popular

Catholic priest explains what it really means to be 'Pro-Life'

Catholic priest explains what it really means to be 'Pro-Life'
via Now This

In a video by Now This, Father James Martin explains how people who claim to be pro-life are actually only supporting one type of life, the unborn child, while so many others also need help.

Father Martin is an American Jesuit priest, writer, and editor-at-large of the Jesuit magazine America. He was appointed as a consultant to the Vatican's Secretariat for Communications by Pope Francis in 2017.

"Some people believe that being pro-life means being someone who reverences the unborn child in the womb, and that's true, and I do. But to be truly pro-life means to reverence all human life," he says in the video.

Father Martin then discusses all of the lives that pro-life people should value as well: The "Black man or woman fearing for their lives," "the refugee or migrant who are desperate to save the lives of their children," "the LGBT teen who is tempted to take their life because of bullying, harassment or violence."

The priest also explains that some people who've been cast away by society such as the homeless and death row inmates are lives worthy of saving as well.

"All these lives are precious, scared, and holy," the Father continues. "And all these issues — racism, refugees, homelessness, LGBT issues, the death penalty — are also life and death issues."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
religion
Badge
Crest
Crest Bring on the smiles
popular

We could all use more pep this back-to-school season

True
Crest

Some of the moments that make us smile the most have come from everyday superstars (like Zaza!).

Everyone could use a little morning motivation, so Crest – the #1 Toothpaste Brand in America – is teaming up with some popular digital all-stars to share their smile-worthy, positivity-filled (virtual) pep talks for this year's back-to-school season!

Let's encourage confident smiles this back-to-school season. Check out Zaza's back-to-school pep talk above!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Heroes

Mom's parody of 'simple hybrid' school plan has parents rolling (and maybe weeping a little)

One Funny Mother, Dena Blizzard/Facebook

Since schools shut down last spring, throwing teachers and students into the deep end of virtual teaching literally overnight, questions about how school was going to work in the fall have abounded. And as hopes of a normal school year have been dashed by continuing viral spread and a rising death toll through the summer, schools have had to scramble to figure out the best way to safely meet everyone's needs.

It's a bit of an impossible task all around. No one envies those having to make the hard decisions—especially with heated opinions being thrown at them from all sides. There is no way to make everyone happy, and there's really no way to do school "well" in the middle of a deadly pandemic.

But that doesn't mean we can't laugh at the absurdity of the whole back-to-school mess. After all, if we don't laugh, we'll cry.

Keep Reading Show less
coronavirus
Badge
Crest
Crest Bring on the smiles
popular

We could all use more pep this back-to-school season

True
Crest

Some of the moments that make us smile the most have come from everyday superstars (like Zaza!).

Everyone could use a little morning motivation, so Crest – the #1 Toothpaste Brand in America – is teaming up with some popular digital all-stars to share their smile-worthy, positivity-filled (virtual) pep talks for this year's back-to-school season!

Let's encourage confident smiles this back-to-school season. Check out Zaza's back-to-school pep talk above!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
popular

Penzey's Spices is 'looting' its own Kenosha store in a statement about priorities

Kenneth G. Tompkins/Twitter, Helen R./Twitter

Going against most standard business advice, Bill Penzey has never hesitated to make his beliefs known to the people who buy his products. The outspoken CEO of Penzey's Spices, America's largest independent spice retailer, made headlines when he directly called out President Trump's racism after his election, and this February he published a public statement decrying the "corruption and cruelty" he says have taken over the Republican party.

Penzey, whose business headquarters reside just outside of Milwaukee, has been openly supportive of the protests against racial injustice taking place all over the nation. But after protests in Kenosha became riotous, someone wrote him a letter suggesting that if it were his store being looted, he'd be singing a different tune.

Bill Penzey pondered this idea. Then he sent out a letter to subscribers and explained that no, he actually wouldn't.

The letter reads:

Keep Reading Show less
racism
Culture

Adam Trent played a trivia game with the delivery guy that changed his life in an instant

If you're like me and you'd never heard of Adam Trent before seeing this story, you may want to pencil in some time to check out his other videos after this. Like so many of us, the illusionist is finding ways to fill the time during coronavirus lockdown. But what makes this video different is that Trent's kind but simple gesture had the unintended consequence of literally changing one man's life for the better.

And it all started with a simple game of trivia and a few envelopes.

As the delivery man is preparing to leave, Trent opens his front door and asks if the man will stick around to play a game, telling him he can keep the contents of various envelopes taped to the wall … if he answers the question on each envelope correctly.


Keep Reading Show less
best of humanity
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
Sister Sites