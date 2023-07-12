+
Joy

78-year-old man reunites with the love of his life after 60 years with epic airport proposal

True romance is timeless.

marriage proposal ideas.
@angelial.ferick3/TikTok

The look on her face says it all.

The dating world might be constantly evolving, but true romance is timeless. That’s why viewers young and old alike are swooning over a 78-year-old man’s heartfelt airport proposal, one that was 60 years in the making.

As reported by a local Fox affiliate, Dr. Thomas McMeekin had been “admiring” Nancy Gambell from afar since they met in high school in California. Ultimately, despite going on a few dates, the pair went their separate ways by going to different colleges and marrying other people. Aside from running into one another at their 50th high school reunion, McMeekin and Gambell never pursued one another.

That is, until 10 years later, as their 60th high school reunion approached.

In Tampa, where McMeekin works as a dermatologist, his staff had seen him “acting like a giddy fool” all week long. McMeekin revealed that Gambell personally reached out to say that she was “looking forward” to seeing him again, which inspired him to arrange a "surprise" for when Gambell landed at that airport.

Surrounded by conspiring office workers there to capture the sweet moment, McMeekin approaches Gambell with flowers, a necklace with both of their birthstones and a smile from ear to ear. They share a warm embrace, then McMeekin walks Gambell over to take a seat, where he gets down on one knee (propped up by an adorable pillow) to propose.
@angelial.fedrick3 Rekindled love after 60 years! ❤️ There’s hope for us all! Congratulations Nancy and Dr McMeekin ❤️🥰🤗#DrMcMeekin#AAD#dermatology#truelovestory#retirement♬ original sound - Angelia L. Fedrick

“Nancy, It’s been 60 years since we first met. Fifty-six years since we first dated. Ten years since I saw you last. And 20 days since we reconnected. You have always been the one I’ve had a crush on since your cheerleader days, which brings a smile to my face, that makes my heart skip a beat. For the last three weeks, I have thought of you every day, every hour, and I’ve longed to see you again…You’re everything I’ve ever wanted in a partner, a lover and a friend,” McMeekin tells Gambell as he pops the question.

Honestly, the teary look on Gambell’s face, the squeals of delight from McMeekin’s staff, McMeekin’s voice breaking as he pours his entire heart out—it all belongs in a rom-com. The video received praise from millions of online viewers who were reminded that love could come in any chapter of life.

“I bet they see each other as they were in high school. Remembering all the fun they had. Beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another added, “They were meant to be…When two souls are meant to be they will find each other.”

Indeed, even those of us who don’t believe in soul mates or destiny have witnessed, or possibly experienced firsthand, those moments when the heart seems to know the exact right next move. Following those impulses is often both exhilarating and a little frightening, but boy does it remind us of how wondrous life is.

And as McMeekin and Gambell have shown us, it can happen at any time, to equally beautiful effect.

heartwarming
Education

People are sharing things teachers did in the '80s and '90s that would 'never fly' now

Students and teachers had different relationships back then.

via EaglebrookSchool/Flickr

Eaglebrook School, Deerfield, Massachusetts.

The typical kid’s experience in school is a lot different today than it was 30 to 40 years ago. It’s hard to say whether things are better or worse, but there’s been a sea change in how children are raised.

One negative development is that teachers tend to think parents are more likely to side with their kids over faculty in disputes than they were decades ago. On the positive side, corporal punishment is on the decrease, so students are much less likely to be physically punished for breaking the rules.

A Reddit user with the username u/theSandwichSister asked the ‘80s and ‘90s kids on the forum, “What’s something a school teacher did to you that would not fly today?” A lot of the responses were about the type of physical punishment and humiliation that used to happen in schools that would never happen these days.

schools
Joy

Rescue donkey gets a kick out of chasing his owners around in amusing video

"Irvin is really obsessed with my husband, Bradley."

Photo by David Magalhães on Unsplash

Rescue donkey likes to chase his owners in funny video.

When people rescue animals, they aren't expecting a lot in return. Some animals come with a lot of trauma from previous abuse, some are still healing and need a little more physical TLC and others may just be terrified for people to get near them. It's always a toss-up of what kind of rescue animal you're going to get.

