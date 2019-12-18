A unique voice at a London subway stop remains as an act of kindness to a grieving widow

Annie Reneau
12.18.19
Photo by Maria Molinero on Unsplash, John Bull (Twitter)

If you travel on the subway in the London Underground, you'll hear various automated recordings of instructions and announcements for passengers. But at one stop, one instruction stands out from the rest—a unique voice warning people to "Mind the gap."

It's not actually new. The same voice issued the same warning for decades, but was replaced in 2012 when the Underground installed a new digital system.

Weeks later, though, it was back. Why? Because kind Underground workers wanted to help a grieving widow who missed hearing her late husband's voice.

RELATED: Viral stories of people helping strangers pay for groceries are inspiring other acts of kindness

The story of the voice at the Embankment Tube station was shared on Twitter by writer and historian John Bull, and its pure sweetness has people everywhere "cutting onions."

Bull introduced the story about "London, trains, love and loss, and how small acts of kindness matter," then wrote in a long thread:

"Just before Christmas 2012, staff at Embankment Tube station were approached by a woman who was very upset.

She kept asking them where the voice had gone. They weren't sure what she meant.

The Voice?

The voice, she said. The man who says 'Mind the Gap.'

Don't worry, the staff at Embankment said. The announcement still happens, but they've all been updated. New digital system. New voices. More variety.

The staff asked her if she was okay.

'That voice,' she explained, 'was my husband.'

The woman, a GP called Dr Margaret McCollum, explained that her husband was an actor called Oswald Laurence. Oswald had never become famous, but he HAD been the chap who had recorded all the Northern Line announcements back in the seventies.

And Oswald had died in 2007.

Oswald's death had left a hole in Margaret's heart. But one thing had helped. Every day, on her way to work, she got to hear his voice.

Sometimes, when it hurt too much, she explained, she'd just sit on the platform at Embankment and listen to the announcements for a bit longer.

For five years, this had become her routine. She knew he wasn't really there but his voice - the memory of him - was.

To everyone else, it had just been another announcement. To HER it had been the ghost of the man she still loved.

And now even that had gone.

The staff at Embankment were apologetic, but the whole Underground had this new digital system, it just had to be done. They promised, though, that if the old recordings existed, they'd try and find a copy for her.

Margaret knew this was unlikely, but thanked them anyway.

RELATED: An Irish school is ditching homework for a month, assigning 'acts of kindness' instead

In the New Year, Margaret McCollum sat on Embankment Station, on her way to work.

And over the speakers she heard a familiar voice. The voice of a man she had loved so much, and never thought she'd hear again.

'Mind the Gap' Said Oswald Laurence.

Because it turned out a LOT of people at Embankment, within London Underground, within @TfL and beyond had lost loved ones and wished they could hear them again.

And they'd all realised that with luck, just this once, for one person, they might be able to make that happen.

Archives were searched, old tapes found and restored. More people had worked to digitize them. Others had waded through the code of the announcement system to alter it while still more had sorted out the paperwork and got exemptions.

And together they made Oswald talk again."

According to an article in the Metro, Margaret was also given a CD of Oswald's voice recordings. Beautiful.

Such stories of human connection and kindness are what renew our faith in humanity and remind us that a little kindness can go a long way.

Now pardon me while I go replace my box of tissues.

acts of kindness grief widow loss kindness
popular

Jewish woman explains why damaging a Torah isn't just anti-Semitic—it's a historic tragedy

Paige Leitman/Facebook

On December 15, 2019, a man broke into the Nessah Synagogue in Beverly Hills, CA in the middle of the night and vandalized it. Furniture was overturned, brochures and other papers were strewn about, prayer books and prayer shawls were destroyed, and parts of the sacred Torah scrolls were tossed on the ground.

The vandal has not been caught, but the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Keep Reading Show less
jewish synagogue antisemitism vandalism religion judaism
Culture

Someone asked Millennials why they always joke about dying and the answers were pretty serious

Every generation has its own sense of humor. Older generations just don't get it and the younger ones just can't understand it.

Generation X had a love of irony. In the '90s, they wore old T-Shirts of bands they didn't like and laughed at obscure references in music and films. "Pulp Fiction," anybody?

Millennials are a much more sincere group with a shared love of the absurd. Shows like "Rick and Morty" and "The Eric Andre Show" are great examples.

Keep Reading Show less
millenial death memes reddit millenials morbind humor gen x humor millenial jokes comedy central millenials joke about death
popular
Badge
No Kid Hungry + Grubhub
No Kid Hungry + Grubhub

11 million children in the US live in food insecure homes, so this new partnership is helping bring meals to schools

No Kid Hungry

Imagine trying to focus while hungry. It's challenging, right? Your stomach continuously rumbles, resembling a thunderous freight train, therefore causing a physical discomfort you wish would cease. You probably rummage through your fridge for a solution, settling on leftover Chinese from the night before or ordering delivery from your favorite spot.

An easy fix for a simple problem.

Now imagine you're a kindergartner, trying to focus on your schoolwork while hungry. Only, instead of having the option to grab a quick snack from your lunchbox, you're forced to endure the hunger because your family can't afford something to eat. Unfortunately, due to growing poverty and hunger rates within the U.S., that is the reality one in seven children in the U.S. face.

No Kid Hungry

More than 11 million children in the United States live in "food insecure" homes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). This means those households don't have enough food for every family member to lead a healthy life.

Keep Reading Show less
True

Viral stories show how 'fatphobia' has life-and-death consequences— even for babies and kids

Dadmin/Facebook, Evette Dionne/Twitter

Many people who carry extra weight on their bodies have stories to tell about problematic medical care. Maybe a medical issue was overlooked because of their weight. Perhaps a doctor prescribed losing weight as a solution to an issue that had nothing to do with being fat.

In our society, fat is looked upon as a health hazard at best and a character flaw at worst. While evidence does point to obesity being a health risk factor, judgments about other people's extra pounds go far beyond concerns over health. Companies make billions of dollars off of perpetuating society's obsession with thinness, from diet pills to weight loss programs to plastic surgery, and fat jokes seem to be the final frontier of socially acceptable cruelty and marginalization.

Keep Reading Show less
popular