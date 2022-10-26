+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Joy

Eagle-eyed train passenger noticed an injured hiker in the woods. It saved her life.

She saw something. She said something.

colorado hiker, colorado rescue, durango and silverton
via Pixabay

A rescue helicopter flying high above the wilderness.

A woman was riding Colorado’s Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Train on Monday, October 10, when she noticed a distressed person near a riverbed waving frantically to the train.

The Durango Herald noted that it was incredible the woman was spotted because she “could only be seen from a very limited and particular angle.”

The Office of Emergency Management, San Juan County Colorado said in a Facebook post that after the passenger noticed the woman she notified train staff who initiated an emergency response. The staff notified Delton Henry who was following behind the train in the inspection motor car.

Henry pulled up to where the woman was last seen, called to her across the riverbed and learned she had a broken leg and couldn’t move. A superintendent for the train called 911 to get help from the San Juan County Search and Rescue.

“The 911 operator very quickly asked me if we had the name of the individual,” D&SNG Superintendent Darren Whitten told The Durango Herald. “She explained to me that there had been a hiker that was overdue and had been missing since Saturday, and that her parents had been frantically looking for her.”

The twenty-something woman was from Aztec, New Mexico, and had been missing for two days. She fell off a 90-foot cliff while taking pictures, broke her leg and got a concussion. She had no idea how long she was unconscious after hitting her head. To stay warm at night she tucked herself into a cliff face.

The fact that she survived the ordeal is nothing short of a miracle. Temperatures in the area can get down to 20 degrees and she was wearing only a tank top. Further, the area is known for having wolves and mountain lions.

“It’s an amazing feat that she survived two nights in the cold snap we are having,” said emergency management spokeswoman DeAnne Gallegos. “Our team thought that was pretty miraculous. And that she was aware the train was still running, and managed with a broken leg to crawl to the bank of the river to try and signal them.”

According to NPR, Nick and Kylah Breedon, a married couple, were on the next D&SNG train coming through the area and it stopped where the injured woman was located and they hopped off with emergency supplies. A CareFlight helicopter was called to the scene to airlift the injured woman but it couldn’t reach the area. So rescuers created a rope system to carry her across the river on a backboard. They were then able to get her to the helicopter that transported her to Montrose Hospital. Her condition has not been made public.

The Office of Emergency Management thanked the railroad staff for its help on Facebook.

“Silverton and San Juan County would like to thank the Durango Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad for their support and partnership in this successful search and rescue mission. Another person in a moment of need was successfully brought home due to teamwork and collaboration.”

It also thanked the Breedons for their heroism.

“We would like to thank Kylah with the @dsngrr for her bravery on our Monday Search & Rescue call. Her husband Nick was also there and supporting the injured missing hiker as well. Not all hero’s wear capes but these two are now honorary @silverton_medical_rescue team members.”

The rescue is a wonderful effort that involved a lot of people coming together to help one injured hiker. But it all started with one person who was paying attention, saw something and said something.

From Your Site Articles
rescue
Badge
Albertsons
O Organics
Sponsored

How eating organically really does save the planet

Photo by Jacopo Maia on Unsplash

True

When I was a kid, I loved picking blackberries. I spent hours in the scalding hot sun pulling the fattest ones off the bushes and collecting them in a bucket, careful to avoid the thorns.

Keep ReadingShow less
organic
Joy

13 truck drivers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life.

This article originally appeared on 04.24.18


Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below.

Those drivers then did something amazing. They raced to the scene to help — and lined up their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing space should the man jump.

Fortunately, he didn't.


Keep ReadingShow less
Family

Coal miner shows up covered in soot so son wouldn't miss his first Kentucky basketball game

'We’re kind of proud of it. It’s just what you’ve got to do around here to make a living.'

via Daniel Mennerich/Flickr

The Ramsbeck mine.

A photo of Kentucky coal miner Michael McGuire, 29, went viral because it was a moving example of a hardworking guy doing whatever it takes to be with his family. As The Athletic reports, on Saturday, October 22, McGuire worked a long shift that was supposed to end at 4 p.m. but he didn't get off until 5 p.m. He had tickets to see the annual University of Kentucky Blue-White scrimmage game at Appalachian Wireless Arena with his family so he went straight from work, covered in coal dust, to the arena.

McGuire couldn’t miss his 3-year-old son’s first basketball game. Plus, the Blue-White game is a Kentucky Wildcat tradition where the team splits in half and plays each other. This year, proceeds from the game went to benefit flood victims in eastern Kentucky.

“It’s normal for us,” his wife, Mollie, told The Athletic. “It’s nothing for us to go out to eat or him to come to our son’s tee-ball games or family events covered in coal dust … So we’ve just gotten used to it, coal dust everywhere. We’re kind of proud of it. It’s just what you’ve got to do around here to make a living.”

What wasn’t normal was the public’s reaction to his sooty appearance.

Keep ReadingShow less
family
Pop Culture

Jimmy Fallon asked people to ruin a horror movie by adding a single word to its title

'A Nightmare on Elmo Street'

YouTube

Not so scary anymore.

Whether you’re a horror aficionado or your scary threshold is at a level 2, you’re bound to be familiar with at least a couple of iconic horror movies. The horror genre is a huge part of our culture, allowing us to explore the darkest depths of the human psyche within the safety and comfort of home—or a theater, if you dare.

As counterintuitive as it might sound, watching horror movies can be more than stimulating entertainment for some people. It can act as a form of exposure therapy, helping reduce anxiety levels. Of course, this is not the case for everyone, but it certainly helps explain why the genre is so well loved and continues gaining popularity. Even in 2020—arguably an anxiety-inducing year for everyone—horror movies were the only ones to actually see a surge in ticket sales. Sometimes it’s just more cathartic to see an actual monster wreaking havoc in a fictional world than it is to think about all real-world worries that haunt our imaginations.

Still, not everyone can shake off that scary feeling that a horror movie elicits, and therefore might not partake in watching. Nonetheless, they might enjoy seeing the edge taken off with a bit of lighthearted humor. After all, it’s often recommended to watch a little comedy after a horror flick to clean out the heebie jeebies.

Jimmy Fallon asked folks to “take a horror movie and add one word to change the plot and tag it with #AddAWordRuinAHorrorMovie for his ever-popular Hashtags segment on “The Tonight Show.” Granted, some people took liberties with the rules—occasionally replacing a word in the title, for example—but nonetheless, grammatical fun was had. And well-known horror movie plots did undergo hilariously drastic changes.

Below are 23 of the best ones. Enjoy, because even those who can’t handle anything too scary deserve a little spooky entertainment.

Keep ReadingShow less
internet
Trending Stories