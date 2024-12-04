3 science-backed reasons coloring books are the hottest mental health hack around
Adults are just realizing what 5-year-olds already know: Coloring is amazing.
There's never been a better time to feel like a kid again. For as long as there have been mortgages, taxes, jobs, and speeding tickets, there have been adults who wish they could turn back the clock to simpler times. That's nothing new. But nostalgia has recently gone next-level.
If you want, you can now go away to adult summer camp, where you'll leave all technology at the entrance and enjoy four days of archery, tie-dye, and hiking. You can also spend a day at adult preschool, where you'll do arts and crafts, play games, and reconnect with your favorite childhood buddy: nap time.
Coloring books, though, are by far the most popular kids' activity for grown-ups. And it's not hard to see why.
Just imagine your favorite coloring book as a kid, only updated to reflect your much-improved motor skills and worldliness. Wouldn't it be nice to take an hour with a cup of coffee and get lost in a sea of possibility and imagination?
If you did, it might look something like this.
Jenni Whalen/Upworthy
Coloring books have been picking up popularity for close to a decade now. They had a big moment in 2016 before dying down again, and now thanks to TikTok, interest in adult coloring is absolutely exploding.
What's new is that it's easier than ever to find a community based around a mutual love of coloring. #ColoringTok on TikTok is full of million-plus view videos of people showing off their amazing creations and tools. A subreddit dedicated to adult coloring currently features over 50,000 members. It's a solo activity meant to calm your body and mind, but it adds a little something extra when you're able to share what you've made with the world.
@amandlnee
Have a good night 😴💤✨ @bobbiegoods coloring book @Ohuhuart markers • #coloring #coloringtherapy #coloriage #cutecoloring #amsrcoloring #ohuhumarkers #coloringbook #bobbiegoodscoloringbook #bobbiegoods #cozycoloring #colorwithme #relax
These books are selling at breakneck pace. Publishers are even having trouble keeping them in stock.
The book that started the craze, "Secret Garden: An Inky Treasure Hunt and Coloring Book," has sold over 2 million copies worldwide since its release in 2013.
Jenni Whalen/Upworthy
"We've never seen a phenomenon like it in our thirty years of publishing. ... We just can't keep them in print fast enough," Lesley O'Mara, managing director of Michael O'Mara Books, told The New Yorker.
It doesn't look like this coloring book train is slowing down any time soon, so here are three reasons you need to get on board.
1. A good coloring session can relieve stress and anxiety.
Jenni Whalen/Upworthy
Marti Faist, an art therapist, told the Baltimore Sun, "When someone is coloring, their mind and body are operating in a more integrated way. It's almost a meditative process."
"I've watched people under acute stress, almost panic-attack levels, color and have their blood pressure go down very quickly. It's cathartic for them."
And Marti's not the only one. Maybe you've heard of a guy named Carl Jung?
Jung was a big fan of art therapy, and he used coloring as a relaxation technique back in the early 1900s. He even believed that the colors his patients chose reflected an expression of deeper parts of their psyche. Jung himself actually used to draw and color mandalas, or spiritual geometric shapes, every morning. These same mandalas are the foundation of a lot of the most popular stress-relieving coloring books today.
2. No paper? No problem. Now, you can color on the go.
Photo and digital coloring skills by Heather Kumar/Twitter.
Colorfy, the most popular coloring app on the market, has been a huge hit with the mobile crowd, pulling in over 300,000 reviews on iTunes (it's also on Android).
A recent reviewer wrote: "This is a really great app. It lets me pass the time in a calming yet creative way."
But maybe the best thing about a coloring app is that it's easy to erase your design, start over, and create something completely different.
Exercising your creativity on your phone is lightyears better for your mental health than scrolling social media.
3. These coloring books are also hilarious.
Photo and coloring skills by Clare Emily/Twitter.
If you're more into some mindless fun, you might also enjoy coloring pictures of Ryan Gosling or iconic images from '90s pop culture!
And, if you're a real free spirit, you might enjoy a, um, truly "adult" coloring book.
(Just a suggestion: might not want to pull that one out in public.)
Coloring a humorous coloring book will boost your mood, and again, is a great alternative to mindless scrolling in the evening which has been proven to exacerbate symptoms like depression and anxiety. Try it before bed for a better night's sleep!
Whether you're coloring to relax or just to have some fun, there's a coloring book out there for you.
Coloring might just become your favorite hobby ... again.
Turns out, as a kid you had it right all along!
This article originally appeared a year ago.