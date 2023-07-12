78-year-old man reunites with the love of his life after 60 years with epic airport proposal
True romance is timeless.
The dating world might be constantly evolving, but true romance is timeless. That’s why viewers young and old alike are swooning over a 78-year-old man’s heartfelt airport proposal, one that was 60 years in the making.
As reported by a local Fox affiliate, Dr. Thomas McMeekin had been “admiring” Nancy Gambell from afar since they met in high school in California. Ultimately, despite going on a few dates, the pair went their separate ways by going to different colleges and marrying other people. Aside from running into one another at their 50th high school reunion, McMeekin and Gambell never pursued one another.
That is, until 10 years later, as their 60th high school reunion approached.
In Tampa, where McMeekin works as a dermatologist, his staff had seen him “acting like a giddy fool” all week long. McMeekin revealed that Gambell personally reached out to say that she was “looking forward” to seeing him again, which inspired him to arrange a "surprise" for when Gambell landed at that airport.Surrounded by conspiring office workers there to capture the sweet moment, McMeekin approaches Gambell with flowers, a necklace with both of their birthstones and a smile from ear to ear. They share a warm embrace, then McMeekin walks Gambell over to take a seat, where he gets down on one knee (propped up by an adorable pillow) to propose.
@angelial.fedrick3 Rekindled love after 60 years! ❤️ There’s hope for us all! Congratulations Nancy and Dr McMeekin ❤️🥰🤗#DrMcMeekin#AAD#dermatology#truelovestory#retirement♬ original sound - Angelia L. Fedrick
“Nancy, It’s been 60 years since we first met. Fifty-six years since we first dated. Ten years since I saw you last. And 20 days since we reconnected. You have always been the one I’ve had a crush on since your cheerleader days, which brings a smile to my face, that makes my heart skip a beat. For the last three weeks, I have thought of you every day, every hour, and I’ve longed to see you again…You’re everything I’ve ever wanted in a partner, a lover and a friend,” McMeekin tells Gambell as he pops the question.
Honestly, the teary look on Gambell’s face, the squeals of delight from McMeekin’s staff, McMeekin’s voice breaking as he pours his entire heart out—it all belongs in a rom-com. The video received praise from millions of online viewers who were reminded that love could come in any chapter of life.
“I bet they see each other as they were in high school. Remembering all the fun they had. Beautiful,” one person wrote.
Another added, “They were meant to be…When two souls are meant to be they will find each other.”
Indeed, even those of us who don’t believe in soul mates or destiny have witnessed, or possibly experienced firsthand, those moments when the heart seems to know the exact right next move. Following those impulses is often both exhilarating and a little frightening, but boy does it remind us of how wondrous life is.
And as McMeekin and Gambell have shown us, it can happen at any time, to equally beautiful effect.