or skin infection can occur," she says.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

How to wash your water bottle

Warm water is best to clean your water bottle—and washing with cold water is not recommended. "Cold water does not break down bacteria or any oils and residues that may be in bottles," says Dr. Knighton. "If the water is too hot, excessive heat can damage plastic or can weaken rubber water seals."

You should also be hand-washing your water bottles. "I do not recommend harsh chemicals and the use of a dishwasher for water bottles. Given the depth of water bottles adequate cleaning may happen best if by hand," adds Dr. Knighton. "I always suggest to check the manufacturer's suggestions for cleaning."

water bottle, stanley cup, water bottles, reusable water bottle, how to clean water bottle Dakota Johnson Snl GIF by Saturday Night Live Giphy

To properly wash your water bottle, you can also use vinegar instead of soap:

  1. Fill your bottle halfway with white vinegar, top with warm water and let it sit for about 30 minutes.
    "It can help with any bacteria or crusty build ups that may be hard to reach inside of bottles," says Dr. Knighton.
    She also suggests investing in a bottle brush to help you get to areas that are hard to reach with a sponge or dish towel, such as straws, lids or mouthpieces.
  2. Always allow your bottles to adequately dry before putting the caps back on.
    "Hang them upside down on a rack where they are not touching the surface," says Dr. Knighton. "If you put the tops back on them before allowing them to dry you are trapping moisture, which can become a breeding ground for germs."

Finally, Dr. Knighton recommends that you replace your water bottles if you see any mold spots or if the rubber seals become worn down or hard to clean.

Happy hydrating!

Internet

Harvard linguist explains perfectly logical reason Boomers insist on using ellipses in texts

Once you understand this, texting with your mom will get a lot easier.

Photo credit: Canva

Linguist explains simple reason Boomers use ellipses in texts all the time

One generation's texting habit that baffles every generation is the Boomers' seemingly excessive use of ellipses. Do you have more to say, Aunt Judy, or did you just accidentally press the period key too many times? Maybe it's for a dramatic pause or to put emphasis on a point? This is truly a mystery that leaves every generation below them confused about what is meant by the dreaded "dot dot dot."

Texting etiquette differs with every generation. Gen X and most Millennials use fairly proper grammar and punctuation throughout a text message exchange. Every new sentence starts with a capital letter, there are strategically placed Oxford commas to ensure there's little room for misunderstandings, and sentences end with an appropriate punctuation mark.

linguist; boomers; gen x; millennials; gen z; text etiquette; boomer texting; gen z slang Joyful moments captured: A cheerful day out!Photo credit: Canva

When it comes to Gen Z, they find that ending text messages with proper punctuation indicates that the person they're texting is being passive-aggressive. They also text in shorthand and emojis that can feel a bit like you need a special decoder ring to decipher the messages. But texting in an encrypted way can be chalked up to youth, though the same can't be said when it comes to Boomers. Or can it?

Harvard linguist and author of the book Algospeak, Adam Aleksic, breaks down why so many Boomers use ellipses when texting. It's surprisingly not as complicated or dramatic as one may imagine. In a viral video posted last year on TikTok, Aleksic explains his theory for the texting etiquette of Boomers.

linguist; boomers; gen x; millennials; gen z; text etiquette; boomer texting; gen z slang Two generations connecting through their smartphones.Photo credit: Canva

"You know how older people tend to use the 'Boomer ellipses' whenever they're texting? There's always a random 'dot dot dot' in the middle of their messages?" Aleksic asks. "Well, that's because they grew up following different rules for informal communication. Nowadays, if you want to separate an idea, you just press enter and start a new line with a new thought, but it made less sense to do that for writing postcards or letters, where you had to save space, so people back in the day learned to separate thoughts by using ellipses."

Aleksic explains that this is also true for when phones first started allowing text messaging. You were charged by the message, so ellipses made it more efficient to convey all the thoughts in one message instead of multiple ones. SMS texting also had a character limit, unlike current phones, where you can essentially write a novella in a single message without your phone automatically breaking it up.

