Nature

Hiker shares viral video of a territorial cougar mom following him for 6 unforgettable minutes

Hiker shares viral video of a territorial cougar mom following him for 6 unforgettable minutes
via Kyle Burgess / Instagram

Kyle Burgess, 26, recorded a terrifying, six-minute encounter with a cougar (aka mountain lion, puma) on Saturday at Slate Canyon near Provo, Utah. The video shows the cat methodically following Burgess, eventually pouncing at him with her massive claws while hissing.

Burgess was on a ten-mile run through the canyon when he came across some wild kittens. But he soon noticed that they were wild mountain lion cubs and their mother wasn't very happy about him being around.

"I didn't really know what kind of cubs they were or what animal they were," Burgess told Fox 13. "Once I did realize what they were, I was like, that's mom right there. I'm screwed."

The mother then lunged out at Burgess and, in an attempt to save her cubs, followed him until she felt they were safe.


Cougar Attack in Utah | Mountain Lion Stalks Me For 6 Minutes! www.youtube.com


In the video, Burgess yells at the cat attempt to scare her. "No! No! I'm big and scary! Go away! "Burgess yelled as she followed him down the path.

At about thee minutes in, the cat lunges and hisses at Burgess with its claws out. He screamed right back at the cat, making sure he never turned his back on her. At the end of the video, Burgess throws a rock at the cat and it quickly scurries away.

"Holy cow. Yeah, not going back that way," a relieved Burgess said at the end of the encounter.

People can't imagine living through such a scary situation. "I think I had a heart attack watching. My heart was racing so fast. I can't imagine this happening to me in real life," Brenda Raffin said on Facebook.

Others are criticizing those who say the cougar was stalking Burgess. "The selected headlines are fear-mongering junk 'a cougar stalked a man for 6 minutes...' No. 'A cougar pushed back a perceived threat to her babies for 6 minutes,'" Blair Brown wrote.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources praised Burgess for correctly handling the potentially deadly situation.

"He backed away. He didn't go toward the mountain lion or her kittens," Scott Root, DWR conservation outreach manager, said according to Fox News. "He stayed large, he stayed loud and he backed away from the area for quite a while. I think he did everything really well."

The video is going viral because it's thrilling and scary. It's also a great opportunity to create awareness about how to handle a cougar encounter in the world.

Here's what to do, according to Wild Aware Utah:

IF YOU ENCOUNTER A COUGAR

1. Stop. Never run from a cougar. Do not approach the cougar.

2. Maintain eye contact.

3. Pick up children and pets or keep them very close.

4. Stand up tall.

5. Do not crouch or squat.

6. Make yourself look bigger by raising and waving your arms or jacket above your head.

7. Talk firmly in a loud voice, back away slowly and leave the area.

8. Fight back if you are attacked! Protect your head and neck.

9. If you are aggressive enough the cougar will probably flee.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
nature
Badge
Capital One
Capital One
Capital One Impact Initiative

This Harlem chef is cooking up international dishes to strengthen his local community

Courtesy of FIELDTRIP
True

The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected diverse communities due largely in part to social factors such as inadequate access to housing, income, dietary options, education and employment — all of which have been shown to affect people's physical health.

Recognizing that inequity, Harlem-based chef JJ Johnson sought out to help his community maximize its health during the pandemic — one grain at a time.

Johnson manages FIELDTRIP, a health-focused restaurant that strives to bring people together through the celebration of rice, a grain found in cuisines of countless cultures.

"It was very important for me to show the world that places like Harlem want access to more health-conscious foods," Johnson said. "The people who live in Harlem should have the option to eat fresh, locally farmed and delicious food that other communities have access to."

Lack of education and access to those healthy food options is a primary driver of why 31% of adults in Harlem are struggling with obesity — the highest rate of any neighborhood in New York City and 7% higher than the average adult obesity rate across the five boroughs.