A stage four clinger who won't let you out of their sight can get interesting, but you know what to expect. But one family who rescued a donkey didn't realize they were going to be in for high-speed chases at any given moment. No, not with the law, but with the very donkey they rescued.

For some reason, Irvin the donkey gets a kick out of chasing his rescuers around his enclosure, and his human dad encourages his hijinks. When Irvin first came to the Solstice Sanctuary in Wisconsin, the donkey couldn't walk and had to be carried out of the trailer. You wouldn't know that now.

funny animal videos
Pop Culture

Finally, someone explains why we all need subtitles when watching TV

No, you're probably not losing your hearing.

Vox/YouTube

Finally, someone explains why we all need subtitles

It seems everyone needs subtitles nowadays in order to "hear" the television. This is something that has become more common over the past decade and it's caused people to question if their hearing is going bad or if perhaps actors have gotten lazy with enunciation.

So if you've been wondering if it's just you who needs subtitles in order to watch the latest marathon-worthy show, worry no more. Vox video producer Edward Vega interviewed dialogue editor Austin Olivia Kendrick to get to the bottom of why we can't seem to make out what the actors are saying anymore. It turns out it's technology's fault, and to get to how we got here, Vega and Kendrick took us back in time.

They first explained that way back when movies were first moving from silent film to spoken dialogue, actors had to enunciate and project loudly while speaking directly into a large microphone. If they spoke and moved like actors do today, it would sound almost as if someone were giving a drive-by soliloquy while circling the block. You'd only hear every other sentence or two.

subtitles
Family

Dad of the Year drove family 17 hours straight to Disney World after their flight was canceled

Then he drove back home to work.

via gtsviper96/Flickr

Main Street at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida

Few things would disappoint a child more than missing out on a trip to Disney World. Good News Network reports that it would have happened to Jill Tobin-Montanez’s two children if not for their amazing father, Nathan Montanez. When the mom and her kids arrived at the airport in New Jersey to fly to Florida, they learned their flight had been canceled 15 minutes before departure.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t another flight available for days.

“I explained to my kids that sometimes life gives you lemons—and we’d try again to get to Disney another time,” she told Good News Network. Nathan had dropped his wife and kids off at the airport and was on his way home because he wasn’t going on the trip due to work.

dads
Pop Culture

Relationship expert tells people to never get married unless you're willing to do 3 things

"If you and your partner (both) are unable or unwilling to do these 3 things consistently forever, you won’t make it."

Canva/Jayson Gaddis Twitter Screenshot

Relationship expert gives people advice on getting married.

Being in a relationship can be difficult at times. Learning someone else's quirks, boundaries, and deep views on the world can be eye-opening and hard. But usually, the happy chemicals released in our brain when we love someone can cause us to overlook things in order to keep the peace.

Jayson Gaddis, a relationship expert, took to Twitter to rip off people's rose-colored glasses and tell them to forego marriage. Honestly, with the divorce rate in this country being as high as it is, he probably could've stopped his tweet right there. Don't get married, the end. Many people would've probably related and not questioned the bold statement, but thankfully he followed up with three things you must be willing to do before going to the chapel.

Before going into his reasons for why he tells people not to get married, Gaddis explained that he is a person that "LOVEs being married." I mean, it would probably make him a pretty weird relationship expert if he hated relationships, so it's probably a good thing he enjoys being married. Surely his spouse appreciates his stance as well.

relationships
Pop Culture

One moment in history shot Tracy Chapman to music stardom. Watch it now.

She captivated millions with nothing but her guitar and an iconic voice.

Youtube

Imagine being in the crowd and hearing "Fast Car" for the first time

While a catchy hook might make a song go viral, very few songs create such a unifying impact that they achieve timeless resonance. Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” is one of those songs.

So much courage and raw honesty is packed into the lyrics, only to be elevated by Chapman’s signature androgynous and soulful voice. Imagine being in the crowd and seeing her as a relatively unknown talent and hearing that song for the first time. Would you instantly recognize that you were witnessing a pivotal moment in musical history?

For concert goers at Wembley Stadium in the late 80s, this was the scenario.

heroes
