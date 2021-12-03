Drake has a great reaction to an older couple who have absolutely no idea who he is
Drake is one of the most famous people on the planet. The “Way 2 Sexy” rapper was No. 4 on Spotify’s most-streamed artists in 2021 and is the 27th most popular human being on social media with more than 192 million followers.
His massive fame and sheer number of huge hits earned him the number 12 spot on Insider’s list of Best Canadians of All Time. That’s quite the honor, too. He’s even ranked higher than William Shatner from “Star Trek” and actor Seth Rogen. That’s truly rarified Canadian air.
Drake is also a huge NBA fan and is a regular sight at Toronto Raptors games.
On Wednesday, he was in Oklahoma for the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets game, sitting courtside to support fellow Torontonian, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder.
Before the Rockets were ready to hit the court, a camera crew posted up in front of Drake and he responded with a nonchalant peace sign. Sitting to Drake’s left was an older couple who didn't understand why he was getting so much attention.
In the video, it appears as though the gentleman asks Drake, “Are you famous?” and the woman to his left who appears to be his wife, adds, “Who are you?”
Drake in the building for the Rockets-Thunder game pic.twitter.com/hsI2JRlc1b— Bleacher Report (@Bleacher Report) 1638412948
It’s unclear what Drake said to the couple, but he was all smiles when he explained why people were paying so much attention to him. After talking to the couple, he motioned the camera crew to get some footage of them.
After that, Drake took things a step further by posting a photo of them on his Instagram stories. Now, they’re famous, too.
"My new parents," wrote the rapper, sharing a picture with them.
Drake and the guy in blue are about to drop a new album and then become the next coach of Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/5AImy770M2— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 2, 2021
The video is a wonderful reminder that even some of the most famous people in the world aren’t known by everyone. Even a person like Drake has to explain who he is to from time to time. It’s fun to see that Drake got a kick out of people being genuinely curious about who he is and what all the fuss is about.
Plus, it must be nice for him just to be treated like a normal person from time to time instead of always being the center of attention.
Drake has always been known as the “nice guy” of rap and this video proves that the image may actually be true.
Drake has a long history of charitable giving. He gave $200,000 to J.J. Watt’s charity to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. He’s also donated money to schools, homeless shelters and an Ohio woman who lost her five kids and boyfriend in a fire in 2013.
Here’s a cute video of Drake waving hello to a man’s daughter at the game on Wednesday night.
