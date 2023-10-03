Mom makes compelling claim that late summer is the smartest time to begin a pregnancy
Timing is everything.
Is there a perfect time of year to get pregnant? One that avoids having to skip even looking at holiday foods for fear of stirring up morning sickness? That offers a stress-free wardrobe transition? Makes swollen feet, frequent urges to pee, and relentless heartburn somehow more bearable?
According to one mom—the answer is yes.In fact, this month not only makes pregnancy a cakewalk, it even gives parents a kid with the best astrological sign, if you’re into that sort of thing.
In a now-viral post, mom and content creator Love Frances Chie claims this magical window of opportunity exists only between “the end of July or the month of August.”
She of course is speaking from experience.
“I was lucky enough to have this with my first, and it was the best,” she boasts in the clip.
For one thing, Chie attests that with a Late July/August conception, morning sickness should be over just in time for the holiday season. “That means you'll be feeling good and ready to chow down on Thanksgiving and Christmas.”
(It goes without saying that this isn’t always the case, especially for moms who suffer from HG. But generally speaking, nausea wanes around month four, according to Mount Sinai)
@lovefranceschiee Replying to @Olivia Best time to get pregnant ✅ nothing tops it, prove me wrong 😌👌🏽 | #greenscreen #pregnant #pregnancy #pregnanttiktok #firsttimemom #momsoftiktok #fypage ♬ original sound - Love Frances Chie 💕
Second, beginning a pregnancy in late summer means more time in comfy, cozy, easily stretchy clothes.
“Seven of your months will be spent in the cold weather so you get to wear oversized sweaters, hoodies and sweatpants, and be comfy. Also, since it's cold you're not missing out on a thing,” she says. Honestly, great point.
Lastly, having a spring baby might help with postpartum, offering new moms more opportunities to get out and get some fresh air throughout the summer, Chie notes.
Plus, moms could be “lucky enough” to bring a Taurus into this world, which Chie calls the “best sign.” They are known to be reliable and down-to-earth, both good things!
Chie invited other parents to challenge her opinion on what month is best for getting pregnant, and it wasn’t long before thousands chimed in.
Some wholeheartedly agreed. One viewer wrote. “Hell yeah pregnant in July and due in April 🥰🥰”
Another added, “I CAN CONFIRM THIS. My 2nd was end of April and THE BEST PREGNANCY & PostPartum! Enjoyed Summer & she was walking by next Summer(1yr)AMAZING!”
Others weren’t so convinced.
One viewer argued the winter was actually the best time, writing “end of December! you'll have a September baby and still have good weather on birthdays. and you can snuggle with your baby in the cold months 💕
Another felt like the end of spring, not summer, was best. “I would say end of March/April. Cute bump summertime, jumpers in autumn, Birth at Christmas (I’m due 19th), off work until Jan 2025. 👌🏼” they commented.
One person even joked that Chie’s proposed conception season is a no-go as it risks giving birth to a “Gemini baby.” The astrology bias is real, y’all.
And while these varying opinions might make for a fun discussion, Chie’s did conclude her video with the caveat that “every baby is a blessing, no matter when they are conceived, and we should all feel very blessed that we were able to bring forth life.”
I think, no matter what conception month or sun sign we think is best, that we can all agree on that.
And just for fun: if you want to hear Chie's "worst months" for getting pregnant, you can find them here.