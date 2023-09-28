Husband fulfills pregnant wife's every food craving—from rice crispy sliders to 'sweetdogs'
Pregnancy cravings can leave expectant mothers fantasizing about the strangest culinary concoctions.
Pregnancy cravings can leave expectant mothers fantasizing about the strangest culinary concoctions.
It goes so far beyond pickles and ice cream—women might find themselves pulling up to a McDonald’s drive thru when previously they never ate red meat, piling different forms of dairy products onto one another, dipping Cheetos into literally everything.
And that’s not even accounting for the non-food cravings that some women report having, like laundry detergent, chalk, paper, dirt. Yum.
And while cravings are a natural part of pregnancy—caused by the body seeking certain nutrients or to balance out dopamine levels—it doesn’t make them any less of a wild ride.
The couple have all kinds of wholesome glimpses into their relationship. But since Kay became pregnant with baby number two, most of their content has been centered around documenting their pregnancy journey.
Which brings us to—pregnancy cravings. Tay provides us with a bit of backstory:
Since Kay’s pregnancy began, her cravings have been such an adventure, leading to some unique and sweet concoction“ he wrote on their account. “I’ve made it my mission to fulfill her every craving because there’s nothing I love more than seeing her first bite reaction.”
For example: in the video below, Kay dreams up a “pickle split.” A cut pickle. Ice cream. Chocolate AND caramel drizzle. Reese sprinkled on top. But also actual sprinkles sprinkled on top for “some color.”
Seeing Kay get so excited as she meticulously describes exactly how this recipe should unfold is hilarious. But hearing Tay get equally excited to bring her vision to life is what makes it so sweet.
Watch:
@kayandtayofficial She went through so many emotions when she took the first bite! 😂 Backstory ::: Since Kay’s pregnancy began, her cravings have been such an adventure, often leading to some unique and sweet concoctions! I’ve made it my mission to fulfill her every craving because there’s nothing I love more than seeing her first bite reaction. She sure is keeping life exciting these last few months of her pregnancy. ❤️ #kayandtayofficial #couples #relationships #pregnant ♬ original sound - ✨Kay and Tay✨
Kay has since developed a special knack for thinking of ways to turn regular foods into sweet and salty desserts.
You know, things like nachos, hotdogs, sliders…Always with Reese’s. Always with caramel and chocolate drizzle. Because why not.
With every new recipe, Tay goes all out to follow his wife’s instructions to a t. And honestly, who can blame him, when Kay has the best reactions to getting exactly what she wants. Especially the eye twitch.
Enjoy a delicious sampling below:
@kayandtayofficial I was on the edge of my seat waiting to see if she was going to like it or not! 😳 Apparently this was the best craving idea that she has had yet! 😂 she said that she knew it was going to taste good, but this was way better than she expected. I’m always anxiously waiting for her reaction to see if it’s good or bad! 😂 I’m not sure how Kay comes up with these ideas, but they are always so tasty! It’s so funny how she will literally come bursting out of the most random places talking about her cravings! ❤️ #kayandtayofficial #couples #relationships #pregnant ♬ original sound - ✨Kay and Tay✨ @kayandtayofficial Judging by her reaction at the end, I don’t know, maybe she liked it? 😂 Backstory ::: Ever since Kay got pregnant, she has felt many cravings for certain food. While it’s often random and weird, it is almost always sweets! 😂🍫 She builds up the most random recipes in her mind and then “HAS” to have them! I really love doing things for her, so I’m always down to help her make her craving! This one actually turned out really tasty! #kayandtayofficial #couples #relationships #pregnant ♬ original sound - ✨Kay and Tay✨ @kayandtayofficial I’m always anxiously waiting for her reaction to see if it’s good or bad! 😂 I don’t know where Kay comes up with these cravings, but it always tastes so good! She literally will come bursting out of the most random places talking about her cravings! 😂 She should really write a cookbook or something! 🤔 Also, she ended up not having a stomach ache so thats good! 😅 Oh! and if you are new to our pregnancy journey, we have a lot of other cravings and experiences on our page! 😁 #kayandtayofficial #couples #relationships #pregnant ♬ original sound - ✨Kay and Tay✨
If you find yourself craving some of these munchie meals, you’re not alone. The comments sections for every single one of Kay and Tay’s craving videos is filled with people calling for an actual cookbook of their creations.
"Can't lie...I'm not opposed to trying this," one viewer wrote.
Another added, "I'm not pregnant but you're onto something here."
And of course, people found the way Tay supported his wife even sweeter than the treats themselves.
Follow along on even more of Kay and Tay’s crazy craving adventures on TikTok.