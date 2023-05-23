+
Joy

Couple's Disney World proposal ends with a cute surprise twist that had them cracking up

The boyfriend’s laugh is incredible.

here come mac, double proposal, disney world
via herecomemac/TikTok

Mac proposes to their boyfriend Alex at Disney World in Florida.

There’s something undeniably romantic about proposing to someone at Disney World. The park is filled with wonder and built on the belief that big dreams can come true. That’s probably why after three and a half years of dating, Mac, 31, and their then-boyfriend, Alex, 29, got the same idea when they took a recent trip to the Magic Kingdom.

The couple arrived at the park in the morning and met with Mac's aunt and cousin. Mac’s real reason for inviting them on the trip was to film their surprise proposal. However, Mac didn’t know Alex had already told them he planned to propose during the fireworks show that night.

This put Mac’s cousin and aunt in a funny place because they had to hide two secrets.

In the viral video seen over 13 million times on TikTok, Alex and Mac appear to be posing for a photo in front of Cinderella Castle when Mac gets down on one knee to propose. This sets Alex into a fit of laughter, and he gets down on one knee and pulls out a ring to propose as well.

@herecomemac

what can i say? we share one brain cell 😂 now we share more! (and have a partner reveal! he's a fairly private person, which is why he hasn't popped up in my tiktoks yet. I can no longer call him my boyfriend 🥰) huge shoutout to @Generic Millennial NPC and @littlestinkah for filming ❤️ #justengaged #proposal #proposalvideo #waltdisneyworld #magickingdompark

"What can I say? We share one brain cell, now we share more," Mac chuckled in the caption of the viral clip. "And have a partner reveal! I can no longer call him my boyfriend. Hit me with that Uno Reverse card."

The couple received over 20,000 comments on the video. Most of them were people wishing them well on a new life together.

“They are truly meant for each other,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Tell us you’re soulmates, without telling us you’re soulmates.”

“So adorable. They were both on exactly the same page,” shared a third.

“You get a ring, you get a ring, we all get a ring. Congrats,” another wrote.

How often do you see both parties in a proposal get down on one knee? The good news is that they both said yes.

“Both of us said yes,” Mac said in a follow-up TikTok. “Our rings match, mine is white gold, and then his is sterling silver."

@herecomemac

update to the proposal video! also, Alex is 5'8", so not too much of a short king, I'm just 6'2" 😂😂😂 this was just off the cuff while we're sitting for a snack and overwhelmed by all the love 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰

Mac thinks it would have been funny if Alex jokingly said no before pulling out his ring.

“Yes, it would have been the funniest thing on Earth if that laughter was like a 'No, no of course not,' and then he pulled out the ring. But no, he had planned to do it at the fireworks that night. So, just funny happenstance,” Mac said in a video.

However, the couple never made it to the fireworks show that night because Alex was too tired. But the next day they continued their vacation with a trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Mac later revealed that the two had met while working at a job they no longer have in December of 2019 and began dating a month after meeting. Currently, they live in Central Florida about two hours from Disney World. The couple plans to get married in October 2024 with a Halloween-themed “spooky” wedding.