@etymologynerd this is so interesting... i prefer line breaks though #linguistics #language #communication #technology #texting ♬ original sound - etymologynerd

Today's texting standards typically mean people separate their thoughts by sending multiple messages for separate thoughts, though that annoys some people. If separating thoughts means you'll be sending no less than five texts in quick succession, it's likely best to just space down to make the text longer, rather than bombarding an unsuspecting friend.

When it comes down to it, younger generations have adapted to the new standard, embracing the unlimited text option, while Boomers haven't. Due to this discrepancy in text etiquette, the ellipses used by Boomers throw people for a loop.

linguist; boomers; gen x; millennials; gen z; text etiquette; boomer texting; gen z slang Elderly man working.Photo credit: Canva

"That means the Boomer ellipses became redundant, which is why they cause confusion today. They violate what we call 'the maximum quantity;' they add more information than necessary, so they appear to imply something more than the intended meaning. Most of the time, that comes off to younger people as hesitation, annoyance, or passive aggressiveness because that's how we use the ellipses," the linguist shares.

So, no, your grandma isn't mad at you or avoiding telling you something; according to Aleksic, she's just trying to send you multiple messages in one. There's no hidden emotion behind the ellipses for Boomers; it's simply a habit left over from their younger years.

Joy

Cat owner puts a mic on her 'stompy,' sassy kitty and it's accidental ASMR

"Warning: sass levels dangerously high 🎤💅🏼"

@bambi.jerrythepanda/Instagram

May we all feel this level of confidence at least once in our lives.

Cat owners can tell you that on any given day, felines perform a symphony of gentle purrs, pleading mews, alien-like chirps…all of which play like music to our ears. Okay, maybe not all, but most.

If you’re in the mood for some of the best kitty ASMR ever, look no further than Bambi, the feisty feline “diva” who got mic’d up for the day (thanks to her mom Emily) and didn't hesitate to step into the spotlight.

In a now-viral video with the caption, “Warning: sass levels dangerously high 🎤💅🏼,” viewers got up close and personal not only with the cat sounds you might expect (including some hissing and growling at the foster kitty named Walter, who Bambi hasn’t quite taken to yet), but also Bambi’s signature stomp, stomp, stomp. Dear God, it’s adorable.

Watch:

Bambi was quickly dubbed the “professional upstairs neighbor," referring to an Internet meme that often uses the phrase sarcastically to describe a lead-footed person living above, and got a lot of praise for her main character stomps.

“She’s got places to be,” joked one viewer.

Another wrote, “that stompy walk is model material."”

Still another pleaded, “A two hour long ASMR video of this so that I can listen to it when I’m stressed? Please?”

That stomp is more than just Bambi having a flair for the dramatic—it’s a symptom of Cerebellar Hypoplasia (CH), also known as wobbly cat syndrome. CH happens most often when mamma cats contract the Panleukopenia virus while pregnant, then pass it to their offspring, leaving the part of their brain that governs balance and coordination underdeveloped. The result can be jerky movement, tremors, or, as in Bambi’s case, stompy walks.

@bambi.jerrythepanda We’ve had a lot of new followers lately and tons of questions about why Bambi stomps. CH (Cerebellar Hypoplasia) is a neurological condition she was born with. It affects her balance, so she walks like she means business. It doesn’t cause her any pain. She can’t jump up to high places like other cats can. But she’s learned her own way of getting around, and she does it with confidence. She’s sassy, wobbly, and totally unbothered. You'll also see here Jerry our goodest boy and total mama’s boy. And Bella, the queen of the house at 16 years old. #BambiStomps #CHCat #SpecialNeedsCat #CatCrew #QueenBella #SweetJerry #WobblyCat ♬ original sound - bambi.jerrythepanda

While many might think this condition involves pain or a low quality of life, Bethany Hsia, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and Co-Founder at CodaPet, tells Upworthy that their unique neurological makeup often makes them “happy and affectionate pets” that can “thrive” when pet parents give them a safe environment, such as providing low-sided litter boxes, elevated food and water bowls, soft surfaces to cushion falls, and keep them indoors is crucial to prevent accidents.

