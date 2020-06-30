Sophia Wilcox saved the daily inspiration notes her Stepdad wrote and returned them as one beautiful gift
College student Sophia Wilcox surprised her stepfather, Brian Sandusky, with the most incredible Father's Day gift last year. She created a framed piece of artwork out of supportive Post-It notes he wrote to her while she was in middle school.
"During middle school, my stepdad used to leave me a note on my door each day to inspire me. well, I kept those notes & It's been 6 years since then. today I gave him those notes back," she wrote on Twitter.
The gift brought Sandusky to tears.
"He was so shocked when I gave it to him because he hadn't known that I kept all the notes. He told me later that he was beyond moved," Wilcox said according to WDRB. "He's been in my life for about 10 years now. He's a very supportive man and always tries to make me laugh, even on a bad day."
during middle school, my stepdad used to leave me a note on my door each day to inspire me. well, I kept those note…
