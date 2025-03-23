Amanda Seyfried gives a refreshingly honest GRWM, baring her natural skin
“You might be thinking: ‘What’s that on her face?' That’s my eczema."
We all know that celebrities are just as imperfect beneath all the makeup, airbrushing and other various beautifying treatments they have access to. And yet, while we might understand this on an intellectual level, it’s hard not to compare ourselves to the flawless standard that constantly comes across our screens.
That is, until a celebrity actually shows said imperfect skin. Which is the route that A-lister Amanda Seyfried decided to go for her TikTok GRWM (short for Get Ready With Me) for Vogue.
While most celeb GRWMs show already glowing faces marketing buzzy products (often from the celeb’s own skincare brand), Seyfried took a more candid approach by centering it around how she deals with her eczema, and people are loving her for it.
Eczema, also known as atopic or perioral dermatitis, is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by dry, itchy, and red skin. It’s pretty common, with around 10% of the country’s population having it. And while there are treatments that can help manage symptoms and prevent flare-ups, it isn’t curable. So a rash now and then is kind of par for the course.
In the video below, Seyfried appears to have a bit of a flare-up, and quips ““You might be thinking: ‘What’s that on her face?’”
“That’s my eczema,” she continues, “and I, too, suffer from perioral dermatitis. When I was 19, I started developing the rash, and I learned about a lot of medication products — I learned a lot about just products in general from my dermatologist at the time.”
She then begins her routine, which includes washing her face. “The rash is screaming,” she notes, “But that’s OK, because I’m gonna cover it. I’m using this medicated cream for this little cutie mustache.”
This moment in particular seemed to resonate with viewers. As one person wrote, “‘and the rash is screaming!’ As an eczema girly, FELT THAT.”
Moving on, Seyfried applies her topical medication, followed by a toner, serum, and concealer to cover any red patches. After she’s done, you really can’t detect any skin issues going on.
“You see how easy that was? I don’t need to get rid of all the redness — I wouldn’t even know how to try,” she concludes.
@voguemagazine
In the latest installment of Vogue’s #BeautySecrets, #AmandaSeyfried opens up about her skincare journey including her struggles with #Eczema and the products she uses to cover it. Tap the link in our bio to watch the full episode.
And sure, a lot of folks who also deal with eczema might have gotten some product inspiration, but perhaps more importantly, they got to feel reassured by Seyfried’s unfazed attitude towards it all, even if she can’t completely get rid of it.
All in all, people praised Seyfried for opening up about this struggle. Both those who also have skin challenges, and those who are just a wee bit tired of the overly perfect celebrity image.
“I absolutely love seeing celebrities showing their natural face. It makes people feel included and fights against the super unrealistic beauty standards.”
“As a rosacea girly who constantly wears makeup to hide my red face in shame, this video makes me so happy."
“I have atopic eczema and this is the FIRST TIME I am seeing someone famous talking about it and showing it on the internet. This is a real confidence boost!!!”
“This healed me.”
“From one eczema girly to another, it’s SO refreshing to see someone in the public eye talk openly about their skin condition.”
“Wow! It really goes to show how many products celebrities use. And the internet just continues to fall for such unattainable beauty standards. Glad this video is pulling back the curtain. It’s so important."
People even commended Vogue for ditching its usual glam fanfare, and asked for more of the same.
As one viewer astutely put it, “People are dying for authenticity. Thank you.” Another simply wrote, “Vogue, you COOKED with this.”
So yes, to all the eczema/rosacea/acne/younameit girlies (and boys, and themies)…you are not alone. And when celebrities are willing to break through the illusion of perfection, we can easily remember that we are all human. And we don’t have to feel less than for needing extra concealer or special cream or whatnot. Truly, none of us are perfect.