Similarly, pet expert and CEO/Founder at Boxiecat Josh Wiesenfeld notes that besides their "peculiar gait,” most CH cats are “otherwise very healthy,” and so long as pet owners provide a bit of safety measures, can live just as long as regular cats.

“In fact, their willfulness and tenacity make them very endearing friends, and many owners comment that their CH cat's personality contributes to their lives in special ways,” he says.

Bambi herself seems to be proof of that. It’s certainly done nothing to quell her cat-titude. And people wouldn’t have it any other way. She currently boasts a following of 246,000 on Instagram, and even recently launched her own plushie! That’s how you know you’ve made it to the big time.

@bambi.jerrythepanda Diva mode: ON 💅🏼 Only a week left to purchase your limited edition Bambi Plushie! Check my bio for the link to purchase! #DivaMode #CatwalkQueen #Bambi #StompyCat #LimitedEdition #PlushieDrop #PetInfluencer #BambiPlushie #BambiSass #ItGirl #catwalk #ChCat ♬ My Addiction - Alex Guesta

Keep stomping, queen.

Celebrity

Cillian Murphy gave a refreshing response when asked if he had FOMO about 'The Odyssey'

Introverts are taking his "ROMO" answer and running with it.

JoshPopov/Wikimedia Commons

Cillian Murphy at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025.

Actor Cillian Murphy has been in dozens of films and television shows, but is perhaps best known for playing the lead roles in the movie Oppenheimer and the British TV drama Peaky Blinders. The Irish native is also known to be a favorite casting choice for director Christopher Nolan, playing roles in six of his 12 films, including Batman Begins, Inception, and Dunkirk.

The upcoming Nolan film epic The Odyssey is a notable exception, however. When a Variety interviewer asked Murphy if he was feeling any FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) over not being involved in the project, his response made waves.

"No, I have ROMO—Relief Of Missing Out," he said, laughing. "No, I can't wait to see it. If any director in the world could tackle The Odyssey, it's gonna be Christopher Nolan. I'm so excited to see it."

Murphy's response resonated with so many people who experience ROMO more often than FOMO. Introverts, in particular, ran with the acronym, which perfectly encapsulates the relief they feel when a party or other social event gets canceled; or even sometimes the relief of not being invited to a social event in the first place.

In an interview with Stephen Colbert, Murphy clarified the ROMO comment:

"What I meant to say was it's a real gift to go and watch Chris' films without having the terrible burden of looking at my own stupid head," he said. "Do you know what I mean?"

@colbertlateshow

ROMO > FOMO. #Colbert #CillianMurphy #ChristopherNolan #FOMO #TIFF

The answer was refreshing in a world where ambition is celebrated and expected, especially when fame is involved. Many might assume that an actor would always want to be a part of every big thing, but there's a cost that comes with being part of a major project. One, it's a lot of work, and two, you never get to just enjoy it as an audience member.

Murphy isn't the only actor who doesn't like to see his own face on screen. In fact, there are some actors who refuse to watch their own films, with some saying they prefer the process to the product, and others saying seeing themselves on screen creates too much self-consciousness.

People might assume that in order to act you have to be an extrovert, but a surprising number of actors are actually introverts. People might also assume that fame is something all actors seek, but that's not accurate, either. Murphy is famously averse to fame, desiring to focus on the acting work itself. Despite his best efforts to avoid it, fame found him anyway.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Ironically, Murphy's ambivalence toward the spotlight makes him all the more relatable, so his ROMO comment hits home. Introverts everywhere felt seen by it, especially since he seems sincerely relieved to be able to just enjoy a Christopher Nolan movie without all the stress and pressure of being a part of one. It must be weird to be an actor who gets cast in major films but who really doesn't want the glitz and glamour that comes along with it. There's a strange irony in simply loving the craft of acting, but knowing that the better you are as an actor, the more famous you'll become, even if you don't want to.

No wonder Murphy feels relieved to not be in The Odyssey. And now he's launched a viral meme—ROMO—inadvertently putting the spotlight on himself in a whole other way (but at least this spotlight captures a bit of his true self and not the characters people mistake him for).

Thank you, Cillian Murphy, for giving those of us who feel ROMO more often than FOMO a term of our own.

