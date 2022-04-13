Grandpa creatively 'breastfeeds' when baby won't take a bottle

Having breastfed three babies who didn't take kindly to being given a bottle, I can attest to the fact that a hungry baby will not automatically eat what they're given just because they're hungry. My babies seemed genuinely offended whenever someone would try to feed them with a bottle, even if it was breastmilk inside it. Offended and angry. Spittin' mad. It wasn't pretty.
When you're trying to get a breastfed baby to take a bottle, there are some tips and tricks people recommend. But one grandpa created his own method that seems to have worked smashingly for the kiddo, while also providing some entertainment and laughter for everyone else.
In a video shared by Wendy Rangel on TikTok, a man is shown putting a bottle through a hole in his t-shirt with a caption that reads, "My godson won't take the bottle so my dad tried something." The man checks to make sure milk comes out of the bottle's nipple, then cradles the baby to his "breast" to eat—and it totally works!
The laughter from the woman filming is the best part, though. Watch:
The video was originally shared at the end of 2020 and got nearly 9 million views. People in the comments loved the dad's ingenuity and willingness to do what it takes to make sure the little guy was fed and happy.
Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do, and sometimes that means cutting a hole in your shirt to "breastfeed" a baby from a bottle. The fact that this gentleman did it standing up is pretty impressive, and his little bounce once he got bebe latched on was so sweet.
Keeping babies content and well-nourished seems like it shouldn't be terribly complicated, but it can be, especially when routines get disrupted. As adorable as they are, babies can be frustrating when they're not on board with what you're trying to get them to do. Kudos to this grandpa for keeping calm and getting creative in the face of an unwilling wee one. Maybe there's a T-shirt business idea in the works here…
