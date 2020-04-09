popular

Tears for Fears singer Curt Smith and his daughter shared an acoustic version of 'Mad World'

via Tory Burch / YouTube

Tears for Fears' "Mad World" first hit the charts in 1982 but had a huge resurrection after its inclusion in the 2001 cult film "Donny Darko." Tears for Fears singer Curt Smith recently performed the song with his daughter Diva while in quarantine in Los Angeles and it feels just as relevant now as ever.

This version of the song is interesting because it's the original singer, Curt Smith, performing a version that's more similar to Gary Jules' cover than the original. The Jules cover was arranged by "Donnie Darko" composer, Michael Andrews.


The lyrics to the first verse and chorus of the song are an eerie reflection of the world under lockdown.

All around me are familiar faces

Worn out places, worn out faces

Bright and early for the daily races

Going nowhere, going nowhere

Their tears are filling up their glasses

No expression, no expression

Hide my head, I wanna drown my sorrow

No tomorrow, no tomorrow

And I find it kind of funnyI find it kind of sad

The dreams in which I'm dying

Are the best I've ever hadI find it hard to tell youI find it hard to take

When people run in circles it's a very, very

Mad world, mad world

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
music
Trending Stories