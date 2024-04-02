Vet's hilarious impersonations of different pet breeds that visit her office are so spot-on
We like to think that our fur babies have their own completely unique and individual personality. But just ask any veterinarian that spends all day interacting with a variety of animals—and they’ll tell you that each breed tends to have its own set of quirks.
Just take it from Dr. Molly Brinkmann, who is delighting viewers on TikTok with her spot-on impressions of the different pet breeds that check into her office on a regular basis. She not only nailed the stereotypical attitude of each breed, but what they are most likely going to need a vet visit for in the first place.Brinkmann began with common dog breeds.
First, there’s always upbeat, if not a little derpy Labrador or Golden Retriever who comes in without a care in the world. These dogs are most likely in for eating something they should have. In this pretend dog’s case, it’s socks.
“I ate some socks the other day, like 12 of them…but I really do feel fine!” Brinkmann says.
The nervous German Shepard, on the other hand, is having a “butt problem.” Yup that checks out.
Meanwhile an Aussie who bursts through the door has been running for 45 miles a day, and can’t stop despite having an injury. “I need to know how I can fix this ASAP.”
Then, a poor little anxious Doodle comes in with an emotional support toy while coming in for itchy ears, followed by a prim and proper Cavalier who requests that the vet not mess up their freshly done hair while getting their “anal glands expressed.”
Lastly a French Bulldog comes in with all the problems— itchy skin, a sore back leg, watery eyes and quite possibly a urinary tract infection. This dog comes to the vet so often that it gets a frequent flier card.
@drmollysays Part 2 Coming but leave your dog or cat breed requests below #funny #funnyreel #vethumor #vetmemes #drmollysays #dogs #dog #dogmomsoftiktok ♬ Mozart Turkish March (1120879) - arachang
All in all, pet parents felt like Brinkmann’s impressions were flawlessly accurate. Not to mention hilarious.
“My golden ate an entire pan of brownie and we had to get his stomach pumped. He was thrilled and cheerful through the whole ordeal,” one person wrote.
“If you don’t like having money, get a bulldog!” chimed another.
For round two, Brinkmann got even further into character as she portrayed everything from a snippy Chihuahua who’s miffed to be waiting for three minutes to a forgetful Bernese Mountain Dog who cannot get it together as they rummage through their purse for an insurance card (not sure is Brinkmann is making a point about Bernese Mountain Dogs here, or Bernese Mountain Dog owners).
And yes, she finally threw a “spicy cat” into the mix. Complete with shades, knife, and attitude.
@drmollysays Part 3 up next! Who else have I forgotten? #dogs #dogbreeds #vetmed #veterinary #veterinarian #doghumor #dogmoms #dogtok ♬ Famous Mozart's Turkish March(872150) - East Valley Music
In fact, Brinkmann did yet another follow-up video focused solely on her cat patients.
There’s the Tuxedo cat who can’t sit still, the male orange cat who acts like he owns the place and constantly flirts, the Persian with resting frown face, the hot-tempered Tortie who trusts no one and the forever-kitten Bengal who has no idea how to use its inside voice.
@drmollysays Which cats should we do next? #cat #cats #cattok #catsoftiktok #catmom #catmoms #catmomtok #catvet #veterinary #vettok ♬ Mozart Turkish March (1120879) - arachang
Looks like Brinkmann has been having fun with vet impressions for a while now. Her TikTok account is filled with videos showing how different breeds act at Christmas parties, amusement parks, getting groomed, greeting their owners at the door, you name it. And while there is a lot of dog content, she doesn't leave the kitties out. And it’s clear she has equal love for every breed she impersonates.For more adorable pet impressions, you can find Brinkmann’s TikTok here.