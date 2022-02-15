Joy & Humor

Celebrate Valentine's Day by watching animals be cute for 3 straight minutes

Love makes even the natural world go round.

Valentine’s Day is a holiday usually met with pretty mixed reviews. But if there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that animals deserve all the love.

A compilation of all kinds of critters, big and small, being cute and cuddly is breaking the internet with over 5 million views. And when I say all kinds, I mean ALL kinds.

If you’ve always wanted to see a bear dancing for joy, watch this video. If you ever wondered if a black panther enjoys smooching, watch this video. If you secretly wish an alligator could sit on someone’s lap like a puppy, watch this video. (By the way, there’s real puppies in it too).

Did I mention there’s an itty bitty baby dolphin? Yes, this is not a drill. Plus big dudes with tiny kittens! This video literally has everything your heart could desire.

No matter what animal pops up on the screen, there’s a prevalent theme that comes to mind as even the apex predators display affection: love is the most natural thing in the world, and a universal language that needs no words. It’s so much more than romance; love is that little tug that pulls us into one another, reminding us of how we are all connected through the heart.

Everyone, man and beast alike, needs it. And it can be found in something as simple as a hug. Or, in this case, a video of animals hugging. Even if you detest Valentine’s Day, love is something worth celebrating.

Joy & Humor

Street artist creates delightful 3D scenes in walls and walkways for everyone to enjoy

TedxTalks/YouTube

David Zinn creates art from what he sees everywhere he goes.

Street artists are a special breed. While "the art world" can sometimes be a snooty, elite place for those with means, street art is made for everyone. Sometimes that means large public murals, but street art can be small, too. In fact, some of the best street art is so small you might miss it if you're not paying attention. But those who are can discover some delightful surprises.

Just imagine walking down a sidewalk and seeing this little fella at your feet:

Or this young lady:

Or this creature:

Pop Culture

Remembering comedy royalty Ivan Reitman, who taught us how to laugh at ghosts

commons.wikimedia.org
File:Labor Day 20 (9766111984).jpg - Wikimedia Commons

It’s admittedly cliche to write “we lost one of the greats,” but nothing feels more appropriate when writing about Ivan Reitman.

Reitman’s work is the quintessential comedy experience for people across at least three generations. His biggest film, “Ghostbusters” was a first-of-its kind pop culture phenomenon. “National Lampoon's Animal House” flipped frat house humor on its head. “Meatballs” introduced the world to Bill Murray, for cryin’ out loud. Reitman always seemed to know exactly how to blend silliness, innovation, and heart in the most magical way.


Part of Reitman’s gift was his knack for finding funny people. "You get a sense after a while when you're seeing something special in a person," Reitman mentioned in a 2007 interview. "They have a way of taking stage, or taking a screen. It's not just that they know how to say something funny -- there's something about their face where you just have to keep looking at them."
Family

Childless people over 50 are honestly reflecting on whether they made the right decision

via Pexels

Childless people over 50 discuss their decision.

People who decide not to have children are often unfairly judged by those who chose a different life path. People with children can be especially judgmental to women who’ve decided to opt out of motherhood.

“You will regret it!” is one of the most common phrases lobbed at those who choose to remain childless. Why do people think they’ll have such awful regrets? Because they often say they’ll wind up “lonely and sad” when they’re older.

They also say that life without children is without purpose and that when the childless get older they’ll have no one to take care of them. One of the most patronizing critiques thrown at childless women is that they will never “feel complete” unless they have a child.

However, a lot of these critiques say more about the person doling them out than the person who decides to remain childless. Maybe, just maybe, their life is fulfilling enough without having to reproduce. Maybe, just maybe, they can have a life full of purpose without caring for any offspring.

Maybe the question should be: What’s lacking in your life that you need a child to feel complete?

