+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Science

Ethical, lab-grown diamonds are good for your wallet and even better for the planet

They’re identical to traditional diamonds but without the negative environmental and societal impacts of mining.

Ethical, lab-grown diamonds are good for your wallet and even better for the planet
Image via Unsplash

When you think of diamonds, what comes to mind? For many, the jewels are a sign of opulence and wealth. For others, diamonds are a symbol of love and commitment. But for those who are worried about the planet, diamonds can represent something far more sinister: exploitation and environmental degradation.


Diamond mining, especially in Africa, causes soil erosion, deforestation, and overall ecosystem destruction. And that doesn’t even factor in the human toll. Although the industry has taken steps to improve the situation, African diamond mines are notorious for their low wages and poor working conditions. But despite the negative publicity, global diamond jewelry sales are now worth more than $72 billion annually.

Clearly, the public has a strong cultural attachment to these beautiful jewels. But what if there was a way to satisfy this massive demand without exploiting the poorest of the poor. What if there was a way to create diamonds from scratch without the need for destructive mining practices. Well, as it turns out, there is.

The Benefits Of Lab-Grown Diamonds

Image via Unsplash

In recent years, scientists have created diamonds in the lab that are the same quality as those you would find in a mine. Since these lab-grown diamonds are composed of crystallized carbon, they are virtually identical to traditional diamonds. Only advanced testing equipment can tell the difference. At the end of the day, lab-grown diamonds look like real diamonds because they are real diamonds.

Because these diamonds are created in a lab, the issues of low wages and worker exploitation are virtually nonexistent. And in terms of environmental damage, there’s no comparison between diamond mines and diamond labs. However, lab-grown diamonds still require a large amount of energy to create, so it’s not as if they are carbon neutral. But according to Saleem Ali, a minerals expert at the University of Delaware who was interviewed by The Guardian, “the environmental impact is far greater for mined diamonds” when the entire life cycle of a diamond mine is considered.

Better For The Planet, And Better For Your Wallet

Image via Unsplash


Aside from the fact that lab-grown diamonds are less exploitive and better for the planet, it turns out that they’re also better for your bottom line. That’s because it's cheaper and less time-consuming to create diamonds in a lab than it is to locate and excavate them. And a company called SuperJeweler is passing these savings on to consumers.

Since 1999, SuperJeweler has offered diamonds from ethical, conflict-free suppliers directly to the public. And now, the company is selling lab-grown diamonds, including 1 and 2-carat diamond earrings in solid 14k gold. So if you’re on the market for beautiful diamond jewelry, why wouldn’t you pay less for the same product and help protect the environment in the process? Click here to learn more about these beautiful lab-grown diamonds today.

From Your Site Articles
affiliate
Identity

Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 'abuse' after she refused Marlon Brando's Oscar

"For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged."

via Wikimedia Commons and Wikimedia Commons

Marlon Brando and Sacheen Littlefeather.

Nearly 50 years after Sacheen Littlefeather endured boos and abusive jokes at the Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is issuing a formal apology. In 1973, Littlefeather refused Marlon Brando's Best Actor Oscar on his behalf for his iconic role in “The Godfather” at the ceremony to protest the film industry’s treatment of Native Americans.

She explained that Brando "very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award, the reasons for this being … the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry and on television in movie reruns, and also with recent happenings at Wounded Knee."

Littlefeather is a Native American civil rights activist who was born to a Native American (Apache and Yaqui) father and a European American mother.

Keep ReadingShow less
academy awards
Education

Jennifer Garner sent 10 boxes of books to a teacher in need, just in time for back-to-school

'Here is to your best year, yet!'—Jennifer Garner

via Wikimedia Commons

Jennifer Garner in 2010.

It’s back-to-school time for a lot of folks in America and that means getting the kids ready for another year in the classroom. For teachers, it often means forking out a lot of their own money to give the kids in their class the tools necessary to learn.

A 2018 study found that 94% of teachers spend their own money to stock their classrooms. The average teacher spends $479 and 7% of teachers spend more than $1,000. This comes at a time when, in inflation-adjusted terms, teacher salaries have declined by almost 4% over the past decade.

According to Newsweek, this unnecessary burden placed on teachers inspired entrepreneur Erin Foster, who has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram, to put out a story linking to teachers’ Amazon wishlists.

Erin Fuller-Wellman, a first grade teacher at Buffalo Elementary School in Wayne County, West Virginia, needed books for her classroom so she posted her wishlist on Foster’s “Clear the Lists” and Facebook, but she never believed the response she’d receive.

Keep ReadingShow less
teachers
Pop Culture

Parents react to video of Britney Spears 'yelling' at her kids and it's a great teaching moment

Can we just admit that parenting is hard for everyone?

Canva

Parents respond to video of Britney Spears.

Parenting is hard for just about everyone. You're completely responsible for a small human that doesn't come with an instruction manual, and it's a case of trying to do the best you can with what you've got. Some people seem to think that celebrities should be infallible, so when Kevin Federline shared a video of Britney Spears being stern with her children there was always going to be negative feedback. But surprisingly, the video has, in fact, stirred up more support for the star and her parenting methods.

Keep ReadingShow less
britney spears
Trending Stories