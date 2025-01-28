13-year-old boy soprano stunned Britain's Got Talent with his angelic 'Pie Jesu' audition
Simon Cowell said, "It was like being in heaven."
Sometimes a person opens their mouth to sing and what comes out is not at all what one would expect. We’ve seen it countless times on various Got Talent stages, but one unexpected young singer not only surprised the judges and audience of Britain’s Got Talent with his voice—he brought many of them to tears.
Malakai Bayoh is a teen from London. For his BGT audition in early 2023 when he was just 13 years old, he sang “Pie Jesu,” the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic in Latin that helped launch Charlotte Church’s career. "Pie Jesu" is a beautiful hymn that requires a soprano voice and includes some challenging vocal high jumps. When it’s done well, it has a mesmerizing, otherworldly quality to it. Malakai did it well.
With the voice of an angel, he stunned everyone in the BGT studios as well as the folks watching at home. People in the live audience wiped away tears. The famously hard-to-impress Simon Cowell couldn’t stop smiling as Malakai sang, and at one point, it looked as if judge Bruno Tonioli (who is delightfully prone to dramatics, to be fair) might actually faint.
Watch:
People on YouTube haven't been able to stop raving about Malakai's performance.
"I would say this performance automatically entered into the top ten golden buzzers of all time," wrote one commenter.
"As a trained singer, watching agt and bgt usually distresses me, but my husband loves it. I was in the bedroom when i heard Malachi's voice pouring out if the living room like an angel. I've heard Pie Jesu performed many times, but this was not a performance, this was sound straight from the Creator to touch our souls. A message of love," shared another.
"I'm a trained singer, and a music teacher by profession, and sang this song as a young performer myself. I can say with absolute certainty this is the most beautifully I've ever heard this song sung. Not only is he a TRULY gifted singer, he sings with poise. With proper technique, proper breathing, proper everything. His vowels are PERFECTION, the smoothness with which he sings is truly impeccable. The amount of control it takes to sing slowly, that high.... this boy is truly a gift from God. Thank you for gracing our ears with your voice little one," shared another.
"I have seen it 10 times in a row and I have cried all 10 times…definitely a voice that comes from heaven," shared another.
As Simon Cowell said, "It was like being in heaven." It seems that everyone is in agreement.
Since his initial BGT audition, Boyah has continued to wow BGT judges and fans with his classical singing. You can watch his performance of "Caruso" here and enjoy his tuxedoed performance of "O Mio Babbino Caro" here. This kid in definitely going places.
In fact, Malakai has recorded his debut album, appropriately called Golden. Watch out world, here comes Malakai.
This article originally appeared two years ago.
- 13-year-old autistic magician wows judges on 'Britain's Got Talent' ›
- Singer born deaf wows judges on 'The Voice’ with a soulful rendition of 'Killing Me Softly’' ›
- 11-year-old AGT audience member wows everyone with her amazing voice—getting her own 'Golden Buzzer' ›
- Britain's Got Talent star wowed with 'Tomorrow" from 'Annie' ›