Obesity increases risk for heart disease or diabetes, which in turn leaves Harlem's residents — who are 76% Black or LatinX — at heightened risk for complications with COVID-19.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19
Badge
Capital One
Capital One
Capital One Impact Initiative

This Harlem chef is cooking up international dishes to strengthen his local community

Courtesy of FIELDTRIP
True

The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected diverse communities due largely in part to social factors such as inadequate access to housing, income, dietary options, education and employment — all of which have been shown to affect people's physical health.

Recognizing that inequity, Harlem-based chef JJ Johnson sought out to help his community maximize its health during the pandemic — one grain at a time.

Johnson manages FIELDTRIP, a health-focused restaurant that strives to bring people together through the celebration of rice, a grain found in cuisines of countless cultures.

"It was very important for me to show the world that places like Harlem want access to more health-conscious foods," Johnson said. "The people who live in Harlem should have the option to eat fresh, locally farmed and delicious food that other communities have access to."

Lack of education and access to those healthy food options is a primary driver of why 31% of adults in Harlem are struggling with obesity — the highest rate of any neighborhood in New York City and 7% higher than the average adult obesity rate across the five boroughs.

Obesity increases risk for heart disease or diabetes, which in turn leaves Harlem's residents — who are 76% Black or LatinX — at heightened risk for complications with COVID-19.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19
Badge
P&G Good Everyday
P&G Good Everyday
Let's Do More Together

How do you convince people to vote? A marketing writer shares her attention-getting secrets

Photo by Jennifer Griffin on Unsplash
True

Anne Hebert, a marketing writer living in Austin, TX, jokes that her closest friends think that her hobby is "low-key harassment for social good". She authors a website devoted entirely to People Doing Good Things. She's hosted a yearly canned food drive with up to 150 people stopping by to donate, resulting in hundreds of pounds of donations to take to the food bank for the past decade.

"I try to share info in a positive way that gives people hope and makes them aware of solutions or things they can do to try to make the world a little better," she said.

For now, she's encouraging people through a barrage of persistent, informative, and entertaining emails with one goal in mind: getting people to VOTE. The thing about emailing people and talking about politics, according to Hebert, is to catch their attention—which is how lice got involved.

"When my kids were in elementary school, I was class parent for a year, which meant I had to send the emails to the other parents. As I've learned over the years, a good intro will trick your audience into reading the rest of the email. In fact, another parent told me that my emails always stood out, especially the one that started: 'We need volunteers for the Valentine's Party...oh, and LICE.'"

Hebert isn't working with a specific organization. She is simply trying to motivate others to find ways to plug in to help get out the vote.

Photo by Phillip Goldsberry on Unsplash

Keep Reading Show less
voting
popular

Beverly Hills police frisked Versace executive Salehe Bembury for holding one of his company's own bags

via Beverly Hills PD and Salehe Bembury / Instagram

Salehe Bembury was understandably outraged after being stopped and frisked by a Beverly Hills police officer on Thursday. He was apprehended by officers for jaywalking after shopping at the Versace store.

"I was in Beverly Hills. I went to go visit my buddy Amiri's store. And I was like, you know what, I'm never in Beverly Hills, let me stop by the Versace store. I grab a few things, and I'm walking back to my car," he said in a video he recorded after the incident.

"All of a sudden, this cop car pulls up on me on the corner, like with the quickness," he said.

Now, jaywalking is illegal in Beverly Hills, so the police weren't wrong to stop him. But the way they treat him during the interaction is why Bembury, and many others, believe he was the victim of racial profiling.

Keep Reading Show less
black lives matter
popular

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson made a simple but powerful gender equality statement after a big win

ESPNW/Twitter, Seattle Storm/Twitter, gertshair/Twitter

It's not every day that you see an NFL player sporting a jersey of a professional female athlete. In fact, if most of us wrack our brains, we probably can't think of any day that we've seen that.

So when Russell Wilson, quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, walked out of the locker room after last night's last-minute win against the Minnesota Vikings, people took notice of his shirt—a yellow and green jersey with the name and number of Sue Bird, the Seattle Storm WNBA superstar player. The Storm just took home their fourth WNBA National Championship title.

But that wasn't all he did.

Keep Reading Show less
best of humanity
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
Sister Sites